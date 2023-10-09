If You’re Scared The Fall Air Will Dry Out Your Skin, Check Out These 25 Hydrating Products

1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that'll help fade dark spots and fine lines.
2. An organic caffeine under-eye cream whose lightweight formula helps reduce dark circles and puffiness as it hydrates. This fragrance-free cream contains aloe, protein peptides, MSM, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and green tea!
Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz using only eight plant-based ingredients in their skincare products.
Promising review: "First, this product is super moisturizing. It glides on easily and absorbs quickly. No greasy residue feeling. Not heavy-feeling either. The skin around my eyes gets dry in the winter. This makes it soft and does not irritate. This is the only eye cream that does not irritate my eyes. The smell is refreshing but light. Not overpowering, which is so nice. Second, I was pleasantly surprised at the difference around my eyes. My skin is smoother, lighter, and the little lines are starting to disappear. I couldn't believe it! I can't wait to see how good I look after a few weeks of using this product. Even if it didn't help with the fine lines, I love it enough for the moisturizing benefits that I will never do without. I highly recommend giving this eye cream a try. You won't be disappointed." —BeachGirl
3. Or a cooling polar bear hydrating eye stick for helping reduce under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising review: "It seriously moisturized and cooled my under eyes without irritation! My dark circles seem lighter, texture of the skin around my eyes has improved, and my fine lines are barely visible thanks to the extra hydration this cute little polar bear stick provides. I have heard others say you don't need a special eye area moisturizer but after using this stick, I disagree. The price is awesome for what it does!" —Amazon Customer
4. An organic and antioxidant-rich cleansing balm to help brighten, hydrate, and even skin as it rids your face of dirt and makeup. Plus, it's only got 10 ingredients in it, so if you're one for a simple solution, this might just be made for you.
Juno & Co. is small skincare business whose products are made with minimal ingredients but offer a maximal result.
Promising review: "Finally, a cleansing balm that works and does not leave a residue. I will forever repurchase this product. I always double cleanse at night and was having trouble finding a product that did not leave a residue on my skin. This product is so great. It takes off waterproof makeup, foundation, lash glue, everything! It leaves my skin feeling hydrated and not tight. I love it! The smell is pleasant too." —T.D.
5. Or a tub of hypoallergenic Pond's cold cream cleanser because not only does it help remove practically all traces of makeup, but also because it's also 50% moisturizer!
Promising review: "I moved to a dry climate a long time ago. My skin cried out for moisture but everything I used would make me break out. Then to fix the breakouts, my skin would get dry. I struggled with this for a very long time and have finally come up with what works for me. This is the only cleanser I will use. It is gentle on my face and helps with the moisturizing process. It takes off makeup (even waterproof mascara). This is part of my bedtime routine along with a toner and moisturizer afterward. It is what works for me and my skin." —M. Bennett
6. OR a Garnier micellar water facial cleanser that removes makeup and oil, cleanses, and soothes skin without the need for a rinse. And it does all of that without drying you out! This is a great alternative to a cleansing balm that might irritate sensitive skin.
Reviewers swear by this stuff over Bioderma and even Lancome.
Promising review: "Without any scrubbing or washing my face, this ultra lightweight solution removes all visible makeup residue and my skin feels completely soft and hydrated afterward. Washing my face has never been easier, less messy, or less drying to my skin." —Cat Lady
This is our budget pick for best makeup remover!
7. A hydrating Cocokind serum with ceramides and squalane for locking in moisture and fortifying your skin's barrier. It also contains lactic acid which helps to remove dead skin cells. I mean, your skin might just feel as refreshed as you do when you drink a nice glass of cold water on a hot day!
Cocokind is a small skincare business making products that are plant-powered, sustainable, and affordable.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful, silky, hyaluronic acid-free serum! I find hyaluronic acid not very moisturizing and also slightly irritating. Unfortunately, it’s in EVERYTHING now lol. This serum is glycerin based, which works better to hydrate my skin. Love that it’s chock-full of ceramides, and fragrance free as well. Overall, a lovely, effective serum that I highly recommend!" —T
8. A K-beauty calming facial toner made from heartleaf extract to help soothe, hydrate, and balance your skin's pH level. This vegan and paraben-free toner is designed to be safe for sensitive skin and can help protect from external irritations. Basically, it's the toner of your dreams.
9. Or a nourishing Versed hydrating milk toner with a gentle and vegan formula that contains amino acids, vitamins, and minerals to help your skin feel super soft. Made with coconut water and bamboo extract, it's safe for sensitive skin and will lift any traces of makeup left behind from your cleanser. It also helps to restore your skin's pH balance.
Promising review: "I've tried other toners that say they are good for dry skin and moisturizing but they still dry my skin out. This one doesn't. It also gets a lot off my skin after I've washed it, so it does a great job cleaning my skin. I don't wear a lot of makeup, so I don't usually have much to wash off, but it still gets my skin cleaner than cleanser alone." —Jennifer I.
10. A CeraVe salicylic acid body cream because it gently exfoliates as it moisturizes. It also contains lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, which help to hydrate and soothe skin. Plus, this fast-absorbing formula won't leave you feeling greasy.
Reviewers with KP spoke highly of this cream!
Promising review: "Love this product. As I’ve gotten older, my skin has gotten dryer. I have tried several different kinds of creams and this one beats them all. All of my dry, red, burning, and itching spots have gone. Moisturizing." —Rhonda
11. A pair of moisturizing gloves for an at-home manicure. Made with vitamins E and A and shea butter, these gloves will help moisturize your hands, soften your cuticles, and strengthen your nails!
Promising review: "I get extremely dry, flaky skin seems like all times of the year, but I love nail polish and having my nails done. These gloves are amazing. A sticky tab for all size hands, an outer cover that allows me to use my phone, and just the right amount of product make for a perfectly convenient use with divine results." —Rescue Dog Mom
12. A lightweight E.l.f. putty primer infused with squalane to help minimize pores and moisturize your skin. This vegan formula will grip your makeup so it doesn't slip and slide all day long.
Promising review: "Normally my makeup goes on great, but then once it dries it's super crusty and shows my pores. But this made everything so smooth and my skin has never looked so healthy." —Taylor Kessinger
13. Or a gel-based E.l.f primer if you could use some help really locking in moisture. It contains hyaluronic acid to help hydrate your skin and give you a dewy glow. This goes on translucent and takes about 30 seconds to set.
14. A vegan and cruelty-free skin-tightening Sol de Janeiro body cream made with coconut and açai oil. Its caffeine-rich formula stimulates circulation for smoother-looking skin.
Promising review: "Where has this lotion been? It’s AMAZING...smells so good and I’m quite sensitive to smells! It cleared up the skin on my legs too. Went from rough, bumpy skin to silky, smooth, and hydrated in less than a month. Husband noticed a big difference. It’s pricey for lotion but worth it!!!" —KSC
