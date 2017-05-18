The "Star Trek: Discovery" Trailer Is Out, And We Have Some Questions

The debut trailer for Star Trek: Discovery — the first Trek TV series in 12 years — premiered today at CBS's upfronts presentation, and it left us with a lot of ~questions~.
1. Is the show's lead character, first Officer Michael Burnham (The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green), part-Vulcan? And if so, is she related to Spock?!
The official poster for Discovery, prominently featuring the classic Vulcan salute, certainly reinforces the idea that Burnham's heritage is connected to Vulcan.
2. Where is the USS Discovery?
3. How much did they spend on this show?
4. What is with all the lens flares?
5. What's the deal with the Klingon makeover?
Granted, the Klingons have certainly, um, evolved over time.
And the Discovery Klingons don't look quite as intense as the Klingons from 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness.
But still…
6. And finally…WHAT ARE THOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOSE?
-
How did you feel about the Star Trek: Discovery trailer?I love Trek, and I loved it.I don't like Trek, and I loved it.I love Trek, and I didn't like it.I don't like Trek, and I didn't like it.I'm just meh on all of it.
