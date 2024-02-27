Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

I'm 97.74% Certain You Will Let Out A Little Laugh At All These Hilarious Tweets From The Week

"Wordle, NYT connections, daily mini crossword… modern people yearn for the riddles of the sphinx." –@BenedictTown

Alana Valko
by Alana Valko

BuzzFeed Staff

The birds are chirping, the sun is out shining, and the best part — I've got 23 silly little tweets to make you smile today. Just what I'm here for! Let's get into 'em:

1.

Twitter: @kirawontmiss

2.

Twitter: @elle91

3.

Twitter: @ymmayer

4.

Twitter: @BenedictTown

5.

Twitter: @_chase_____

6.

Twitter: @Slim_Thanos

7.

Karwai Tang/WireImage / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Via Twitter: @sleep2dream

8.

Twitter: @rachellapides

9.

Mario Perez/HBO / Via Twitter: @thesarahyork

10.

Twitter: @imdatingwinwin

11.

Twitter: @c0wgirlonline

12.

Twitter: @jeffersondutton

13.

Twitter: @brianbjay

14.

Twitter: @ohthatsmayo

15.

Twitter: @pissypeony

16.

Twitter: @crotchner2

17.

Twitter: @twinkp3ak5

18.

Twitter: @yumyumeg

19.

Twitter: @katephillips29

20.

NBC / Via Twitter: @popphits

21.

Amazon / Via Twitter: @lusciousbeagle

22.

A screenshot of a tweet by mel @meliblib about browsing Wikipedia before bed, showing a message request notification preview from Lee Clifford
@meliblib / Via Twitter: @melilbi

23.

Twitter: @skyferrori

If you liked these tweets, don't forget to follow the creators! And if you're looking for more laughs, feel free to scroll through our most recent roundups:

These 31 Funny Tweets Had Me Cackling All Week Long, And I'm 97.777% Certain They Will For You, Too

30 Funny Tweets From The Week To Keep You Laughing And Smiling