    Recline Your Chair Back Because I've Got 29 Funny Tweets Curated *Just* For You

    "Influencers are just modern day Avon ladies." —@therealkimj

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Well, well, well, last week was an extremely chaotic week on Twitter. The Willy Wonka Glasgow experience practically flooded my whole timeline alongside guesses of Kate Middleton's whereabouts.

    Twitter: @blakeissweaty
    I highly recommend you click through these stories in case you missed 'em. They're internet gold.

    I included some of my fave memes from these two titular moments from the past week. But, there were still many meme-able moments in between it all. So, let's get into 'em:

    1.

    Twitter: @arabatman_

    2.

    Twitter: @therealkimj

    3.

    @EllenDeGeneres / Via Twitter: @EllenDeGeneres

    4.

    Twitter: @doubtpointv2

    5.

    The Sims / Via Twitter: @LucyInTheSky22

    6.

    Twitter: @deannagmcdonald

    7.

    Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @tinymallet

    8.

    Twitter: @Derek_duPreez

    9.

    Twitter: @samaoxcx

    10.

    Twitter: @Whotfismick

    11.

    Adult Swim/Fox / Via Twitter: @pwiscila

    12.

    Twitter: @__papa_

    13.

    Twitter: @LucyXIV

    14.

    Twitter: @watn_tarnation

    15.

    Twitter: @mollymcghee

    16.

    Twitter: @OldDreyfusard

    17.

    Twitter: @KeshaRose

    18.

    Twitter: @veryharryhill

    19.

    Twitter: @TheCDMole

    20.

    Twitter: @KingCharmng

    21.

    Twitter: @jbfan911

    22.

    Twitter: @marzipanlord

    23.

    Kevin Frayer | Getty Images / Interscope Records / Via Twitter: @alexxmalloy

    24.

    Twitter: @NoContextBrits

    25.

    Twitter: @BrettHamil

    26.

    Twitter: @sehahaj