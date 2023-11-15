53 Lavish Gifts That Are Totally Worth Their Price Tag

1. A giant 10x10 blanket big enough for the giftee and their whole fam (or them and their pup) to cuddle under and watch a movie while the weather outside is frightful. They'll never have another fight about who has more of the blanket again.
Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Shipping info:
For Amazon: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
For Big Blanket Co: Shipping is free on orders $150+. Expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost.
Get it from Amazon (available in 15 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 24 colors, patterns, and prints) for $159.
2. A Fellow Stagg electric pour-over kettle capable of giving minimalists (and nonminimalists alike) heart eyes because it is not only super chic, but it also will help craft the perfect cup of pour-over coffee or tea with its variable temperature control and precision heating.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about purchasing this item because most kettles on the market are priced lower than this, but I do have to say: ***It is worth every freaking penny.*** This kettle heats up lightning fast to the degree chosen, holds temp, is easy to pour, and it did make the best cup of coffee in my life. Another thing that sets this kettle apart from any other electric kettle really is that it is very very easy to clean! It is worth the investment." —Allison J.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $165+ (available in three styles and six colors).
3. A FP Movement printed fleece jacket in a beautiful color that will keep them cozy and stylish as the temperature drops. Reviewers love this jacket so much that many return to grab another pattern, which is a true sign that it's worth it.
Promising review: "I got this jacket not expecting myself to wear it so often because it was very colorful. However, it is my absolute favorite thing to wear when it’s chilly. It’s so cute and such a statement piece. Definitely would recommend to anyone looking for something fun and cozy!" —maszczakh
Shipping info: Expedited 1–2-day shipping options are available at additional cost.
Get it from Free People for $168 (available in women's sizes XS—XL and in 11 prints).
4. A Samsung cordless stick vacuum worth the splurge because it automatically updates the suction when they move from room to room. Plus, when they dock it, they can press a button, and it will automatically empty the dust bin so they don't have to get their hands dirty. We really are living in the future.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga says: "As a shopping editor, I have tried out A LOT of vacuums. This one is definitely at the top of my list. It's *very* lightweight, cleans beautifully, and holds a charge for up to 100 minutes. The 'AI' feature makes it so that when I move from one room to the next, the suction is immediately optimized for whichever flooring is in that room. It's quite incredible to experience IRL. I absolutely love that I only have to click one button to get it going instead of holding a trigger for the duration of my cleaning sesh — a game changer. However, the feature that has truly amazed me is the all-in-one cleaning station. Once I dock the vacuum back in its little home, it promptly empties out ALL of the dust/debris/dirt into a separate container, so I don't have to clean it out after each use. It's a splurge, but it's definitely worth it."
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $574.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket with a cult following that includes Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashians. Whoever you gift this to will feel like royalty when they snuggle up under this ultra-soft and cozy blanket and catch up on the latest season of The Crown.
The blanket is made from 100% polyester microfiber blend that makes it SUPER soft. It can be washed on cold and tumbled dry on low.
Promising review: "Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she loved this blanket and mentioned that it easily stretches over the shoulders and feet. Let me tell you, it does. I'm only 5'5" so it does the trick. This blanket makes me look forward to going to sleep. It's not too warm yet you feel wrapped up in a cloud. Totally worth the money. I want another one." —M
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $115+ (available in four colors).
6. A Lego Starry Night set, which may be one of the coolest Lego sets they have ever seen. It takes the famous painting by Vincent Van Gogh and turns it into 3D artwork. Plus, once they're done putting it together, they'll love to display it in their home.
I was trying to figure out what to get my mom for her birthday recently and was searching online when I found this Lego set. My mom LOVES Legos. It's always been a go-to gift for her. But when I saw this one, I knew that this was the perfect gift because it combines her love of Legos and art. She loved the gift and then we spent the next few days while I was in town working together to complete it. It took a while and was one of the more challenging Lego sets we've done together, but it was so worth it. It turned out so cool! It takes the iconic Starry Night painting and completely transforms it. Adding 3D elements that really make the whole set ~pop~. After we finished it, she set it up as decor and gets to enjoy it forever now. If you're a Lego fan, an art fan, or both, you NEED this set immediately.
Shipping info:
For Lego: In-stock items ship the next business day if the order is placed by 12 p.m. EST. Shipping takes three to five business days. Expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost.
For Walmart: Expedited 1-2 day shipping options are available at additional cost.
7. A Bright Cellars wine subscription that will send the recipient a selection of wine tailored to their specific tastes. Once they receive the gift, they'll be able to take a fun quiz that will match them with wines they'll love that will show up right at their door. It will be the gift that keeps on giving throughout the new year.
Shipping info: You can select which day the email arrives to the recipients inbox when checking out. Bright Cellars ships to 45 states, so check to make sure it can be shipped to the recipient's state before adding it to your cart.
Get a gift card from Bright Cellars starting at $100 (also available in $200, $300, and $400 balances).
8. A smart wallet with a quick card access mechanism, RFID blocking, and a tracker to keep the valuables they take with them safe and protected, even if they accidentally leave their wallet in an Uber...again.
The wallet fans out cards with a click of a button — making it super easy to grab the card they want in seconds. Plus, the RFID blocking helps protect against skimming, and the tracker makes sure it's never lost for long.
Promising review: "This is truly a unique and extremely high-quality wallet that takes into account how we really use this everyday necessity. The push-button reveal of credit cards not only makes access easy but keeping the cards fanned till you return them to your wallet makes it almost impossible to forget your card and with the tracker, you won't leave your Ekster behind either. I’m a wallet freak who’s not easy to please…and I’m in heaven." —Sam Egan
Shipping info: Standard shipping is free, and orders will arrive in about 2–5 business days. Priority and express shipping options are available for an additional cost.
Get it from Ekster for $67 (originally $89; available in nine colors).
9. Bala Bangles ankle weights for your workout-loving friend who wants to give their workout some ~weight~. These'll help them increase their resistance while staying comfortable and looking so good while doing it. This may be a nice gift that's been on their wish list for a while now, and they'll totally appreciate the thoughtfulness when they head out on their morning walk.
Promising review: "These work great and are easy to use. I love that they aren’t bulky like the previous ones I had. A lot of ankle weights slide and would hit my ankle bone, but I can wear these ones while barefoot for barre and position them high enough and they stay out without me having to constantly adjust them. They were a bit on the pricier end, but it was worth it.." —NCgirl9
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of two from Amazon for $55+ (available in two weights and eight colors).