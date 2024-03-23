14 Things We've Tried, Loved, And Think You Will, Too

1. Loop Quiet earplugs here to revolutionize the earplug world because not only are they super comfortable and reduce noise (looking @ you snoring partner and construction next door!), but they also look so good that you wouldn't mind wearing them in public. Ditch the disposables, save some money (in the long run), and be in the ~loop~ about this game-changing product.
The earplugs come with four sizes of tips so you can get your perfect fit. The brand also has "experience" earplugs that only slightly reduce the sound, which is perfect for concerts or noise-sensitive people. There's even one that lets you switch between levels of sound!
"These have become must-haves for me. What initially drew me in was the cute shade of lavender and the promise of a better solution for sleeping with a snoring BF. I was using Mack's earplugs for a while, but tbh, they weren't really cutting it and the putty was always getting stuck in my hair. These sleek silicone babies are amazing and will make you wonder as I did, why we ever wasted time, money, and resources on disposable earplugs. I feel like I've been sleeping better since using them, and sometimes I can't even hear when my BF gets up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. If he's in full-on freight train mode, yes, I can still hear snoring. But for lighter snoring these block enough to allow me to get some dang sleep! They're also way comfier than other earplugs I've tried, and the design with the loop perpendicular to the plug makes them easy to put in and take out and stops you from pushing 'em too far into your ear. They even come with a handy little carrying case, which is perfect, because I won't go on any trips with my BF without these from now on!" —Katy Herman
Get them from Amazon for $27.95 (available in eight colors).
2. An Anyday Complete Collection 12-piece set made with glass, silicone, and stainless steel to cook proteins, grains, vegetables, soups, and more, all in the microwave. Plus, you can use the bowls to serve *and* store, which means you'll not only save time but also have fewer dishes to wash when you're done.
The set includes a large deep dish and lid, large shallow dish and lid, medium deep dish and lid, medium shallow dish and lid, and two small dish and lids.
"I first learned of Anyday's fascinating microwave cookware line a few years ago when I wrote about David Chang's viral method for microwave salmon. In the video, Chang uses an Anyday dish to effortlessly cook a filet of salmon, and I was mesmerized; I can confirm the method works surprisingly well, but I found myself particularly curious about the microwavable dish he used to make it all happen. Years later, I finally got my hands on a set — oddly enough, it's literally Chang's set of smoky black dishes called the "IO Collection" — and I couldn't possibly love it anymore than I already do.
I'll admit that I'm still reluctant to cook every meal in my microwave, but Anyday has companion recipes for everything you could possibly imagine, from chicken to pasta dishes. Personally, I use 'em almost daily for cooking grains like rice or quinoa, and unlike cooking those ingredients stovetop, the results are perfectly consistent every single time. Plus, when they've finished their job as 'cookware,' they become wildly convenient food storage containers to stash your leftovers in the fridge." —Ross Yoder
Get it from Anyday for $185 (originally $220).
3. Self-heating soothing foot masks because your feet deserve just as much love as you give your face. These are infused with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint to help soothe your tired and achy feet that have been hitting the ground running (literally).
"I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!" —Emma Lord
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $17.07.
4. A Wild One walk kit worth the splurge because your furry bff deserves to be super stylish on their daily walk. The kit includes a harness, leash, and poop bag dispenser in matching colors. It's durable and comfortable, and might just make your pup the cutest on the block.
I've been a fan of Wild One for a long time now, so when I adopted my dog, Winnie, I knew that I wanted to spoil her with some of their products. I got the harness walk kit in the Orchid color, and I just love how bright and fun it is. The harness is super soft and comfortable, but it's also secure. I love that this specific color has an extra buckle around the neck, which makes it super easy to put on and take off. We use this every single day to go outside and to take for walks, and it's held up great over the last eight months. I highly recommend it.
Get it from Wild One for $108 (originally $115; available in sizes XS–L, two leash sizes and in 11 colors).
5. An Azazie floor-length dress you can actually customize with your exact measurements so it arrives at your doorstep ready to go. No need to play a sizing guessing game that usually ends with you having to get the dress altered (thus spending even more money on the dang thing). You'll feel and look like a princess and get compliments all night long.
"I recently received this Chiffon Floor-Length Dress in Wisteria from Azazie, and it has become my absolute favorite dress. Azazie lets you order a custom size directly from their website, which ensures the perfect fit and saved me the hassle of getting further alterations. The dress itself was so beautiful, and I received lots of compliments throughout the event I wore it to. It definitely gives off Meg from Hercules vibes. Not only was it visually stunning, but it was also incredibly comfortable to wear, making me feel like a princess the entire time. I'm so excited to wear this dress again!" —Brittney Trinh
Get it from Azazie for $109 (available in sizes 0–30, custom sizing, and in 62 colors).
6. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount that can be used on more than just the airplane — it can mount on basically any surface from the tray table, to the arm of a chair, to even a suitcase handle to distract your toddler with Ms. Rachel as you wait for your flight to board and take off.
Perilogics is a small business.
"I used this on a flight with my restless toddler and was extremely impressed. Not only does it do its job — attaching to the tray in front of you and holding your phone — but it's SO durable. Seriously. When my kid wasn't watching Encanto during the flight, he was twisting and pulling on this thing to no end. I could not BELIEVE we didn't have to try to reattach it at any point during the flight. We've since used it on every flight we've ever taken with him. Now that he's nearly 2, it's getting even more difficult to keep him entertained/in place for hours at a time. However, this handy dandy gadget still works beautifully and provides us with an option that more or less will keep him from trying to run laps in the aisles. It's getting a 10/10 from me." Heather Braga
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in five colors).
7. A Fenty Skin lip mask formulated with vitamin E and pomegranate sterols to give your lips the dose of moisture they need, especially after this long and dry winter we've had. This vegan and cruelty-free balm has a twist-up bottom to dispense the product so you don't have to get your hands dirty. Pucker up!
"This is my new fave part of my routine — I legit look forward to smearing it on at night. I have the original version, which is a mild vanilla scent that goes on shiny and clear, and it's perfect for me as a low-maintenance beauty girlie who doesn't like strong scents. There's also a new melon version with a bit of shimmer, though, if that's more your taste! This feels so luxurious on your lips, and I don't find myself desperately in need of ChapStick as often during the day. I also recently had a cut on my lip from a piece of dead skin that peeled off, and I used this to soothe it in place of Vaseline, and it worked great. Plus, I love the packaging — not only is it sleek and aesthetically pleasing, but it keeps everything neat. You just twist the bottom up a bit to dispense, and then you can either use your finger to apply or glide it on right from the tube." —Katy Herman
Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in two scents).
8. Quince linen sheets to upgrade your bed situation with a soft and breathable option that'll be a ~heavenly~ way to fall asleep at night. Just be careful, though, because once you spend a night with these sheets, you may never want to go back to whatever lackluster ones you had before.
"I was first introduced to Quince linen sheets through an Airbnb that I stayed in for a few days my first time in Seattle. I loved the sheets so much that I actually messaged my host to ask what kind of sheets they had in the guest house where I was staying, and they wrote back, 'Quince,' a brand I had not heard of at that point. Fast-forward a couple of weeks, and I got a pitch in my inbox for Quince linen sheets, and I was like, 'OMG, these are the ones.' After sleeping on these sheets for over a month now (and buying a second set for my guest room on my own dime), I can confidently say that these linen sheets hold up. They're soft enough without feeling scratchy, they wash well, and they come in many great colors at a relatively decent price point for the linen sheet trend. While they do show wrinkles, as you can see in the photos— I don't know a linen sheet that doesn't — it doesn't bother me because when I rest my body on them at night, I just feel comforted." —Lara Parker
Get it from Quince for $129.90+ (available in five sizes, two sets, and in 21 colors).
9. A portable fabric shaver with three speeds to remove fuzz, pills, and lint from sweaters, coats, couches, and more. If your fave coat is looking a little worse for wear, try this before you start looking to buy a new one.
"This was an impromptu purchase once I realized just how bad my circa-2018 Asos midi coat was looking. It was SERIOUSLY fuzzy, and I'd been walking around in it, not even realizing it. How embarrassing for me! So I've been taking this fabric shaver to it while I finally watch Lost. It's a little loud, but it is doing some WORK. I'm sharing a pic of a sleeve where you can see the difference it's making and also a glamour shot of the gobs of lint and fuzz it's removed from the coat. And unlike with other fabric shavers, there's no guessing how much charge the battery has left. This gadget has a little % countdown that's clear to read. My beloved coat is looking brand new!" —Elizabeth Lilly
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).
10. A super cute large woven basket perfect for all those cat toys that are usually all over your floor looking like a piñata exploded in your living room. Plus, it may just be a fun game for your kitty to try and get their favorite toy from the bottom of the basket.
"I have this basket and absolutely love having it to throw my cats' many, many toys into while tidying up. It's super cute and spacious enough to hold all of their toys, even the bigger ones. One thing I especially love about it that was unexpected is that the soft outer walls make it easy for my cats to reach in and pull toys out of it themselves if they're in the mood to play when I'm busy or not around. I'll often look over to find my youngest, Chicho (that's him above) diving into this basket with his lil' butt up in the air — it's the cutest thing ever, and it also lets me know he's ready to PLAY." —Jenae Sitzes
Get it from Amazon for $22.09 (available in 10 styles, including other animals).
11. An OG Kindle one BuzzFeeder swears by because it's the lightest, most compact, *and* least expensive of Amazon's e-readers. There's no need for frills and fluff when this standard has a glare-free paper-like display, adjustable front light, dark mode, plus an extended battery life that lasts up to six weeks. (Yes, you read that right!) And it'll fit in your purse (or maybe even a big pocket) so you can bring it with you wherever you go and read instead of scrolling on your phone because your friends are late to dinner...again.
"This was a purchase I thought looong and hard about, and TBH I should've gotten it way sooner!! My bookshelf is juuust about full and this was the perfect way to continue reading without adding the clutter of books in my home (especially the ones I have yet to read 😅). My favorite features are the anti-glare screen (a real game changer!) the easy dictionary look-ups, auto-saves so I don't lose my place, and the easy Bluetooth connection for when I want to read with an audiobook. The size is another huge plus because I can take it everywhere without feeling like I'm lugging something around. The text can be enlarged, too so I don't ever worry about straining my eyes. If you're someone who buys physical books constantly, this will definitely save you a bit of money, too since Kindle versions tend to be cheaper. So, it really is a great investment. 11/10, 5 stars, I highly recommend!" —Amanda Davis
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two colors).
12. A pepper cannon that really is as good as it's ~cracked~ up to be. You'll be able to get enough fresh ground pepper for every recipe in seconds. You know when you're at a restaurant, and they ask you to say 'when' as they're grinding the pepper, and you're just sitting there awkwardly for what feels like five minutes? Well, that wouldn't be an issue if they had this cannon.
"If you've ever used a standard pepper mill, you know that by the time your hand is cramping up (approximately 1,000 cranks later!), you're left with only a small sprinkling of pepper. As a food writer, I feel like my life existed pre-Pepper Cannon and post-Pepper Cannon, and that's not hyperbole speaking! Simply put, this pepper mill cranks out perfectly cracked black pepper to your desired size so quickly that I now struggle to use standard pepper mills. It feels just as luxurious as it looks, too; with a heavy, cast iron-esque exterior, I genuinely love reaching for it whenever I'm in the kitchen.
Sure, it's on the pricier side for a pepper mill, but IMHO, I think it's totally worth it if you love to cook. I've noticed that so many pepper-heavy dishes I love to cook, like spaghetti cacio e pepe, taste worlds better now that I can actually provide the amount of freshly cracked pepper called for. I loved it so much that I bought my mom one for Christmas, and now she's totally obsessed, too. Her only critique: Apparently, my dad has been over-peppering his food since this thing works so darn well (!!!), but that sounds like a 'him problem' to me." —Ross Yoder
Get it from Amazon or MännKitchen for $199.99.