35 TikTok Famous Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype

1. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
Get it from Amazon for $8.45.
And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.
2. A set of matte lipsticks about to put every other lipstick you've ever tried to shame (just read some of the reviews dragging more expensive brands). This lipstick goes on easy and stays on — even through eating a cupcake *and* a whole night out, as one reviewer confirms.
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three color combinations).
3. Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask, which works to brighten the tone of blonde hair between salon visits, and also as a great deep conditioner to give your hair some extra moisture (and shine). Bleaching can be so harsh on your locks, but this mask will help restore that moisture it's missing.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to give it a try! This product is absolutely amazing! I have always had platinum blonde hair, and it always turns a golden blonde after awhile. My hair is naturally dirty blonde. I even noticed it made my roots lighter. Will buy again! A MUST-HAVE FOR PLATINUM BLONDES!" —Kelsie
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
4. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover that actually works to exfoliate away whiteheads, blackheads, and any other ~ink~ clogging up your pores. You may be disgusted by what the lil' cutie pulls out of your face, but you'll be so thankful it does.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, and it works great so far." —MarMar Manuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
5. A eyeshadow primer so your beautiful smokey eye looks just as good at the end of the night as it does when you spent all that time perfecting it. Touch-ups who?
Promising reviews: "I saw this used by a makeup artist on TikTok giving a tutorial for women over 40. Totally changed how my eyeshadow works. No clumping or crease lines! —wo1995
"This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper. Game-changer." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. The Chi Spin N Curl, which is here to make you feel like you're living in the year 3000. You may not be living underwater, but you will have a curling iron that does all the work for you. Simply drop a section of your hair into the barrel, and it will rotate it on its own, leaving you with a perfect coil in just a few seconds. Voilà!
Promising review: "OK. This 👏 thing 👏 is 👏 amazing 👏. I have two sisters that are professional cosmetologists and well that talent surpassed me COMPLETELY. I have straight, stubborn hair. I’ve never been able to get it to do anything. I’ve never been good at using a curling iron, wand, leave-in curlers or had any luck with the “wavy hair hacks." So I did my research when I saw this thing on TikTok, of all places, and WOW, I’m super impressed. I’ve used it twice so far and truly LOVE IT! It's very easy to use." —LinLo09
Get it from Amazon for $72.73+ (available in six colors).
7. Winky Lux Flower Balm not only made to be super moisturizing, but also to change color based on the unique pH levels in your skin. You'll get the perfect custom shade that works for you. Now that's magic!
Promising review: "I loved this color-changing balm!!!!!!! It’s been my favorite purchase so far. I saw this girl on TikTok use it, and I had to try it. It’s super compact, and the color it gives out is so pretty and fits well with everyone’s skin tone. It’s moisturizing and sheer. I’m buying more instead of getting my lips tattooed." —Stephany
Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in three colors).
8. A continuous water mister perfect for days two and three after you wash your hair when you want to freshen up your locks without having to do a full wash. The mist will cover more of your hair and leave it damp (but not drenched), so you can style it exactly as you wish.
Promising review: "Another amazing product TikTok made me buy. Was looking for some thing for when I wet my hair in the mornings. My old typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has a longer spray time and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet. All in all worth it especially for the price." —M. Zuniga
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three sizes).
9. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm that may just become your new go-to because not only will it help hydrate your lips and leave them feeling soft, but you'll also get to enjoy one of the amazing flavors everyone won't stop raving about. Looking @ you Gummy Bear!
Promising reviews: "I had seen this all over TikTok and finally gave it a try! So glad I did. It’s a really good quality lip product, and I will be buying it again. ❤️" —malinda leonard
"I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in four scents).
10. A set of makeup sponges that cost a fraction of all the other well-known brands on the market. And these sponges hold up and work just as well (or even better) than any other. They work overtime to give you expert-level blending and coverage when applying foundation, BB cream, powder, and even concealer. Pro tip: try using them while wet for even smoother coverage.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. I'm very happy with my purchase and the price. I will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $5.94 (available in 11 color combinations).