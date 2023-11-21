Skip To Content
Men Are Sharing The Things They "Actually Want" For Christmas This Year, And I'm Taking Notes

Now you'll finally know what to get your boyfriend, dad, brother, husband, or even yourself.

Spencer Althouse
by Spencer Althouse

BuzzFeed Staff

We asked men in the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what they ~actually~ want to receive for the holidays this year. Here are the must-have responses for any price range.

1. The world's hardest jigsaw puzzle from hell (and Beverly Micro Pure), which is comprised of 1,000 ~tiny~ all-white pieces and will leave them so freaking frustrated.

amazon.com, amazon.com

If they're someone who likes a challenge then this is for them. But fair warning: this puzzle is no joke. The pieces are super tiny, they're all the same color, and they'll probably grow a few ulcers from their new love-hate (but mostly hate-hate) relationship that it'll cause. Don't believe me? One reviewer literally referred to it as "evil incarnate," so good luck!

Get it from Amazon for $18.

2. A pair of high-quality yet breathable socks for any occasional (running, hunting, casual wear, and more) from Darn Tough, which literally comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning they'll never have to buy another pair ever again.

Darn Tough, Darn Tough / darntough.com

Promising review: "I spend all day on my feet in work boots, so I'm looking for more socks by Darn Tough. They're soft, breathable, and very comfortable. Plus, they have a lifetime warranty! A warranty for socks! I also want anything Godzilla-related." —too_much_macaroni_sweats

Get a pair of running socks from Darn Tough for $18 (available in five colors and in sizes S–XXL) or a pair of hiking socks for $25 (available in two colors and in sizes M–XL).

3. A collection of A24 movie merch – everything from their stunning screenplay books, to cool apparel, to the freaking party hand from Talk to Me –which is full of unique gift ideas for film lovers of any age.

A24

I personally have the screenplay book for 20th Century Women, and I'll never get over how pretty and fun and cool it is. The books are available for 10 of their movies (like Midsommar, Minari, and Lady Bird), and they all include a variety of behind-the-scenes notes and stories, introductions and essays written by celebs, and even original concept art and photography. If they're even remotely into movies or screenwriting then I genuinely think they're a must-have, but A24 also has a lot of other merch on their site that's worthwhile, so they really can't go wrong.

Get it from A24 for $60 (available for 10 movies).

4. An insulated Black Frosty Beer 2.0 from Asobu, which will cover every inch of their beer can or bottle (even the neck) and keep it ice cold for hours and hours...and hours.

Asobu

Suggested by ajanibazile

These are perfect for outdoor barbecues, beach fun, or just lounging by the pool on really hot days. The best part is that it even comes with a built-in bottle opener, so now they'll never be without one (and won't risk chipping a tooth). This product has over 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, so just trust me.

Get it from Asobu for $34.99 (available in 11 colors) or from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors).

5. A OneBlade 360 electric razor from Philips, which will give them the cleanest shave of their life, all without leaving them with red bumps or ingrown hairs.

Philips

I got this cordless razor as a gift last year, and I was genuinely shocked at how clean the shave was, so I'm screaming it from the rooftops now in case anyone else is looking for something similar. It's waterproof and comes with an adjustable comb, making this perfect for full shaves, edging, or just a quick trim.

Get it from Philips for $29.96 or from Amazon for $29.96.

6. A vintage graphic NFL crewneck from Abercrombie & Fitch, which will help them rep their favorite football team while also looking realllllllly stylish.

Abercrombie

Suggested by sarahwainschel

These quality crewnecks are super soft and comfy, but the best part is that they actually look cool (and not like they were made for little kids). There are 39 unique designs to choose from, so whether they're a casual fan or a season ticket holder, it'll probably become their new favorite piece of merch.

Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $90 (available in XS–XXL and in both regular and tall).

7. A professional cheese grater from Zyliss – aka the one they allegedly use at Olive Garden!!! – which will help them eat 100% more cheese and make their food taste 10,000% better.

Zyliss, Olive Garden / Via youtube.com

"The best gift I ever got was a rotary cheese grater, like the ones they have at Olive Garden! It's so much easier than trying to shred a whole block of cheese on a stationary grater. As a dude who loves to cook, and as someone who has a family who loves cheese, this was ideal. 'Do you want cheese with that?!'" —Male, 40s

Get it from Zyliss for $22.95 or from Amazon for $20.66.

8. A 2,000–4,000-piece adult LEGO set to keep them entertained for hoursssss, whether that means rebuilding the house from Home Alone or recreating the apartments from Friends.

LEGO

Suggested by goosethekitty

I'm always amazed at the variety of Lego sets that exist (like, you can even build a freaking globe and typewriter now???), but in my opinion some of the coolest sets are the ones that let you rebuild the homes from your favorite TV shows and movies. The 3,955-piece Home Alone set is enough to keep me in the Christmas spirit all-year round, and the 2,048-piece Friends one includes so many details and inside jokes that it kinda makes my jaw drop.

Get the Home Alone set from Lego for $299.99 or from Amazon for $299.95, and get the Friends set from Lego for $179.99 or from Amazon for $179.99.

9. A smart coffee warmer from BestInnKits, which is the perfect desk or nightstand accessory because it senses when the liquid in their mug has cooled down, and then it heats it back up again.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Suggested by nonbinarynightmare

This waterproof mug warmer is pretty ideal for anyone who works remotely and is tired of getting up to reheat their drinks in the microwave. It also comes with a sensor that automatically turns the hot plate off, so no need to worry about accidentally leaving it on for too long. You're welcome.

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three colors).

10. A pair of combat boots from Marc Nolan, which come in any color and style they could ever think of, meaning they'll look hot and fancy for any life event.

Four different pairs of brown, black, and red boots
Marc Nolan

Everyone deserves at least one pair of stylish boots to make them feel way fancier than they really are. Going to a wedding? Perfect. Have a hot date? Love it. Just want to dress up and look good at work? That's great too. They're comfortable, stylish, and have so many colors and patterns to choose from, so you really can't go wrong.

Get a pair of leather combat boots from Marc Nolan for $165 (available in 13 colors and sizes 6–16) or wingtip combat boots for $165 (available in 14 colors and sizes 6–16).

11. A phone caddy from Desert Fox Golf, which straps right to the golf cart and will prevent them from ever losing their phone or missing a call again while on the course.

A man using his phone while it&#x27;s attached to a golf cart
Dessert Fox Golf

"One thing I really want is a Desert Fox phone caddy, which attaches to the golf cart. Instead of rummaging around the golf bag or cart for my phone (or losing it in the bins), this lets you attach the phone right in front of you. So now we can’t 'accidentally miss your call' when you try!" —Male, 40s

Get it from Desert Fox Golf for $24.99 (available in six colors) or from Amazon for $24.99 (available in five colors).

12. An all-natural, gluten-free whey protein powder from Promix, which is so good that I've literally included it in this yearly product roundup every year for, like, half a decade.

@promix / Via instagram.com, Promix

This has been my go-to protein powder brand for about 10 years (the raw chocolate flavor is my favorite, but chocolate peanut butter is definitely a close second). It isn't chalky or grainy like other brands, but more importantly it actually tastes good. Their five-pound container typically lasts me a little over two months, and I use it for muscle growth and overall recovery.

Get a five-pound container from Promix for $71.10 (available in six flavors) or from Amazon for $77.39 (available in five flavors).

13. A pair of stretchy-yet-luxurious commuter pants from Rhone, which look so fancy but are also sooooo comfortable.

Rhone

I have two pairs of these commuter pants (in blue and in iron), and I promise once they wear them they'll never bother with any other brand's dress pants for the rest of their life. They're stylish enough that it looks like I'm actually dressed up, but they're also super stretchy, so they fit really well and are never uncomfortable. Genuinely can't recommend them enough.

Get a pair from Rhone for $138 (available in 11 colors, four styles, and sizes 28–40) or from Amazon for $138 (available in nine colors and sizes 28–40).

14. An adjustable laptop stand from Tonmom, which may help to relieve any posture issues and unnecessary tension from their neck.

amazon.com, Amazon

This super lightweight stand has eight adjustment levels, but it's still sturdy enough to deal with hefty laptops (it only ways .8 pounds but can literally hold up to 77 pounds). It's easily portable too, so they can leave it at home, take it to the office, or even bring it on vacation.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

15. Some realllllly comfortable Marlow pillows from Brooklinen because, well, let's face it...their current ones have probably turned yellow from their nonstop drool and sweat after all these years.

Brooklinen

If they're someone who typically struggles to fall asleep then I may have a solution for them. These pillows are made with cooling-infused memory foam and polyester fiber, so they'll keep them comfortable throughout the night while also providing the perfect level of firmness. Now they'll be able to fall asleep quickly and stay asleep for even longer.

Get a single, two-pack, or four-pack from Brooklinen for $52+ (available in three sizes).

16. A pair of running gloves from Tracksmith, which were literally designed for people to wipe their nose with them, all without irritating their sensitive skin.

Tracksmith

The worst part about running in the cold (aside from running itself) is that snot will inevitably start to drip from your nose. But these Inverno Gloves were created with that problem in mind. The fabric between the thumb and pointer finger is reversed, making it muchhhh softer and way less irritating. The fingertips are also lined so people can access any touchscreen without having to take them off first. A true win-win.

Get a pair from Tracksmith for $32 (available in four colors and in S/M and L/XL).

17. And finally, a tiny but extremely handy AirTag from Apple, which will prevent them from ever losing their keys, backpack, phone, or anything else ever again.

Apple

This is one of those items that no one would think to buy on their own, but they'll be so happy they did.AirTags are basically tiny tracking devices that connect to the "Find My" app. They take a single tap to set up, and locations can even be shared with up to five different people. Even though they're tiny, they still come with a built-in speaker to help anyone find what they're missing. Problem solved.

Get a single or four-pack from Apple for $29+ or from Amazon for $23.99+.

Are there any other must-haves on your own list this year? Feel free to tell us all about them in the comments below!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.