If Avoidance Is Your Game, These 33 Products Will Help You Overcome It

1. A weekly planner pad here to help you stay organized and on top of your ever-growing to-do list. It has a space to write your list, as well as your weekly focus, top three priorities, specific tasks and meetings each day of the week, and a habit tracker. You'll be able to accomplish both your personal and professional goals with this pad.
Promising review: "I really love this pad! It really helps me put my week into perspective. I also love the habit tracker and the top three things. This really helps me stay on point and gets me thinking a bit more about the things that make my weeks brighter. I also love the neutral colors of the pad. Perfect addition to anyone's desk who loves using pen and paper!" —Joanna Marshall
Get it from Amazon for $13.95 (available in four styles).
2. Or a daily planner if you *really* want to get down to business and focus on what you need to accomplish every day. It has a place for your top priorities, to-do list, appointments, health and fitness, meal planning, accomplishments, and even a place to doodle during your longest meeting. So essentially this will be your new assistant.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Promising review: "These notepads helped me reframe and focus every day working from home during the pandemic. I used to use a daily planner, but working from home changed how I need to plan my work tasks and personal tasks. I found this helpful for both!" —kristenjoann
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three sizes and nine styles).
3. An affordable pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds with more than 240,000+ 5-star ratings, proving just how great they are. You'll be able to block out most of the surrounding noise so you can fully focus on the task at hand.
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
Promising reviews: "I love these earbuds. I go to work, and I am able to focus without hearing the noise around me. The sound is awesome, from loud to low volume... no static at all. And battery life is great. I charge them every two days, and I use them every day." —Jesus Ojer
Get it from Amazon $22.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A hand-powered chopper enabling you to chop an onion in seconds. Yes, you read that right. I said S-E-C-O-N-D-S. Suddenly, your least favorite cooking activity will be your favorite because you'll be done with it in no time and can move on to actually cooking your dinner.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10-15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There are tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies, and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
Get it from Amazon for $18.18+ (available in three colors).
5. NeuroGum energy gum made with 40mg of caffeine to help you get through your 3 p.m. slump so you don't have to grab another cup of coffee that might make you jittery and not sleep at night.
Former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo says: "People, I love and swear by this gum. Each piece is made with 40mg of caffeine (about half the amount of caffeine in an average cup of coffee), so it’s great to chew throughout the afternoon without having to worry about it keeping you up at night. You can read more of my thoughts and opinions on this gum here (it's #2)!"
Get a pack of 108 from Amazon for $39.
6. A minimalist weekly cleaning printable that breaks down the overwhelming feat of cleaning your home into smaller manageable tasks so you can keep your space clean on a day-to-day basis instead of dreading doing it all at once.
Creative Type Store is a woman-owned, Canada-based small business that specializes in designer printables to make life easier.
Promising review: "Great for what I needed! I had started my own schedule,, but I felt like I was forgetting things, too much in a day, etc. This is super helpful!" —Erin Brie
Get it from Creative Type Store on Etsy for $3.46.
7. A rotating timer you can set for a specific amount of time to help with your productivity and also to remind yourself that it's okay to take a break every once in a while.
You can set the timer for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-minute blocks by rotating it to the time you want. Then it will start the countdown. There are also four volume options in case you don't want to disrupt any other people in your home.
Promising review: "I love this timer; it keeps me on task while working from home! For the price, I was honestly impressed with the quality. My only suggestion would be to have the display stay backlit. You can press the snooze button on top to light the display for about five seconds, but that’s not super convenient if you have it rotated in timer mode, plus you have to actively press the button rather than just glancing at how much time is left. Honestly, this is a very small quibble that I could fix simply by not working in a dimly lit room, but it’s really the only critique I have. All in all, this is a fun and functional desk accessory!" —Angela Reiber
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 30- and 60-minute configurations and six colors).
8. A Shark robot vacuum guaranteed to make you feel like you're living in the future because it will vacuum your whole house for you. Yeah, you heard that right. Cross vacuum off your to-do list because this gadget's got it covered.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Shark robot vacuum. It saves me so much time and works great. With two dogs, three cats, and kids, my floors were always a mess. I run this twice a day and my floors look great, and I haven't had to get my regular vacuum out since I have had it. I have one high-pile rug that it may not get all the dog hair out of it, but it works wonders on my hardwood floors. Also, I love how it fits in small places like under the bathroom vanity and side tables where my other vacuum could not. My only regret is not buying two of them (one for each floor) when they were on sale. Do yourself a favor and order this!! 10 stars!" —Chad Haney
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in three colors).
9. Loop Quiet earplugs here to revolutionize the earplug world because not only are they super comfortable and reduce noise (looking @ you snoring partner and construction next door!), but they also look so good that you wouldn't mind wearing them in public. Ditch the disposables, save some money (in the long run), and be in the ~loop~ about this game-changing product.
The earplugs come with four sizes of tips so you can get your perfect fit. The brand also has "experience" earplugs that only slightly reduce the sound, which is perfect for concerts or noise-sensitive people. There's even one that lets you switch between levels of sound!
Former BuzzFeed editor Katy Herman says: "These have become must-haves for me. What initially drew me in was the cute shade of lavender and the promise of a better solution for sleeping with a snoring BF. I was using Mack's earplugs for a while, but tbh, they weren't really cutting it and the putty was always getting stuck in my hair. These sleek silicone babies are amazing and will make you wonder as I did, why we ever wasted time, money, and resources on disposable earplugs. I feel like I've been sleeping better since using them, and sometimes I can't even hear when my BF gets up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. If he's in full-on freight train mode, yes, I can still hear snoring. But for lighter snoring these block enough to allow me to get some dang sleep! They're also way comfier than other earplugs I've tried, and the design with the loop perpendicular to the plug makes them easy to put in and take out and stops you from pushing 'em too far into your ear. They even come with a handy little carrying case, which is perfect, because I won't go on any trips with my BF without these from now on!"
Get them from Amazon for $27.95 (available in eight colors).
10. An Anyday Complete Collection 12-piece set made with glass, silicone, and stainless steel to cook proteins, grains, vegetables, soups, and more, all in the microwave. You can use the bowls to serve *and* store, which means you'll not only save time but also have fewer dishes to wash when you're done. Even if you're super tired at the end of the day, making dinner will be a breeze with this set.
The set includes a large deep dish and lid, large shallow dish and lid, medium deep dish and lid, medium shallow dish and lid, and two small dish and lids.
BuzzFeeder Ross Yoder says: "I first learned of Anyday's fascinating microwave cookware line a few years ago when I wrote about David Chang's viral method for microwave salmon. In the video, Chang uses an Anyday dish to effortlessly cook a filet of salmon, and I was mesmerized; I can confirm the method works surprisingly well, but I found myself particularly curious about the microwavable dish he used to make it all happen. Years later, I finally got my hands on a set — oddly enough, it's literally Chang's set of smoky black dishes called the "IO Collection" — and I couldn't possibly love it anymore than I already do.
I'll admit that I'm still reluctant to cook every meal in my microwave, but Anyday has companion recipes for everything you could possibly imagine, from chicken to pasta dishes. Personally, I use 'em almost daily for cooking grains like rice or quinoa, and unlike cooking those ingredients stovetop, the results are perfectly consistent every single time. Plus, when they've finished their job as 'cookware,' they become wildly convenient food storage containers to stash your leftovers in the fridge."
Get it from Anyday for $185 (originally $220).
11. A game-changing dishwashing spray to coat your dirty dishes completely. This will make it super simple to wipe away the caked-on grease from your breakfast dishes you just didn't have the time or energy to clean in the morning.
Promising review: "I have tried many, many different kinds and brands of dish soap throughout my 60 years, and after trying this Dawn Powder Wash spray a couple of years ago, it works even better than the original Dawn liquid soap. There’s little to no scrubbing on your dishes even after they have set for days and stuff is really dried on. Even burnt-on stuff comes off. Just follow the directions. I’ve used it on my stovetop, and it works great on that, too. I’ve used it on oils or greasy stuff on my clothes, too. I’ve also used it on spots on my floors, couch, and even the oil buildup on car tires. It’s actually cheaper than most of the products you would buy to clean a lot of the things I mentioned above." —Deborah Maldonado
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Elizabeth Lilly also loves this spray. Here's what she has to say: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $15.97.
12. An enclosed, self-cleaning litter box worth the purchase because it does the hard part for you — just roll it over, and an internal sifting mechanism will separate the clean litter and deposit the waste in a convenient pull-out tray. One less thing on your to-do list? Check.
Promising review: "We weren’t sure what to expect from this new type of manual cat box. The innovation is so logical and simple while cost effective. We bought this for our teenage cat. He used it right away. All we do is tilt and roll the entire cat box to the right until you hear a THUMP indicating the clumps land in a built in pull out scoop. Then roll the cat box back to the left so the remaining good litter settles back into the bottom. Then back to center. The scoop is easy to empty. We love it." —Suzanne Edwards
Get it from Amazon for $60.58.
13. A weekly, bleach-free shower spray you simply spray in your shower, leave overnight, and rinse the next day. Yes, this cleaner is basically the set-it-and-forget-it of shower cleaners, which means less work on your part.
Note: Depending on how dirty your shower is, some reviewers say it takes a couple of applications to get it completely clean.
I finally bought this after putting into approximately 7,375 posts, and honestly, I'm mad at myself for not adding it to my cart sooner. I am not the biggest fan of cleaning the bathroom, especially the shower. It's just so cumbersome to get to everything and really feel like you've gotten a good clean. But this spray made it SO easy. I just spritzed my whole shower and let it sit — 24 hours later, I came back and rinsed it. I could tell there was a noticeable difference. I'm super happy with this and will always clean my shower this way from now on.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two sizes and two scents).
14. An illustrated yoga mat here to help guide you through a yoga flow without having to venture out to a class or have an instructor at all. You'll be able to see exactly how the poses look and use it to switch up your practice, keeping your workout fresh and fun.
The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5mm thick! It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too.
Promising reviews: "I use this mat more than I ever took classes. Not sure if it is good for beginners, but if you have basic class instruction already, it gives you a great sequence of moves you are familiar with. Most I can do, a few I have never done." —Mng Parker
"This mat is great for a quick guide to various yoga poses. The length, thickness, and comfort makes it a great purchase. I look forward to many future uses." —Baglady
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors).
15. A flip top you can attach to your bottles to make sure you get EVERY. LAST. DROP. Hey, if you shelled out a little too much money for the "AMAZING" shampoo, you should do whatever you can to use the whole bottle instead of having to go out and buy a new one.
Promising review: "I was leery of this new product. We have used it for lotion, shampoo, and dishwashing detergent. It works perfectly! It's one of those products that makes you say, 'Why didn't I think of that?'" —Vegas Granny
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $17.20 (available in two colors).
16. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for anyone who can't seem to escape the loads of pet hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. This will make the task super easy and enjoyable. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Chom Chom is a small business!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Promising review: "This is a genius invention. We have two little white cats who shed all over everything, and with this tool, I can quickly wipe our ottomans and barrel chairs clean of cat hair and keep reusing it. Lint rollers are great for my own clothes, but not so great for upholstered furniture. Highly effective and definitely recommend." —Literary Mama
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three colors).