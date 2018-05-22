Share On more Share On more

The singer Ariana Grande has posted a moving tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing, one year on.

Grande tweeted: "Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

thinking of you all today and every day 🐝 I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day

Twenty-two people were killed last year when 22-year-old Salman Abedi blew himself up in the foyer of the Manchester arena following her concert.

A cathedral service, vigil and minute's silence will be held today to mark the attack. The prime minister Theresa May and Prince William will be in attendance.