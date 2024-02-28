Skip To Content
The Internet's 30 Funniest Jokes About The Willy Wonka "Immersive Chocolate Experience" That I Still Can't Believe Was Even Real To Begin With

I am completely infatuated with the Unknown.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

A comically bad Willy Wonka "immersive chocolate experience" has been the talk of the town for the past few days.

A rainbow archway entrance with cloud designs and oversized bear sculptures in an indoor space
Stuart Sinclair

In case you're not familiar, some people in Glasgow, Scotland, were scammed into paying $40 to go to an immersive experience that turned out to be awful.

House of Illuminati / Via Twitter: @CultureCrave

The pictures went super viral:

A rainbow arch installation in an indoor industrial space
Stuart Sinclair

There was a small bounce house:

Interior of a spacious warehouse,  a few people scattered about, and a small bounce house in the back of the room
Stuart Sinclair

There were a few mushrooms, a couple of candy canes, and a brick backdrop.

Indoor candy-themed area with oversize candy decorations and artificial turf and a fake brick wall that you can see over
Stuart Sinclair

It was real, real bleak.

a willy wonka candy mural taped to the wall and slightly falling off
Stuart Sinclair

A new video is also going viral showing a made-up villain named "The Unknown," who was Willy Wonka's arch-nemesis and lives in the factory's walls.

Twitter: @CultureCrave

It's so, so absurd.

Twitter: @bene25_

Because this and the Kate Middleton missing thing have temporarily made the internet fun, let's look at the funniest jokes about the Wonka experience:

1.

Twitter: @SianThymes

2.

Stuart Sinclair / Via Twitter: @bestfoodalex

3.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @SpectralScrubs

4.

Channel 5/ Twitter: @scotty__13

5.

Stuart Sinclair/ Twitter: @natehy

6.

Twitter: @Unearthly_Chi1d

7.

Twitter: @harrisonjbrock

8.

Twitter: @katebeingsilly

9.

Stuart Sinclair / Via Twitter: @bejokex

10.

Stuart Sinclair/ Twitter: @benyahr

11.

Channel 5/ Twitter: @_jrdnp

12.

Ellen/ Twitter: @SaintHoax

13.

World of Wonder/ Twitter: @mariahscracker

14.

Twitter: @HANTIFA_

15.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @knmccc

16.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @jamieepounder

17.

Twitter: @MaddieMovies

18.

Twitter: @ciaranthomas_

19.

Twitter: @JoshJWoodhaus

20.

Twitter: @sarahburhans_

21.

Twitter: @ClickGate_

22.

Twitter: @harrisonjbrock

23.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @wheresmywigggg

24.

Bravo/ Twitter: @dvd_brwn

25.

@dorindamedley/ Twitter: @cstsher

26.

Warner Bros. Pictures/ Twitter: @pixeltbz

27.

GBN/ Twitter: @randomstuffxzxz

28.

Fox/ Twitter: @Firtinho

29.

Twitter: @fantasy_snack

30.

Twitter: @wheresmywigggg