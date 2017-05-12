Here's All The Misinformation Spreading About The General Election So Far

Including a woman flicking a V-sign at Jeremy Corbyn, a price cap on Freddos, and a whole bunch of dodgy charts.

Here's a breakdown of the fake images and news so far. You can read all our debunks throughout the election campaign here.

1. This viral photo of a group of Conservative supporters outside an apparent street called "Cunt Road" is fake. Retweet when you spot it.

4. A man didn't hold up a sign saying "she's lying to you" while Theresa May was speaking. Must watch: That man does it again....

Quite a few people fell for this one. The man who made the picture, a Labour supporter, told BuzzFeed News: "I made it [the video] to make an obvious point really... Theresa May was stating that she didn't feel the need to do TV debates as she was 'debating people up and down the country'."

In this case a viral spoof news story appears to have confused a few people.

The Labour MP for Vauxhall, Kate Hoey, shared an image of an event with her Liberal Democrat challenger, George Turner, removed. After people on social media noticed, she later told the Evening Standard: "I was not willing to tweet a photo with anyone wearing a rosette because this was an apolitical event on behalf of the children and I did not want those partisan elements included.”