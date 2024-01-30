Skip To Content
    I'm Obsessed With These 19 Renderings Showing What Universal Orlando's Major New Theme Park Will Look Like

    Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, and Nintendo are all getting their own themed areas.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. On Jan. 30, Universal Orlando Resort announced they're building a new theme park to join its growing hub in Central Florida.

    Rendering of Universal Orlando Resort&#x27;s new theme park
    Universal Orlando Resort

    2. The new theme park is called Universal Epic Universe, and it's the company's fourth theme park as part of its Orlando, Florida resort. It joins Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.

    Rendering of Universal Epic Universe
    Universal Orlando Resort

    3. Universal released renderings outlining the forthcoming theme park, which is expected to open sometime in 2025.

    Rendering of Universal Epic Universe
    Universal Orlando Resort

    4. Most notably, the are five areas of the new theme park, and several are based on major franchises and IPs like Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, and Nintendo.

    Rendering of Universal Epic Universe showing an aerial view of the five areas
    Universal Orlando Resort

    5. The first area is the entry world, known as Celestial Park.

    Rendering of people walking through Celestial Park
    Universal Orlando Resort

    6. Celestial Park will feature gardens, restaurants, rides, and shops.

    Rendering of Celestial Park featuring a statue of a dragon
    Universal Orlando Resort

    7. This includes Starfall Racers, a comet-inspired "dual-launch racing coaster."

    Rendering of Starfall Racers
    Universal Orlando Resort

    "Reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track, Starfall Racers will be Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the 'Celestial Spin,' in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air – creating an 'out-of-this-world' adrenaline rush," Universal said in a press release.

    8. There's also the Constellation Carousel, featuring 360-degree rotations.

    Rendering of the Constellation Carousel with a tower in front that says &quot;Constellation&quot;
    Universal Orlando Resort

    9. And a wet-play section called Astronomica.

    Rendering of Astronomica
    Universal Orlando Resort

    10. Celestial Park is also the gateway to the "portals" for the theme park's other areas.

    Rendering of Celestial Park
    Universal Orlando Resort

    11. The Harry Potter land is based on the Ministry of Magic (aka the wizarding world's headquarters as depicted in the original franchise) and Paris in the 1920s (as featured in the Fantastic Beasts series).

    Rendering of the Harry Potter portion of the park
    Universal Orlando Resort

    This will be Universal's third Harry Potter-themed area in its Florida parks. Universal Studios features Diagon Alley, while Islands of Adventure is home to the Hogwarts castle.

    12. The How to Train Your Dragon area, based on the film franchise of the same name, is called Isle of Berk and focuses on "Viking adventures."

    Rendering of the Isle of Berk
    Universal Orlando Resort

    13. Super Nintendo World highlights the likes of Mario, Luigi, and crew.

    Rendering of the entrance to Nintendo World
    Universal Orlando Resort

    14. And the final portal entry is into the Dark Universe, which will be an area filled with monsters and Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's experiments.

    Rendering of the Dark Universe portal
    Universal Orlando Resort

    15. Universal also announced three new resorts associated with the new Epic Universe, including two 750-room hotels that will be adjacent to the new park. The first is Universal Stella Nova Resort.

    Rendering of Universal Stella Nova Resort
    Universal Orlando Resort

    16. Here's a hotel room rendering:

    Rendering of a hotel room with two beds at the Universal Stella Nova Resort
    Universal Orlando Resort

    17. And the second is Universal Terra Luna Resort.

    Rendering of the Universal Terra Luna Resort
    Universal Orlando Resort

    18. Here's a rendering of the hotel's pool area:

    The pool is surrounded by palm trees
    Universal Orlando Resort

    19. Then there's the 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which will be located inside the theme park in Celestial Park.

    Rendering of the Universal Helios Grand Hotel with a massive fountain in front
    Universal Orlando Resort

    Lastly, check out the bird's-eye-view fly-through experience of the new theme park's design below:

    Universal Orlando Resort / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    And the Epic Universe creative team breaking down the new park here:

    Universal Orlando Resort / YouTube / Via youtube.com