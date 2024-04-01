1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to take your lashes to new ~heights~ and make people think you're wearing falsies, when in fact, all you did was swipe on some mascara.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this mascara. I'm blessed with decent long lashes (they are super light blonde) and so mos' mascaras work fine for me, but OMG this one was by far the best. It almost looks like I have false eyelashes. It's thick makes my lashes much longer and my eyes pop and super easy getting it off. I'm in the public eye from time to time, and it's important that my eyes are expressive, so this is great. I've recommended it to many colleagues of mine." —Lois B.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A set of makeup sponges that cost a fraction of all the other well-known brands on the market. And these sponges hold up and work just as well (or even better) than any other. They work overtime to give you expert-level blending and coverage when applying foundation, BB cream, powder, and even concealer. Pro tip: try using them while wet for even smoother coverage.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years, and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. I'm very happy with my purchase and the price. I will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in eight color combinations).
3. A eyeshadow primer so your beautiful smokey eye looks just as good at the end of the night as it does when you spent all that time perfecting it. Touch-ups who?
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper. Game-changer." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $11.19.
4. Glossier's Cloud Paint — a multipurpose product you can use on both your cheeks and eyes for a nice subtle glow that will make you feel like a beauty star because of how easy it is to apply.
Promising review: "I purchased Dusk first because I saw it on TikTok. It’s so creamy and easily blendable. Dusk is great for during the day. I purchased Storm second for at night or going out. I never thought I would like a cream blush. I have always been a powder girl. I may never go back!!!" —Felicia
Get it from Glossier for $22 (available in 10 blush shades and five bronzer shades).
Read our full review of Glossier's Cloudpaint.
5. Or Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush reviewers have compared to the previous product. 👀 This has a water-based formula and will give you a nice touch of color on your cheeks when you apply a dot or two. And nobody will be able to tell the difference.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "I heard about this from an Influencer on TikTok. Sheer and the color is great. And the price can't be beat. Thank you, Maybelline!" —Kaye Ralene White-Hancock
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
6. A crème to powder waterproof eyeshadow stick designed so anyone can easily add some shimmer and shine to their eyelids. One end is the eyeshadow and the other is a built-in smudger, meaning you don't need to pick up a brush at all. Plus, the formula is made to stay all day.
Promising reviews: "This product does what it says; super easy and long lasting...no creases. I have owned every kind of eye shadow out there. This is beyond the best ever. It is definitely 101 eye makeup. So easy to use and actually lasts all day. Have bought three different colors. Wonderful product. I will buy more. Makes your eyes look like a professional has done them." —Floyd Dunham
"This does exactly what it says it does. Applies smoothly. Wait a couple of seconds, and it’s on for the day! Or, change before it sets. Goes well as eyeliner, too. I’m 70. My eyes are wrinkled, and I had given up on eyeshadow and pencil. This is so easy to apply. No pulling, it just glides on." —BamaNana
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in 46 shades).
7. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer with a sponge on the end, meaning you can swipe it under your eyes in seconds — nobody will know that you couldn't fall asleep for hours last night. And as a bonus — you can ditch your "designer" concealer for good.
Promising review: "I remember using this in high school, but I started seeing this all over Tiktok, so I decided to try it again. For a cheap drugstore concealer, this is AMAZING. It's so moisturizing and easy to blend! The coverage was way better than I expected, too. After applying an even layer and blending it out with a beauty blender, I set it with pressed power, and it lasted pretty well throughout a 10-hour day. Creasing is natural and virtually unavoidable, however, the creasing with this product is minimal compared to some other drug store concealers I've used." —Jade Kim
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 40 shades).
And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!
8. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm that may just become your new go-to because not only will it help hydrate your lips and leave them feeling soft, but you'll also get to enjoy one of the amazing flavors everyone won't stop raving about. Looking @ you Gummy Bear!
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in four scents).
9. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray you can spritz all over your face in the morning to keep your makeup in place, no matter what you do the rest of the day. It's said to help fading and smudging for up to 16 hours. It's essentially witchcraft, if you ask me.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking several trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, several meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying a number of times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in two sizes).
10. Or a bottle of NYX setting spray if you want a more affordable option that doesn't skimp on its formula. Reviewers say one spray, and their faces look and feel fresh and dewy for hours.
Promising review: "I’ve been using the Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray forever, and this is a great replacement. I usually spray it on before foundation and then after foundation, and it will not move. Keeps my makeup looking fresh and dewy all day. I also have very acne-prone sensitive skin, and this spray doesn’t irritate my skin at all. For the price, you can’t go wrong." —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $9.34.
11. A Merit Day Glow highlighting balm that's essentially like a big crayon you can color your face with to add a bit of sparkle and glow. It's super easy to use, especially if you've never really applied highlighter before and don't know where to start.
I've been using this highlighter for years now, and I still love it so much. The balm makes it super easy to apply. I just do a couple of swipes around my eyes and on my forehead and blend only a little with my fingers, and I'm good to go. It's super smooth and lightweight but seriously adds a nice glow and shine. I highly recommend it, especially if you want something quick and easy to add a little bit more to your makeup look.
Promising review: "I am in looooove with this product! It’s so creamy and glides on the skin so easily. It lasts all day and gives me the prettiest glow that’s not too much or too sparkly. I’m never going to use any other highlighter. 10/10." —Alexis H.
Get it from Merit for $32 (available in three shades).