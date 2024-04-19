People Are Thirsting Over Mark Zuckerberg's "Fake" Beard And His Silver Chain Swagger

I'm calling this new update Mark Zuckerbeard 2.0.

Mark Zuckerberg is all over the X (formerly Twitter) timeline, and it's not for a reason, you might think.

On Thursday, the Meta CEO announced that it's releasing a new version of Meta AI, an assistant that can be used with WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

But, instead of being focusing on the company's latest innovations, people were hyper-focused on his snazzy jewelry.

People insisted Mark's chain was a whole "vibe."

A person commented, &quot;the chain is a vibe&quot;
@zuck/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zuck/reel/C56JwCSRMiS/

They're loving the "big chain energy."

@zuck/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zuck/reel/C56JwCSRMiS/

Some people even joked about the connection between Mark's swagger and Meta's AI.

A social media comment reads, &quot;Went from steal my data, to steal my wife and kids&quot;
@zuck/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zuck/reel/C56JwCSRMiS/
Another comment says, &quot;drip goes hard af. did meta ai recommend this fit?&quot;
@zuck/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zuck/reel/C56JwCSRMiS/

It's wild enough that people are talking about his chain, but someone took it a step further and edited a fake beard on Mark's face and the real thirst went viral.

@zuck/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zuck/reel/C56JwCSRMiS/

"The gay commenting 'I'd zuck him' all over my TL are so unserious 😭 but I see it," one person said.

Twitter: @migsb_OF

A few people were really, really into it.

Twitter: @swiftie3435

They want Mark to consider growing the facial hair for real-for real.

Comment on social media post reads, &quot;Bro, grow your beard,&quot; with over three thousand likes
@zuck/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zuck/reel/C56JwCSRMiS/
You gotta get the beard for real
@zuck/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zuck/reel/C56JwCSRMiS/

Other people were upset to find out it wasn't a real beard.

Twitter: @ECHOESmirrors

"The glow-up is fake!?!? Can't trust y'all anymore for anything smh," this person wrote.

Twitter: @MiniMinaStreams

Another person made a hilarious comparison to Chet Hanks, Tom Hanks' son, who went viral in the past for his hilariously questionable antics.

Mark Zuckerberg's makeover is crazy pic.twitter.com/AycoDyWwDX

— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 19, 2024
facebook.com instagram.com

the mark zuckerberg to chet hanks pipeline pic.twitter.com/G7g9GVbtLJ

— milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @Milo_Edwards

"His Louisana Creole side is show owt!!!" another person wrote.

Twitter: @MuvaNisie

This person said, "You vs the guys she doesn't want you to know about."

you vs the guy she doesn’t want you to know about pic.twitter.com/jIi5Wr2DuQ

— Nine (@NINEEEv) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @NINEEEv

Another person joked this is what happens after listening to Jack Harlow's music once.

Twitter: @shidcoins

Either way, it's all folks are talking about besides Taylor Swift's new album.

my feed tonight is all people thirsting over mark zuckerberg and crying over t swift pic.twitter.com/FSxhRz0pKJ

— 🏴‍☠️ (@cursedkief) April 19, 2024
Nickelodeon/Twitter: @cursedkief

I'm not going to lie, I'm a big fan of Mark Zuckerbeard, and hopefully, he considers this new look for real.