The Internet's 30 Funniest Jokes About The Willy Wonka "Immersive Chocolate Experience" That I Still Can't Believe Was Even Real To Begin With
A comically bad Willy Wonka "immersive chocolate experience" has been the talk of the town for the past few days.
In case you're not familiar, some people in Glasgow, Scotland, were scammed into paying $40 to go to an immersive experience that turned out to be awful.
Police were called to an 'immersive' Willy Wonka Experience after families showed up to an 'empty warehouse'— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 27, 2024
The event reportedly charged $40 for entry, advertised with AI art, and said it would be a 'journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every… pic.twitter.com/udz8KeWVxQ
The pictures went super viral:
There was a small bounce house:
There were a few mushrooms, a couple of candy canes, and a brick backdrop.
It was real, real bleak.
A new video is also going viral showing a made-up villain named "The Unknown," who was Willy Wonka's arch-nemesis and lives in the factory's walls.
New details on the Willy Wonka Experience disaster— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2024
• Script was '15 pages of AI-generated gibberish'
• Made up a villain called The Unknown — 'an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls'
• Event had no chocolate — kids were given a single jelly bean & a cup of lemonade pic.twitter.com/kxs1RcKVC8
It's so, so absurd.
This Willy Wonka story is incredible. What's going on here? What part of the film was this hahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/A66AxwYVhN— Ben (@bene25_) February 28, 2024
Because this and the Kate Middleton missing thing have temporarily made the internet fun, let's look at the funniest jokes about the Wonka experience:
1.
I could change him 💔 pic.twitter.com/eud1b0aE3q— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) February 28, 2024
2.
We all know a stoner from high school who is 35 years old and still decorating the house they share with 6 people like this pic.twitter.com/cDX9mwPt9q— Alex Jewell 🧢 (@bestfoodalex) February 27, 2024
3.
that one willy wonka experience thing: pic.twitter.com/MrIYCmtehw— scrubs_ (COMMS OPEN 3/10) (@SpectralScrubs) February 28, 2024
4.
the kids at Willy Wonka when The Unknown came out from behind the mirror: pic.twitter.com/T5rl1HpCoT— scott (@scotty__13) February 28, 2024
5.
$200 ticket for a circuit party and it’s here pic.twitter.com/UlSmmydvZp— n8 (@natehy) February 28, 2024
6.
Every photo of the Willy Wonka experience just looks like this pic.twitter.com/o19OaocXHs— Artie Different Class era🍉🍉 (@Unearthly_Chi1d) February 28, 2024
7.
“The Unknown” in the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience staffroom pic.twitter.com/gY87OUZLCh— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 28, 2024
8.
Guys be like “I know a place” and then take you to the off brand Willy Wonka experience— kate (@katebeingsilly) February 27, 2024
9.
I’d love to meet the person who signed off on this Willy Wonka experience. I’d love to go back in time and meet them at the precise moment they said “all done, doesn’t it look good!?” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JjMxORGH2I— 🅱🅴🅽 - тν ℓєgѕ 📺🪩 (@bejokex) February 27, 2024
10.
What if we kissed in front of the immersive Willy Wonka experience poster pic.twitter.com/NEZKbkVquO— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 28, 2024
11.
I can’t stop thinking about the willy wonka experience in Glasgow omg pic.twitter.com/9bAsvA5FW1— Jordan (@_jrdnp) February 27, 2024
12.
the kids at the immersive willy wonka experience pic.twitter.com/WUV5PfmGRV— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) February 28, 2024
13.
The kids seeing ‘The Unknown’ pop behind the mirror in the Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow, Scotland. #WillyWonka— p💗 (@mariahscracker) February 28, 2024
pic.twitter.com/s0bs8Eokuw
14.
Willy Wonka: we are the music makers, we are the dreamers of dreams.— goofy broad 🇵🇸 (@HANTIFA_) February 28, 2024
The Unknown: pic.twitter.com/Lqa7cKNv9N
15.
The Unknown waiting for their part at the willy wonka experience pic.twitter.com/FVypelfWV2— kara 🧌📺 (@knmccc) February 28, 2024
16.
the kids at the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow when it’s time for their singular jelly bean pic.twitter.com/Bq2elEc0ms— Jamie Paimon (@jamieepounder) February 28, 2024
17.
THE UNKNOWN IS COMING pic.twitter.com/SOXu2jiuiW— Maddie (@MaddieMovies) February 28, 2024
18.
Kids seeing The Unknown at the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience pic.twitter.com/PpnWnvtzxi— ً (@ciaranthomas_) February 28, 2024
19.
The Immersive Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/ZMYppKtiws— Joshua J Woodhaus (@JoshJWoodhaus) February 28, 2024
20.
the kids showing up to the glasgow willy wonka experience pic.twitter.com/nXVB4uqy3D— female roman roy (@sarahburhans_) February 28, 2024
21.
I want “What is that…? It’s the Unknown!” to be the thing people say when they see me 🥰 https://t.co/qaYW9OSjeF— Gray Writes! (@ClickGate_) February 28, 2024
22.
The Babadook stuns at the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience pic.twitter.com/g5zyG8U0DT— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 28, 2024
23.
The Willy Wonka experience pic.twitter.com/CSlmrkTXuF— chris 🕊️ (@wheresmywigggg) February 28, 2024
24.
the children at the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience drinking their quarter can of limeade after seeing The Unknown come out from behind the mirror pic.twitter.com/WjZwThJkmu— david (@dvd_brwn) February 28, 2024
25.
the Oompah Loompahs at the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience making a “pasadise of sweets treats” for the kids pic.twitter.com/k8RpdxW948— C. (@cstsher) February 28, 2024
26.
They need to open up that Willy wonka experience again I need to go in person and see it pic.twitter.com/nk69OE1aML— Thorn𖤐✨ (@pixeltbz) February 28, 2024
27.
The Willy Wonka Experience pic.twitter.com/x8TQ5IzRI4— JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) February 28, 2024
28.
The Glasgow Willy Wonka experience pic.twitter.com/d1zP8IJFVJ— Jonny 🇵🇸 (@Firtinho) February 27, 2024
29.
the funniest part of the willy wonka thing is that if it reopened this weekend it’d sell more tickets than it ever did— leanne (@fantasy_snack) February 28, 2024
30.
The gays flocking to that Willy Wonka experience in glaskow pic.twitter.com/1DXJSKfyTO— chris 🕊️ (@wheresmywigggg) February 28, 2024