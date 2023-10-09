BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You’re Scared The Fall Air Will Dry Out Your Skin, Check Out These 25 Hydrating Products

    Only you can prevent dry skin.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that'll help fade dark spots and fine lines.

    before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this product!! I recently added it to my daily skincare routine and I see and feel a tremendous difference. My face feels more supple and very hydrated. I suffer from dry skin and this has helped me transform my skin." —Pia

    Get it from Amazon for $14.59.

    2. An organic caffeine under-eye cream whose lightweight formula helps reduce dark circles and puffiness as it hydrates. This fragrance-free cream contains aloe, protein peptides, MSM, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and green tea!

    before image of a reviewer's dark and puffy under eyes
    after image of same reviewer's slightly less dark and puffy under eyes
    www.amazon.com

    Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz using only eight plant-based ingredients in their skincare products.

    Promising review: "First, this product is super moisturizing. It glides on easily and absorbs quickly. No greasy residue feeling. Not heavy-feeling either. The skin around my eyes gets dry in the winter. This makes it soft and does not irritate. This is the only eye cream that does not irritate my eyes. The smell is refreshing but light. Not overpowering, which is so nice. Second, I was pleasantly surprised at the difference around my eyes. My skin is smoother, lighter, and the little lines are starting to disappear. I couldn't believe it! I can't wait to see how good I look after a few weeks of using this product. Even if it didn't help with the fine lines, I love it enough for the moisturizing benefits that I will never do without. I highly recommend giving this eye cream a try. You won't be disappointed." —BeachGirl

    Get it from Eight Saints on Amazon for $36.

    3. Or a cooling polar bear hydrating eye stick for helping reduce under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!

    The small polar bear shaped eye stick in a reviewer's hands
    Before and after pic of reviewer with dark under eyes that are gone in the second pic
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It seriously moisturized and cooled my under eyes without irritation! My dark circles seem lighter, texture of the skin around my eyes has improved, and my fine lines are barely visible thanks to the extra hydration this cute little polar bear stick provides. I have heard others say you don't need a special eye area moisturizer but after using this stick, I disagree. The price is awesome for what it does!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    4. An organic and antioxidant-rich cleansing balm to help brighten, hydrate, and even skin as it rids your face of dirt and makeup. Plus, it's only got 10 ingredients in it, so if you're one for a simple solution, this might just be made for you.

    image of reviewer with dark gray makeup over the left side of their face
    image of reviewer with a completely clean face
    www.amazon.com

    Juno & Co. is small skincare business whose products are made with minimal ingredients but offer a maximal result.

    Promising review: "Finally, a cleansing balm that works and does not leave a residue. I will forever repurchase this product. I always double cleanse at night and was having trouble finding a product that did not leave a residue on my skin. This product is so great. It takes off waterproof makeup, foundation, lash glue, everything! It leaves my skin feeling hydrated and not tight. I love it! The smell is pleasant too." —T.D.

    Get it from Juno & Co. on Amazon for $14.99.

    5. Or a tub of hypoallergenic Pond's cold cream cleanser because not only does it help remove practically all traces of makeup, but also because it's also 50% moisturizer!

    reviewer holding jar of the cleanser
    same reviewer showing consistency of product inside of the jar
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I moved to a dry climate a long time ago. My skin cried out for moisture but everything I used would make me break out. Then to fix the breakouts, my skin would get dry. I struggled with this for a very long time and have finally come up with what works for me. This is the only cleanser I will use. It is gentle on my face and helps with the moisturizing process. It takes off makeup (even waterproof mascara). This is part of my bedtime routine along with a toner and moisturizer afterward. It is what works for me and my skin." —M. Bennett

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    6. OR a Garnier micellar water facial cleanser that removes makeup and oil, cleanses, and soothes skin without the need for a rinse. And it does all of that without drying you out! This is a great alternative to a cleansing balm that might irritate sensitive skin.

    Hands holding the bottle
    https://www.instagram.com/p/B1i6bOrHWRQ/ / Via @garnierusa

    Reviewers swear by this stuff over Bioderma and even Lancome.

    Promising review: "Without any scrubbing or washing my face, this ultra lightweight solution removes all visible makeup residue and my skin feels completely soft and hydrated afterward. Washing my face has never been easier, less messy, or less drying to my skin." —Cat Lady

    Get it from Amazon for $3.97+ (available in two sizes).

    This is our budget pick for best makeup remover!

    7. A hydrating Cocokind serum with ceramides and squalane for locking in moisture and fortifying your skin's barrier. It also contains lactic acid which helps to remove dead skin cells. I mean, your skin might just feel as refreshed as you do when you drink a nice glass of cold water on a hot day!

    two models applying the serum to their face
    Amazon

    Cocokind is a small skincare business making products that are plant-powered, sustainable, and affordable.

    Promising review: "This is a wonderful, silky, hyaluronic acid-free serum! I find hyaluronic acid not very moisturizing and also slightly irritating. Unfortunately, it’s in EVERYTHING now lol. This serum is glycerin based, which works better to hydrate my skin. Love that it’s chock-full of ceramides, and fragrance free as well. Overall, a lovely, effective serum that I highly recommend!" —T

    Get it from Cocokind on Amazon for $19.99.

    8. K-beauty calming facial toner made from heartleaf extract to help soothe, hydrate, and balance your skin's pH level. This vegan and paraben-free toner is designed to be safe for sensitive skin and can help protect from external irritations. Basically, it's the toner of your dreams.

    image of reviewer holding a bottle of the toner
    before image of a reviewer with red skin and acne and an after image with severely less redness and acne
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this toner. It has helped so much with my skin inflammation! It’s super hydrating and I use it twice a day. Would definitely recommend." —Kevin

    Get it from Amazon for $19.90.

    9. Or a nourishing Versed hydrating milk toner with a gentle and vegan formula that contains amino acids, vitamins, and minerals to help your skin feel super soft. Made with coconut water and bamboo extract, it's safe for sensitive skin and will lift any traces of makeup left behind from your cleanser. It also helps to restore your skin's pH balance.

    a model applying the toner to skin with a cotton pad
    a reviewer holding up the bottle of toner
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've tried other toners that say they are good for dry skin and moisturizing but they still dry my skin out. This one doesn't. It also gets a lot off my skin after I've washed it, so it does a great job cleaning my skin. I don't wear a lot of makeup, so I don't usually have much to wash off, but it still gets my skin cleaner than cleanser alone." —Jennifer I.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    10. A CeraVe salicylic acid body cream because it gently exfoliates as it moisturizes. It also contains lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, which help to hydrate and soothe skin. Plus, this fast-absorbing formula won't leave you feeling greasy.

    reviewer image of the open container of body cream
    www.amazon.com

    Reviewers with KP spoke highly of this cream!

    Promising review: "Love this product. As I’ve gotten older, my skin has gotten dryer. I have tried several different kinds of creams and this one beats them all. All of my dry, red, burning, and itching spots have gone. Moisturizing." —Rhonda

    Get it from Amazon for $21.82+ (available in two sizes).

    11. A pair of moisturizing gloves for an at-home manicure. Made with vitamins E and A and shea butter, these gloves will help moisturize your hands, soften your cuticles, and strengthen your nails!

    reviewer photo of black packaging labeled
    reviewer wearing white glove
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get extremely dry, flaky skin seems like all times of the year, but I love nail polish and having my nails done. These gloves are amazing. A sticky tab for all size hands, an outer cover that allows me to use my phone, and just the right amount of product make for a perfectly convenient use with divine results." —Rescue Dog Mom

    Get a pair from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in larger pack sizes).

    12. A lightweight E.l.f. putty primer infused with squalane to help minimize pores and moisturize your skin. This vegan formula will grip your makeup so it doesn't slip and slide all day long.

    reviewer image of the putty primer
    reviewer wearing the putty primer under makeup
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Normally my makeup goes on great, but then once it dries it's super crusty and shows my pores. But this made everything so smooth and my skin has never looked so healthy." —Taylor Kessinger

    Get it from Amazon for $9.50.

    13. Or a gel-based E.l.f primer if you could use some help really locking in moisture. It contains hyaluronic acid to help hydrate your skin and give you a dewy glow. This goes on translucent and takes about 30 seconds to set.

    the primer against a sea foam green background
    a reviewer with a full face of makeup over the primer
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is comparable to God himself. It gets my face tacky enough so my foundation stays on all day, but it leaves enough moisture for my skin to stay hydrated all day. 12/10 WOULD RECOMMEND!!!" —Han

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    14. A vegan and cruelty-free skin-tightening Sol de Janeiro body cream made with coconut and açai oil. Its caffeine-rich formula stimulates circulation for smoother-looking skin.

    before image of reviewer with cellulite on legs
    after image of the same reviewer with noticeably less cellulite on legs
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this lotion been? It’s AMAZING...smells so good and I’m quite sensitive to smells! It cleared up the skin on my legs too. Went from rough, bumpy skin to silky, smooth, and hydrated in less than a month. Husband noticed a big difference. It’s pricey for lotion but worth it!!!" —KSC

    Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).