    I Asked AI To Show Me What Celebrities Would Look Like If They Had Minimum Wage Jobs And Were "Normal People"

    There's something about Ben Affleck working at Dunkin' that just feels so right.

    Sarah Aspler
    Here at BuzzFeed, we are always wondering if famous people are truly "just like us." That's why I asked AI what some of my favorite celebrities would look like if they were "normal people" who worked minimum wage jobs. It's actually funny how some of these make so much sense. Let's get started:

    Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.

    1. Snoop Dogg as a Starbucks barista:

    2. Tom Hanks working at McDonald's:

    3. Keanu Reeves as a dishwasher:

    4. Oprah working as a mall security guard:

    5. Ben Affleck working at Dunkin':

    6. Rihanna working at an Amazon warehouse:

    7. Mark Zuckerberg working at Subway:

    8. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson working at Build-A-Bear:

    9. Taylor Swift working at Domino's:

    10. Will Smith working at 7-Eleven:

    11. Pete Davidson working at Taco Bell:

    12. Michael B. Jordan working at The Gap:

    13. Morgan Freeman working at Home Depot:

    14. Beyoncé working at a movie theater:

    15. Cristiano Ronaldo as an Uber driver:

    16. Tom Cruise working at Michaels:

    And finally...

    17. Bill Gates working as a janitor:

