35 TikTok Famous Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype

It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.

Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.

Get it from Amazon for $8.45.

And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.