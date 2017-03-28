39 Real Things People Actually Call Their Boobs
1. Baileys and Kahlúa
“Because I’m coffee-colored and they get me into trouble.”
—Carson Catherine Spence, Facebook
2. Chesticles
—josiebeanboo
3. Thelma and Louise
“‘Cause they both bad bitches.”
—abbeyk46b65c3a3
4. Nifflers
“After seeing Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, I decided to call them Nifflers because while they may be small, they’re still a pair of fantastic b®easts.”
—laurencrabtre
5. James and Oliver
“My boobs are named James and Oliver after the twins who play Fred and George Weasley in Harry Potter.”
—bbw1995
6. Francesca and Consuela
“Francesca is the party boob, countless nip slips from her.”
—maddiew47ccccc6d
7. “Reasons I can no longer sleep on my stomach.”
—Kylee Anne, Facebook
8. Food Catchers
—Chastian ChazztheSpazz Cowans, Facebook
9. Norma and Gene
“Norma and Gene are my girls! Gene is bigger than Norma, and Norma’s always been jealous but we’re working through it!”
—j4093cab58
10. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
“Brilliant. Confidant. Lovable. Extraordinary. Inspiring. And totally beyond the need to be compared to others of their kind.”
—krvictor8
11. Helga and Elga
“My old roommate named them many years ago and I will never change it.”
—demetriac
12. Mommy Bags
“Since I’ve nursed three kids and am getting older, I just call them my ‘mommy bags.’”
—mmkwats
13. Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff
“The smaller one being Jigglypuff, obviously.”
—sarahm158
14. Siegfried and Roy
“Roy got scratched by my cat years ago.”
—gracejm2
15. Muffy and Buffy
—brandicorn81
16. Statler and Waldorf
“Those two hecklers in the balcony box on the Muppets.”
—tallulahthegecko
17. Boobeges
—evyh3
18. Cathy and Kathy
“Cathy is smaller and doesn’t do a lot, always keeping to herself, but Kathy is a party animal, always escaping the bra. She cant be tamed. Collectively, they’re the Cathys/Kathys.”
—midwayktn
19. Ice Cream and Pizza
—BigBanana
20. Ethel and Gertrude
“Ethel is smaller, but she’s feisty and has a piercing. Gertrude’s always trying to escape her clothing and come out to play.”
—amarillis77
21. Elsa and Anna
—ireynolds
22. Bambi and Thumper
—Elle Nikita, Facebook
23. Twinkle and Pie
—annabelm494997693
24. Floppy Meat Sacks
“But if I’m referring to just one, it’s ‘this fucking asshole.’”
—Jamie Mackenzie, Facebook
25. Dylan and Cole Sprouse
“Dylan being the right and Cole being the left after the Sprouse twins, duh.”
—emmaa4d59b0e42
26. Patty and Selma
—angelinae4cee18671
27. Tweedle Small and Tweedle Smaller
“Once when our big-busted aunt and cousin were talking about their boob names, my big sister said she called hers ‘tweedle small and tweedle smaller!’ So that’s what I’ve called mine too.”
—helenr46b00bea8
28. Lil’ Lefty and The Big One
—raisinbran
29. Bert and Ernie
—Erin Beck, Facebook
30. Nunchucks, Huge Ass Nunchucks
—pickypotatoes
31. Ivana and Olga
“Ivana and Olga in honor of my Ukrainian background.”
—Melissa Mason, Facebook
32. Mountains
“Mainly because my boobs don’t touch unless I force them together, which means I have a valley between them, which has been dubbed the ‘Valley of Change’ because I usually end up throwing my spare change into my bra?”
—daniellekiriannab
33. The Tatas
—shizue
34. Shirley Wilcox and The Lieutenant
—Denise Alexander, Facebook
35. Mosquito Bites
— Caroline Kee, BuzzFeed
36. The Bouncing Babes
—deyonnag
37. Zan and Jayna
“The left one is Zan, and the right one is Jayna. Why, you ask? Simple: I named them after DC’s Wonder Twins.”
—kathemijal
38. Timon and Pumba
—Angelique St Pierre, Facebook
39. Dave and Eryk
—SquishyBobby
