21 Of The Absolute Funniest Tweets By Women This Week

"When you check the furniture website and the home page says 'We are the tellers of a story not commonly told' and it's like okay I guess they're not doing a sale" —@annadrezen

Alice Lahoda
by Alice Lahoda

BuzzFeed Staff

This week, Kevin McCarthy was voted out as House Speaker, bed bugs walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week, and my neighbor blasted "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" every day. That last one isn't newsworthy, but everyone, please send her good vibes because that woman is going through something.

1.

Twitter: @404paigenotfnd

2.

Twitter: @clhubes

3.

Twitter: @jillboard

4.

Twitter: @boneseyy

5.

Twitter: @dietz_meredith

6.

Twitter: @SydneyBattle

7.

Twitter: @katjaherbers

8.

Twitter: @theashleyray

9.

Twitter: @baddestmamajama

10.

Twitter: @DivaLaci

11.

Twitter: @annadrezen

12.

Twitter: @_chase_____

13.

Twitter: @emilybern

14.

Twitter: @ghostcoochie

15.

Twitter: @JulieSLalonde

16.

Twitter: @cassidoo

17.

Twitter: @danielleweisber

18.

Twitter: @Annie_Wu_22

19.

Twitter: @notdanilu

20.

Twitter: @clhubes

21.

Twitter: @hansmollman

