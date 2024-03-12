Skip To Content
    13 Leaked Photoshops Of Kate Middleton That The Palace 100% Does NOT Want You To See

    I. Need. Answers.

    by
    Spencer Althouse
    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Sarah Aspler
    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    People around the world are genuinely convinced that Kate Middleton has been missing for months, and after a bunch of blurry and photoshopped pictures of her were recently released by the Palace in an effort to explain her whereabouts, the general public is even more confused.

    And now they've backtracked yet again, this time claiming that Kate Middleton herself was practicing her photo editing skills before releasing the "new" pics, which is why they don't look 100% normal.

    Well, I just got my hands on 13 more doctored photos that Kate Middleton and the Palace were probably trying to hide. Here are the wild results.

    Note: The following photos are obviously completely fake and have been edited with photoshop and AI, so just have fun with it. Enjoy!

    1. Here's Kate Middleton after she was recently spotted wearing a disguise in public, but unfortunately, the paparazzi caught on too quickly:

    2. A fan snapped this pic of Kate falling asleep during an iMax screening of the Dune sequel:

    3. Here she is salmon fishing with Prince William over Christmas break:

    4. Here, Kate and her lookalike ran into each other at a Crumbl Cookies because she forgot she'd already paid her body double to go out in public as her that day:

    5. Here's Kate shredding at a local skate park:

    6. And delivering a pizza as a side hustle:

    7. There's this selfie of Kate in front of Big Ben:

    8. And a casual pic of her attending Coachella:

    9. Here's Kate in a recent food-eating competition, in which she got the entire five-pound fajita for free because she finished it in under six minutes:

    10. Here she is enjoying some relaxing goat yoga:

    11. And a quick snap of her attending a renaissance fair with hubby Prince William:

    12. And there's also one of her DJ'ing at an Oscars afterparty:

    13. And finally, here's one of her when she was caught vaping the one and only time she's ever tried it:

