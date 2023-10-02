Skip To Content
bringme FeedonBuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Paris Is Over Run With Bed Bugs, And I've Been Itching In-Between Reading The Best Jokes About It

    Imagine sharing popcorn with a bed bug at the next movie premiere.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In itchy news, Paris is facing an infestation of bed bugs. According to NBC News, the blood-sucking crawlers have been seen on high-speed trains, in movie theaters, airports, and more.

    Tomasz Klejdysz, Shutterstock, AnujSinghh / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @ThePopTingz

    In fact, a study conducted between 2017 and 2022 found that 11% of French households were infested, and this number appears to be on the rise.

    Closeup of bed bugs
    Matteo Lanciano / Getty Images

    It's apparently so bad that officials have raised concern over the 2024 Olympics, which are meant to be held in France next year.

    The Olympic rings outside a building in Paris
    Martina Rigoli / Getty Images

    Now, as you can imagine, hearing that a city is being taken over by insects that can lay five to seven eggs per day during their peak is nightmare inducing. And for Americans who were once excited to see their favorite celebs stun at Paris Fashion Week... well, now they're a bit concerned about bugs potentially stowing away in their luggage.

    Twitter: @rxmsxy

    So, when faced with a new, kinda gross reality, Americans did what Americans do best. They decided to joke about the situation (because we can't take anything seriously, and I love that we'd rather laugh than cry). Here's some of the best knee-slappers:

    Tomasz Klejdysz, Shutterstock, AnujSinghh / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @ForeverElSanto

    Twitter: @Themba_Taylor

    E! / Via Twitter: @CUBANPOTTER22

    Twitter: @yamsnmac

    Tomasz Klejdysz, Shutterstock, AnujSinghh / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @SaintHoax

    Twitter: @issahev

    Twitter: @ukcigdestroyer

    Twitter: @Habibakatsha

    Twitter: @dayasdear

    Twitter: @CHRlSTITTIES

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @Shadia_H_M