The singer Ariana Grande has posted a moving tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing, one year on.
Grande tweeted: "Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."
Twenty-two people were killed last year when 22-year-old Salman Abedi blew himself up in the foyer of the Manchester arena following her concert.
A cathedral service, vigil and minute's silence will be held today to mark the attack. The prime minister Theresa May and Prince William will be in attendance.
The video for Grande's recent single, "No Tears Left To Cry", contains a subtle tribute to the city. A worker bee, the symbol for the city, appears in its final frame.
Weeks after the bombing, Grande returned to do a concert for the victims: 50,000 people packed out Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground to see performances by Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Robbie Williams among others.
In a recent interview with Time, Grande said she felt compelled not to back down after the attack, saying: "If I don’t do something, these people died in vain."
