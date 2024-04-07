In a post shared to r/movies, Reddit user u/Dan__Glesak asked about which movie characters are shockingly younger or older than most of us think. Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
1."This morning I was rewatching Beauty and the Beast with my daughter and I haven’t seen it in probably 25 years. I had no idea The Beast was only 21 in the movie and I’m honestly shocked how young he is, especially now that I’m in my 30s."
10."I had always assumed Mario was in his mid-30s but according to Miyamoto, he's perpetually 24. I was 30 when I found this out so it was a bit of a blow to go from assuming I was at least five years younger to being six years older than him in an instant, it felt like I aged a decade overnight. There's a Mario movie now so it counts."