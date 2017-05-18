The "Star Trek: Discovery" Trailer Is Out, And We Have Some Questions

Set 10 years before the events of the original Star Trek TV series, Discovery was likely to tantalize fans with its references to past (or, uh, future) Trek history. The biggest nod in this trailer is Sarek (James Frain), a Vulcan ambassador and the father of Trek's most indelible character, Spock.

Sarek appears multiple times in the trailer, speaking ominously to Burnham about "great unifiers" needing "a profound cause." He seems to be a mentor of some sort to her. Their most curious exchange even suggests that he's known her since she was a child, with a young Burnham wearing a classic Vulcan haircut, and Sarek telling her that she will "never learn Vulcan" because her "tongue is too human."

So does this mean Burnham is at least part-Vulcan? Sarek sired Spock with a human mother — perhaps her parentage is similar? Spock never had a sister within Trek canon, but perhaps she's his cousin?