People Are Having A Field Day Over Kevin McCarthy Being Kicked Out As Speaker Of The House, And Of Course There Are Memes
It always comes back to Spirit Halloween.
As you know by now, Kevin McCarthy was removed from his role as the speaker of the House of Representatives after only 269 days...
This obviously led to jokes and memes, and here are my favorites...
just in time for fall pic.twitter.com/s2FRygxGph— Erik Truong (@ErikTruong_) October 3, 2023
Bye, @SpeakerMcCarthy 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/OKmPzGlqq5— Barbara Lee (@BarbaraLeeForCA) October 3, 2023
every House staffer right now pic.twitter.com/P6nNIG5SyF— Sam Jeske (@Sam_Jeske) October 4, 2023
And on top of everything, I’ve just been informed that today is…National Kevin Day. pic.twitter.com/sRtAWHfcoD— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) October 3, 2023
who did this pic.twitter.com/93hLrPxoqn— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 3, 2023
Not a solid finish tbh https://t.co/jNHrkTvVN3— Parker Butler (@parkerpbutler) October 4, 2023
Who could have predicted this wouldn't end well? pic.twitter.com/Vw3sCIQCgD— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 3, 2023
Hey, hats off to Republicans. After decades of trying to oust a House Speaker, they finally pulled it off. pic.twitter.com/M83etIfqqE— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 3, 2023
McCarthy rn thinking back on the deal he made to become speaker pic.twitter.com/0YzdIB7UrX— memes (@OrganizerMemes) October 3, 2023
live look at Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/sEmficF1ly— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 3, 2023
Congratulations lettuce 🥬 pic.twitter.com/85ezCw0LBO— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 3, 2023
Liza Minnelli has outlived Kevin McCarthy's tenure as Speaker of the House. It’s the first time in history that a Speaker has been removed.— LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) October 3, 2023
The special relationship 🇬🇧 ❤️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TbhSMNjui0— anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) October 3, 2023
nobody wants to work anymore 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8XYvrgPDPw— Max (@maxtmcc) October 3, 2023
Chaos in the House. Lesbian in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/tnyDUcxWvq— Matt Ziegman (@mziegman) October 3, 2023
And lastly...
watching the house floor today pic.twitter.com/0cpwa2J3dB— sam aleman (@_samaleman) October 3, 2023