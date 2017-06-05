A Bunch Of People Want Ariana Grande To Be Prime Minister Because She Is An Incredible Human

On Sunday, Ariana Grande performed at a benefit concert for people affected by the Manchester terror attack.
Lots of people praised the star for her bravery and humanism:
Following the concert, the people of Britain lauded the star's big heart and called for her to take up the role of Prime Minister.
During the concern Grande brought together Chris Martin from Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, despite their past feud.
Apparently, she's already ahead in the polls:
People just really really want her as the next PM:
However, some people are worried that people will actually put Ariana's name down on their ballot paper on Thursday.
But most others continued cracking jokes:
