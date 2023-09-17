  • Viral badge

I Cannot Overstate How Completely, Totally, Wildly Hilarious These 23 Tweets By Women Are

"I had day surgery today (nothing big) and they were like 'don't make any important decisions in the next 24 hours bc you might not remember them.' But I had to go grocery shopping. Later Morgan was like 'you bought ... so much, like a lot, of cheese.'" —@beatonna

Alice Lahoda
by Alice Lahoda

BuzzFeed Staff

In case anyone was wondering how I find tweets for these roundups, this is exactly what I do every day from dawn to dusk:

Twitter: @imbethmccoll

Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!

1.

Twitter: @CaitCamelia

2.

Twitter: @gracejarvisohno

3.

Twitter: @brenna__smith

4.

@ilovefamiIyguy / Via Twitter: @sarahroseetter

5.

Twitter: @_chase_____

6.

Twitter: @missmollymary

7.

Twitter: @christapeterso

8.

Twitter: @Samwitch11

9.

Twitter: @hebennigatu

10.

Twitter: @1AbbyRoad

11.

Twitter: @ParkerMolloy

12.

Twitter: @hellolanemoore

13.

Twitter: @sewistwrites

14.

Twitter: @OkSoMik

15.

Twitter: @AllisonLCarter

16.

Twitter: @ashleyn1cole

17.

Twitter: @libbycwatson

18.

Twitter: @youregoodtome

19.

Twitter: @clairelizzie

20.

Twitter: @VeryBadLlama

21.

Twitter: @deloisivete

22.

Twitter: @christapeterso

23.

Twitter: @beatonna

Don't miss the funniest tweets by women last week...

You'll Literally Lose Your Mind Laughing At These 23 Hysterical Tweets By Women