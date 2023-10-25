4. It's widely known that Britney got her start on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, but she actually didn't make the cut after her first audition.

When she was 8, Britney's parents saw an open casting call for The All New Mickey Mouse Club in the newspaper. By then, Britney had won a few local dance competitions, and so they felt confident in her burgeoning talent. However, she and another young starlet, a girl you might know by the name Christina Aguilera, were told they were too young.

Britney would not be cast on the show until she tried out again a few years later. Then, she starred alongside notable names including Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, and of course, Justin Timberlake.