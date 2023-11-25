Parents Are Confessing Things They Hate About Having Kids That No One Talks About, And It's Eye-Opening

3.

"I hate the constant judgment from people who don't have kids but still feel like they know everything about how to raise one and love to point out everything they think you are doing wrong with yours. I also hate interacting with people who think they are edgy because they refer to children as 'crotch spawn' or some equally rude term and tell everyone who will listen (even when they definitely did not ask) how much they HATE kids and NEVER want to have them and they RUIN everything. When they find out I have kids, those folks always seem to go out of their way to share how much they hate them. Like, good for you, I guess? But also, you're super rude, and no one asked?"