If Avoidance Is Your Game, These 33 Products Will Help You Overcome It

The earplugs come with four sizes of tips so you can get your perfect fit. The brand also has "experience" earplugs that only slightly reduce the sound, which is perfect for concerts or noise-sensitive people. There's even one that lets you switch between levels of sound!

Former BuzzFeed editor Katy Herman says: "These have become must-haves for me. What initially drew me in was the cute shade of lavender and the promise of a better solution for sleeping with a snoring BF. I was using Mack's earplugs for a while, but tbh, they weren't really cutting it and the putty was always getting stuck in my hair. These sleek silicone babies are amazing and will make you wonder as I did, why we ever wasted time, money, and resources on disposable earplugs. I feel like I've been sleeping better since using them, and sometimes I can't even hear when my BF gets up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. If he's in full-on freight train mode, yes, I can still hear snoring. But for lighter snoring these block enough to allow me to get some dang sleep! They're also way comfier than other earplugs I've tried, and the design with the loop perpendicular to the plug makes them easy to put in and take out and stops you from pushing 'em too far into your ear. They even come with a handy little carrying case, which is perfect, because I won't go on any trips with my BF without these from now on!"

