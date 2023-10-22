41 Things That'll Make You Want To Start Writing Your Holiday Wish List Now

1. A Kindle Paperwhite so you can enjoy your favorite reads from anywhere. Bonus: It's easy to read even when it's super sunny outside AND it's waterproof. So if you have any warm weather travels coming up this holiday szn, you'll definitely want to bring this baby along for the ride.
Promising review: "It's the thinnest and lightest Kindle Amazon has released to date! And — as is made abundantly clear by the photo above — it's 100% waterproof. I'm typically a hardcover girl through and through, but I recently gave the Kindle a whirl. It's very convenient to be able to slip it into any bag without it taking up much real estate and the transition between pages is very smooth." —Heather Braga, BuzzFeed Editor
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in three colors and two storage sizes).
2. A Bluetooth speaker for seriously upgrading your home-listening experience. You can access your favorite streaming service right from the app screen (or connect it to a wireless device) and finally jam out to the last verse of "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish the RIGHT way.
Promising review: "If you love music, get this speaker. It'll become the center of your home listening experience. Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and other streaming services are integrated into the app. It's also Bluetooth compatible so setting it up with my iPhone and Apple TV was really easy. I love that it displays the time and has practical uses beyond playing music. This speaker isn't that big, but it gets stupid loud (in a great way). Plus, you can connect it with other Bose Speakers through the app for a bigger listening experience." —Christine Forbes
Get it from Amazon for $379 (available in silver and black).
3. A bath pillow you'll want to add to your cart ASAP so all of your baths are as comfy and relaxing as can be.
Promising review: "My husband and I both enjoy a quiet bath to ourselves at times and having this pillow is so nice. It's so cozy to lay on and we even take it with us if we are staying in a hotel that has a big tub in the room." —Cassandra M.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four options).
4. Crayola Globbles — a super squishy and fun fidget toy adults and kids alike can enjoy playing with! You can toss these babies at the wall and watch them stick (but then easily take it off, no damage or residue left behind) and they're VERY easy to clean!
Promising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.99.
5. A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that contains 50 Easter eggs and features a fun magic trick at the end — this is the coolest puzzle ever.
Promising review: "Just got this puzzle for something to do at home over the holidays. Seriously...I have never seen a puzzle quite like this! It’s very impressive and exceeded my expectations already. The packaging is beautiful inside and out. Everything about it shouts quality. I particularly liked the envelopes inside for the puzzle pieces and mystery. Heavy weight and substantial. The one holding the 1,000 puzzle pieces stays closed with Velcro! How cool! And the secret mystery envelope has a cool string loop tie. Makes you remember you can’t open it until the puzzle is done. The whole vibe of The Mystic Maze is quality and fun, and also looks like a challenging puzzle. Looking forward to getting started on this. Certainly a good stay-home fun activity. Highly recommend!" —Kyle Fletcher
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
6. A personalized Real Housewives wine tumbler so you can finally live out your dreams of seeing your hometown have its very own franchise — even if it's just in the form of this cup. We'll manifest it being on Bravo as you sip your favorite vino.
KC Cups is a woman-owned small biz based in Kansas that sells personalized engraved tumblers.
Promising review: "I got these cuties for two of my friends who bought houses in late 2020 with their cities personalized on them. Basically no one is as obsessed with Housewives as I am, but lots of our group chats entail rehashing the latest eps (except RHOC bc, let's face it, it's awful). So when my colleague Heather Braga put this tumbler in her gifts for Bravo fans, I couldn't wait to order them. They've both received them and LOVE them. One friend cried! But a good cry." —Elizabeth Lilly, BuzzFeed Editor
Get it from KC Cups on Etsy for $21.99 (available in various colors/styles).
7. A set of checkered makeup pouches because keeping your cosmetics and brushes/sponges all over your bathroom counter isn't super sanitary nor does it look very nice. By keeping your makeup products in a pouch, you can easily pack them in your bag when you're going on a trip or just headed out for the day knowing you might want some touch-ups later.
Promising review: "Bought these so I wouldn't have to sift through my tote bag anymore. These make things easier, efficient and I don't have to deal with the anxiety over whether or not I've misplaced or lost anything. I don't use them for cosmetics, but still helpful nonetheless." —Kristen
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99 (available in seven pack options).
8. A ceramic colorful vase that'll add rainbows and happiness and sunshine to any room in your home. Add your favorite buds to the mix and this little piece of decor is bound to become an instant favorite.
Sun Sprinkles Shop is a small biz based in Saint Johns, Michigan that sells vases, earrings, stickers, and more!
Promising review: "Excellent quality and super fast shipping! It's such a gorgeous and unique piece. As other reviews mentioned, please make sure you note the sizing before buying — this vase is for baby flowers, which I LOVEEE!" —jferro93
Get it from Sun Sprinkles Shop on Etsy for $49 (available in five styles).
9. A vegan leather pouch bag guaranteed to make any outfit pop. No seriously, you're going to start planning all of your outfits around this bag and you SHOULD. It's so cute — hold on, buying one for myself right now.
JW Pei is a husband-and-wife-founded, Asian-owned small biz based in Los Angeles that sells minimalist accessories made with sustainable vegan materials. FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test it out before committing if you’re a Prime member!
Promising review: "This bag is so gorgeous in person. The quality is amazing and I love that it comes in a box and with a dust bag. Definitely will be buying more." —Shay M.
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in 35 colors).
10. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with multiple silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).