Health

39 Real Things People Actually Call Their Boobs

“Thelma and Louise, cause they both bad bitches.”

Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share names they actually call their boobs. Here’s the hilarious things they had to say:

View this image ›

youtube.com

1. Baileys and Kahlúa
“Because I’m coffee-colored and they get me into trouble.”
—Carson Catherine Spence, Facebook

2. Chesticles
josiebeanboo

3. Thelma and Louise
“‘Cause they both bad bitches.”
abbeyk46b65c3a3

4. Nifflers
“After seeing Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, I decided to call them Nifflers because while they may be small, they’re still a pair of fantastic b®easts.”
laurencrabtre

5. James and Oliver
“My boobs are named James and Oliver after the twins who play Fred and George Weasley in Harry Potter.”
bbw1995

View this image ›

giphy.com

6. Francesca and Consuela
“Francesca is the party boob, countless nip slips from her.”
maddiew47ccccc6d

7. “Reasons I can no longer sleep on my stomach.”
—Kylee Anne, Facebook

8. Food Catchers
—Chastian ChazztheSpazz Cowans, Facebook

9. Norma and Gene
“Norma and Gene are my girls! Gene is bigger than Norma, and Norma’s always been jealous but we’re working through it!”
j4093cab58

10. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
“Brilliant. Confidant. Lovable. Extraordinary. Inspiring. And totally beyond the need to be compared to others of their kind.”
krvictor8

View this image ›

Apatow Productions / Via giphy.com

11. Helga and Elga
“My old roommate named them many years ago and I will never change it.”
demetriac

12. Mommy Bags
“Since I’ve nursed three kids and am getting older, I just call them my ‘mommy bags.’”
mmkwats

13. Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff
“The smaller one being Jigglypuff, obviously.”
sarahm158

14. Siegfried and Roy
“Roy got scratched by my cat years ago.”
gracejm2

15. Muffy and Buffy
brandicorn81

View this image ›

The WB / Via rebloggy.com

16. Statler and Waldorf
“Those two hecklers in the balcony box on the Muppets.”
tallulahthegecko

17. Boobeges
evyh3

18. Cathy and Kathy
“Cathy is smaller and doesn’t do a lot, always keeping to herself, but Kathy is a party animal, always escaping the bra. She cant be tamed. Collectively, they’re the Cathys/Kathys.”
midwayktn

19. Ice Cream and Pizza
BigBanana

20. Ethel and Gertrude
“Ethel is smaller, but she’s feisty and has a piercing. Gertrude’s always trying to escape her clothing and come out to play.”
amarillis77

View this image ›

youtube.com / Via giphy.com

21. Elsa and Anna
ireynolds

22. Bambi and Thumper
—Elle Nikita, Facebook

23. Twinkle and Pie
annabelm494997693

24. Floppy Meat Sacks
“But if I’m referring to just one, it’s ‘this fucking asshole.’”
—Jamie Mackenzie, Facebook

25. Dylan and Cole Sprouse
“Dylan being the right and Cole being the left after the Sprouse twins, duh.”
emmaa4d59b0e42

View this image ›

Disney / Via weheartit.com

26. Patty and Selma
angelinae4cee18671

27. Tweedle Small and Tweedle Smaller
“Once when our big-busted aunt and cousin were talking about their boob names, my big sister said she called hers ‘tweedle small and tweedle smaller!’ So that’s what I’ve called mine too.”
helenr46b00bea8

28. Lil’ Lefty and The Big One
raisinbran

29. Bert and Ernie
—Erin Beck, Facebook

30. Nunchucks, Huge Ass Nunchucks
pickypotatoes

View this image ›

BRAVO / Via giphy.com

31. Ivana and Olga
“Ivana and Olga in honor of my Ukrainian background.”
—Melissa Mason, Facebook

32. Mountains
“Mainly because my boobs don’t touch unless I force them together, which means I have a valley between them, which has been dubbed the ‘Valley of Change’ because I usually end up throwing my spare change into my bra?”
daniellekiriannab

33. The Tatas
shizue

34. Shirley Wilcox and The Lieutenant
—Denise Alexander, Facebook

35. Mosquito Bites
Caroline Kee, BuzzFeed

View this image ›

Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

36. The Bouncing Babes
deyonnag

37. Zan and Jayna
“The left one is Zan, and the right one is Jayna. Why, you ask? Simple: I named them after DC’s Wonder Twins.”
kathemijal

38. Timon and Pumba
—Angelique St Pierre, Facebook

39. Dave and Eryk
SquishyBobby

View this image ›

Samdogs / Via Flickr

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

