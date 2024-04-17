For this press tour, Zendaya and her image architect of 13 years, Law Roach , have teamed up to create a slate of looks that embody Zendaya's character, Tashi, and the overall vibe of the film.

"I think we are constantly trying to be inspired by the film — whether that be literally. Like this morning, I had tennis balls in my shoes — or more just the essence of the character or a concept or idea. So I keep wearing my 'tennis whites,'" she said during an interview with Vogue.

