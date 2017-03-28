1. Baileys and Kahlúa

“Because I’m coffee-colored and they get me into trouble.”

—Carson Catherine Spence, Facebook

2. Chesticles

—josiebeanboo

3. Thelma and Louise

“‘Cause they both bad bitches.”

—abbeyk46b65c3a3

4. Nifflers

“After seeing Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, I decided to call them Nifflers because while they may be small, they’re still a pair of fantastic b®easts.”

—laurencrabtre

5. James and Oliver

“My boobs are named James and Oliver after the twins who play Fred and George Weasley in Harry Potter.”

—bbw1995