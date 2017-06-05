Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

A Bunch Of People Want Ariana Grande To Be Prime Minister Because She Is An Incredible Human

She brought Chris Martin and Liam Gallagher together. What a woman.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Sunday, Ariana Grande performed at a benefit concert for people affected by the Manchester terror attack.

The 23-year-old was joined by a several celebrity friends including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber.The phenomenal concert raised over £2 million during the three hours it was broadcast live on YouTube, the BBC and more. More than £10 million has been raised for the victims of the attack in total.
Getty Images / Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest

The 23-year-old was joined by a several celebrity friends including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber.

The phenomenal concert raised over £2 million during the three hours it was broadcast live on YouTube, the BBC and more. More than £10 million has been raised for the victims of the attack in total.

Lots of people praised the star for her bravery and humanism:

So much respect for Ariana Grande. Do u kno how strong u have to be to be able to go & put on another show in the city after what happened❤️
Yungen @YungenPlayDirty

So much respect for Ariana Grande. Do u kno how strong u have to be to be able to go & put on another show in the city after what happened❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite
#OneLoveManchester was so beautifully organised by Ariana Grande. I'm sure many people feel uplifted following that. Take a bow girl. 🙌🏾
Martha Salhotra @_MSalhotra

#OneLoveManchester was so beautifully organised by Ariana Grande. I'm sure many people feel uplifted following that. Take a bow girl. 🙌🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ariana visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital ❤️
Dangerous Woman Tour @OfficialDWTour

Ariana visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Following the concert, the people of Britain lauded the star's big heart and called for her to take up the role of Prime Minister.

lewf @lewisd_f

Reply Retweet Favorite
Facebook: reuben.m.brown

During the concern Grande brought together Chris Martin from Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, despite their past feud.

Remember when Liam Gallagher called Chris Martin a plant pot
Ross @radicalrickers

Remember when Liam Gallagher called Chris Martin a plant pot

Reply Retweet Favorite
Liam Gallagher once called Chris Martin a
Snoop Hodd @BilHod

Liam Gallagher once called Chris Martin a "geography teacher who makes music for bedwetters." @ArianaGrande to sort Brexit negotiations next

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @coldplaying
Facebook: antonpowers
Can we vote for Ariana Grande on June 8th? Look what she managed to organise in that short time. She'd probably do a better job at Brexit
TheViewFromNowhere @mark_sedgwick

Can we vote for Ariana Grande on June 8th? Look what she managed to organise in that short time. She'd probably do a better job at Brexit

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wish @ArianaGrande could be our prime minister and fix the NHS, police force and sort out the brexit negotiations
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ @pinkhiigh

Wish @ArianaGrande could be our prime minister and fix the NHS, police force and sort out the brexit negotiations

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Lia_MaraX

Apparently, she's already ahead in the polls:

NEW POLL Best Prime Minister (UK): Theresa May: 3% Jeremy Corbyn: 2% Ariana Grande 95%
Paul Fairie @paulisci

NEW POLL Best Prime Minister (UK): Theresa May: 3% Jeremy Corbyn: 2% Ariana Grande 95%

Reply Retweet Favorite

People just really really want her as the next PM:

Facebook: mike.webb.1447 / Via BBC / One Love Manchester
Ariana for prime minister? Why not!!!!
Gi @ShorterThanAdam

Ariana for prime minister? Why not!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @levijedmuxphy
Remember. This Thursday vote Ariana Grande for Prime Minister.
Strong Stable Leader @curiousiguana

Remember. This Thursday vote Ariana Grande for Prime Minister.

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, some people are worried that people will actually put Ariana's name down on their ballot paper on Thursday.

I'm worried about how many people would actually vote for Ariana Grande to be prime minister if they had the chance
Sam Jenkinson @samjenko97

I'm worried about how many people would actually vote for Ariana Grande to be prime minister if they had the chance

Reply Retweet Favorite

But most others continued cracking jokes:

I think about setting up the Ariana Grande party for the next general election (not the one this week the one after) 😂😂😂😂
Liam Loves Ari 🌻🎗 @agballingersugg

I think about setting up the Ariana Grande party for the next general election (not the one this week the one after) 😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ariana Grande's Moving Concert For The Victims Of The Manchester Bombing Rallied On Despite The London Bridge Attack

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews