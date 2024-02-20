Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

These 31 Funny Tweets Had Me Cackling All Week Long, And I'm 97.777% Certain They Will For You, Too

"When twins aren't identical I’m like ok then what was the point of all that." —@isabellayonce

Alana Valko
by Alana Valko

BuzzFeed Staff

Welcome back, y'all! March is right around the corner, but we still have time to reflect on all the funny tweets from this cold February week. So, let's get right into 'em:

1.

Twitter: @isabellayonce

2.

Twitter: @Parkerlawyer

3.

An edited photo of a person with exaggerated facial features including large eyes and a big smile
@do_not_test_me / Via Twitter: @do_not_test_me

4.

Twitter: @brzie_

5.

Twitter: @oomfabelle

6.

A cluttered bookshelf with various items and books, including a book titled &quot;IS MY CHILD STUPID?&quot; by Peter Lawrence
@Habetman / Via Twitter: @Habetman

7.

Twitter: @JoeHolder_

8.

Twitter: @dillythebish

9.

Signpost with multiple business advertisements including a tax service, optical shop, tattoo parlor, insurance agent, and gun shop
@equine__dentist / Via Twitter: @equine__dentist

10.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Twitter: @sleep2dream

11.

CBS / Via Twitter: @thehaileemurphy

12.

Text message conversation discussing Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and others in a humorous and concerned tone
@miragonz / Via Twitter: @miragonz

13.

Twitter: @_munchkinn

14.

Twitter: @wagyucube

15.

Twitter: @ihatethiskid

16.

Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Via Twitter: @Miserable_PhD

17.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage / Via Twitter: @MIMI_ZIMA

18.

Twitter: @ErinChack

19.

Twitter: @WookieeIndex

20.

Twitter: @folklaurens

21.

Twitter: @erincuo18

22.

Twitter: @drunkyotes

23.

Twitter: @MatttGFX

24.

Twitter: @Iam_ronoh

25.

Twitter: @OTD2point0

26.

Twitter: @EverythingOOC

27.

Twitter: @KarenKn12866337