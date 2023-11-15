53 Lavish Gifts That Are Totally Worth Their Price Tag

Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.

Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.

Shipping info:

For Amazon: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

For Big Blanket Co: Shipping is free on orders $150+. Expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost.

Get it from Amazon (available in 15 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 24 colors, patterns, and prints) for $159.

