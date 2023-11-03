  • Add Yours badge

Men, What Do You Actually Want For Christmas This Year?

I need gift ideas, to be honest.

Spencer Althouse
by Spencer Althouse

BuzzFeed Staff

Coming up with the perfect gift ideas for the men in your life is no easy task.

Buddy the Elf in the Christmas-decorated department store in &quot;Elf&quot;
New Line Cinema

So I wanted to ask men themselves (or anyone else who already knows what to get them): What do you actually want for Christmas this year?

James Caan&#x27;s character opening up a tiny gift at his desk in &quot;Elf&quot;
New Line Cinema

Maybe your boyfriend or husband has been dropping hints for months that he just wants something simple, like a certain pair of shoes or a specific grooming kit or tool.

A man shaving his beard with the electric razor
Philips / Via usa.philips.com

For example, I got Philips's OneBlade electric razor as a gift last year, and I was genuinely shocked at how clean the shave was, so I'm screaming it from the rooftops now in case anyone else is looking for something similar.

Perhaps you've personally had your eyes on an intricate puzzle or Lego set that'll bring you hours and hours of fun.

Someone putting together a Lego set of Vincent van Gogh&#x27;s &quot;Starry Night&quot; painting
Lego / Vincent van Gogh / Via lego.com

I'm always amazed at the variety of Lego sets that exist, and this one (as shown on the Lego box above) lets you re-create Vincent van Gogh's painting "Starry Night," which kinda makes my jaw drop. Like, how?!

Or maybe your own wish list has some splurgeworthy items on it, like a cool gadget, fancy watch, or high-tech gym equipment.

Now's the time to spill. Use the comments below — or this Google form, if you'd like to be anonymous — to tell us what you actually want for Christmas this year. Don't forget to tell us why it's a must-have!

A scene from &quot;Elf&quot; where Buddy is jumping for joy in the Christmas-decorated department store
New Line Cinema

The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!