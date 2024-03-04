Recline Your Chair Back Because I've Got 29 Funny Tweets Curated *Just* For You
"Influencers are just modern day Avon ladies." —@therealkimj
Well, well, well, last week was an extremely chaotic week on Twitter. The Willy Wonka Glasgow experience practically flooded my whole timeline alongside guesses of Kate Middleton's whereabouts.
this is one of those stories that reminds us all why we stay on this app. yes we all have severe and untreatable brain damage, but on occasion something so supremely absurd happens that we all get to stop and giggle together https://t.co/wH1o1seABg— white woman w/ a yelp account (@blakeissweaty) February 28, 2024
I included some of my fave memes from these two titular moments from the past week. But, there were still many meme-able moments in between it all. So, let's get into 'em:
you should be allowed to fight one coworker every business quarter— pete (@arabatman_) February 26, 2024
influencers are just modern day avon ladies— kim (@therealkimj) March 2, 2024
its crazy how if they took this shit today not a single soul would care https://t.co/DzLgSsvc8D— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 2, 2024
i guess we'll never know https://t.co/zQ53x60FFs— new jersey updates (@doubtpointv2) March 2, 2024
Not now, sweetie, mommy's down a MAJOR rabbit hole concerning Kate Middleton's whereabouts since December pic.twitter.com/wt0ZWgmZDN— Lucy Thackray (@LucyInTheSky22) February 27, 2024
the kate middleton drama is hard because i don't care about the royal family or conspiracy theories, however, i do care about being in everyone's business— deanna mcdonald (@deannagmcdonald) February 27, 2024
Scooby Gang: GASP KATE MIDDLETON?! pic.twitter.com/wVQY0abTg9— Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 1, 2024
Imagine trying to explain this to someone who isn't chronically online https://t.co/fHjnz63QAS— Derek du Preez (@Derek_duPreez) February 28, 2024
is it too early to plan for halloween pic.twitter.com/c6TZaGwcrW— ༝ 𝕫𝕒𝕞 ༝ (@samaoxcx) February 29, 2024
when u accidentally block an intersection and everyone is staring at you pic.twitter.com/nyprUgyIa8— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 27, 2024
Watching an ad for 30 seconds to earn “coins” in a “game” pic.twitter.com/YRu23fHAiz— pris (@pwiscila) March 1, 2024
Guess who ate all the scrambled eggs out of the pan while I was gone and now can’t keep his eyes open to save his life pic.twitter.com/arGZywsxS1— dumb adult (@__papa_) February 28, 2024
you guys ever noticed that leaving the house costs 40 dollars now— Lucy (@LucyXIV) February 29, 2024
WHO KEEPS BUILDING WEBSITES FOR RESTAURANTS THAT HAVE EVERYTHING BUT THE HOURS AND MENU ???!!!!??? I DON'T CARE THE CHEF ANDY USES MIDWESTERN FLARE— Wade (in Tarnation) (@watn_tarnation) March 2, 2024
i’ve adopted the boomer ellipses……very satisfying……i see why they do this……..— Molly McGhee ✨ (@mollymcghee) March 3, 2024
18th-century sailors with scurvy: https://t.co/nV8I6edw2i— diy circumcision advocate (@OldDreyfusard) March 3, 2024
Hard to be Kesha in a Hailey Bieber world but somebody’s gotta do it pic.twitter.com/82D1yU8NvY— kesha (@KeshaRose) March 3, 2024
It was so warm in the city today that someone said girl fuck these Uggs pic.twitter.com/uqstB3JT6x— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) March 3, 2024
Hearing that “cabin crew, boarding complete” call while your row looks like this hits like the purest crack imaginable oh my god pic.twitter.com/Sj858yVOze— Cole Deller (@TheCDMole) March 3, 2024
Skin gon fall right off the bone https://t.co/EithO1srej— Evil Snorlax (@KingCharmng) March 2, 2024
I don’t care if I have micro plastics in my body. You know what else is in there? Love. Joy. Kindness. They will take care of the micro plastics— Natalie (@jbfan911) February 29, 2024
does anyone know any good entry level thoughts for someone new to thinking ?— comrade ella🧚🏻♀️❄️ (@marzipanlord) February 29, 2024
i remember it all too well. https://t.co/pUhnzYdHMR pic.twitter.com/nZhXIpKHZ2— Alex (@alexxmalloy) February 28, 2024
I think you’ve had enough mate. pic.twitter.com/Ejc4A0E9ku— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 3, 2024
i appreciate the modesty of this tagline pic.twitter.com/fkHPWS7nNm— Brett Hamil (@BrettHamil) March 1, 2024
why is my mom acting like this on the family gc lmaoo pic.twitter.com/EXNvPQkcaV— sehaj (@sehahaj) March 3, 2024