Two Members Of Prince Harry's Family Showed Him Support At Service In U.K.

Prince Harry received support from two of Princess Diana’s siblings at his engagement in the U.K. today.

The Duke of Sussex attended the Invictus Games Foundation’s 10th Anniversary celebration at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday. The event marked 10 years since the inception of the games, which are a Paralympic-style event for wounded service people and veterans.

The service was attended by two siblings of the late Princess of Wales: Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes.

The duke was also joined by actor Damian Lewis, who read the poem “Invictus.” Harry once named Lewis as the actor he’d want to portray him in the Netflix series The Crown.