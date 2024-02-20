These 31 Funny Tweets Had Me Cackling All Week Long, And I'm 97.777% Certain They Will For You, Too
Welcome back, y'all! March is right around the corner, but we still have time to reflect on all the funny tweets from this cold February week. So, let's get right into 'em:
1.
when twins arent identical i’m like ok then what was the point of all that https://t.co/Ppl35CNwpZ— B 🦋 (@isabellayonce) February 12, 2024
2.
My parents have been married 60 years. My mom told me she has been giving my dad the same Valentine’s Day card for TWENTY years. And the beauty is he has no idea. He reads it in its entirety every year. And then she puts it back in a drawer for next year. Freaking genius.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) February 13, 2024
3.
4.
this fucking convo between my coworker who quit and my boss is killing me bc bro quit with a breakup text and my boss responded like a serial killer pic.twitter.com/htPEm9983j— Ivy🌱 (@brzie_) February 15, 2024
5.
My mom had a seizure yesterday and just asked me “do you think i burned calories from all the shaking” HELLO— annabelle :3 (@oomfabelle) February 12, 2024
6.
7.
OH BOY is she in for some surprises pic.twitter.com/7H3gIVZDea— Joe Holder (@JoeHolder_) February 16, 2024
8.
Covered the dang dog like it’s an enchilada https://t.co/E23H5ph3Ow— dillard (@dillythebish) February 16, 2024
9.
10.
When my ex randomly decided to become a rapper, my therapist laughed and said, “So you’re dating Tariq from Abbot Elementary.” pic.twitter.com/SXGhUR0CAB— 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) February 16, 2024
11.
not surprised men think 54 seconds is a long time https://t.co/umabKeYPEE— that blonde from nashville, esq. (@thehaileemurphy) February 12, 2024
12.
13.
It’s kinda crazy that now we’re old enough for my friends to be holding the serious roles lmao like girl how you the director of marketing you mad grown— Sade (@_munchkinn) February 13, 2024
14.
contemplating the occasion upon which this would be an appropriate card to give someone pic.twitter.com/gY4ZPzZhzj— emile zola sour candies (@wagyucube) February 13, 2024
15.
I’d rather die than buzz an employee to give me deodorant pic.twitter.com/AgFzPbhJLA— comfy (@ihatethiskid) February 13, 2024
16.
Never seen a more perfect picture of scaring the hoes https://t.co/wTqe2GGA59— 2023 National Champions (@Miserable_PhD) February 19, 2024
17.
The black eyed peas used to casually walk around like this https://t.co/pfnV89wDbB— MIMI ZIMA 🇵🇸😷 (@MIMI_ZIMA) February 15, 2024
18.
once again it is 4pm, too early for a beer, too late for a coffee, and so i find myself roaming the streets desperate to spend $8 on a mysterious third beverage— erin chack (@ErinChack) February 19, 2024
19.
The true measure of wealth is not your private equity portfolio, it’s this: pic.twitter.com/UWzvjXxJcj— WookieeIndex (@WookieeIndex) February 13, 2024
20.
jason is giving yoo hoo big summer blowout pic.twitter.com/9YzpgBML0A— lauren⸆⸉ 💕 miami(Florida!!!) n3 (@folklaurens) February 14, 2024
21.
Punxsutawney Phil, YOU ARE LIKE PAPA pic.twitter.com/U0xferLJTs— erin 🐿 (@erincuo18) February 13, 2024
22.
Vape shop https://t.co/4RafZ1FXnR pic.twitter.com/81oI4S9i1v— Drunk Coyotes (@drunkyotes) February 15, 2024
23.
big nintendo wii https://t.co/jAjZiXTpmB pic.twitter.com/51VxvRYTMk— 💛🤍 Mat 💜🖤 (@MatttGFX) February 18, 2024
24.
Me in the womb wasting time instead of saving money and buying land pic.twitter.com/A9Rl35ogVF— chebetonsteroids (@Iam_ronoh) February 15, 2024
25.
No caption needed pic.twitter.com/jl4VAzEM8v— Lays (@OTD2point0) February 16, 2024
26.
February 15, 2024
27.
This tree looks like it's sneaking out of the woods. 😁 pic.twitter.com/2uuzylpAHL— Karen Knight (@KarenKn12866337) February 18, 2024