    Zendaya And Law Roach Served An Ace With These Three Looks For The "Challengers" Premiere In Paris

    Game, set, match.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's official: Nobody promotes a new movie with fashion better than Zendaya.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Getty

    When she's not shutting down red carpets at awards shows, she's probably promoting a new project in style.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Earlier this year, Zendaya went on a world press tour for the premieres of Dune: Part Two, and each appearance was a nod to the film and fashion history.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    On Feb. 15, at the London premiere, Zendaya wore Manfred Thierry Mugler's legendary "fembot" design from the 1995 20th-anniversary fall/winter runway fashion show. And this was just one of the many looks.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

    She even brought her Dune 2 costar Timothée Chalamet into the fray with these matching Juun.J leather jumpsuits at the Seoul, South Korea premiere.

    Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in jumpsuits at a &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot; premiere
    Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

    So, before the premiere of her new movie, Challengers, Zendaya's taste of what's in store during her appearance at the BNP Paribas Open in California had the fashion girlies, like me, screaming with anticipation.

    Tom Holland and Zendaya at a tennis match
    Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

    For context, in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, Zendaya plays Tashi, a tennis prodigy turned coach who transforms her husband into a world champion set to play his ex-best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend in a tournament.

    Movie poster for &quot;Challengers&quot; featuring Zendaya in sunglasses with reflection of tennis audience. In theaters April 26
    Orion

    Then, on March 25, Zendaya kicked off the Challengers press tour at the Australian premiere in this green Loewe dress.

    Zendaya on the red carpet
    James Gourley / Getty Images

    The dress featured a subtle silhouette of a tennis player readying to hit a ball on the bodice.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    James Gourley / Getty Images

    Next, in Paris, Zendaya stunned the red carpet with not one but three looks that speak to her and stylist Law Roach's sense of theme and nostalgia.

    Closeup of Law Roach and Zendaya
    Monica Schipper / WireImage

    In the first look of the Paris press tour at Maison de l'Amerique Latine, Zendaya wore an apple green checkerboard coat from the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2013 collection designed by Marc Jacobs.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    She paired the retro style with Bulgari jewelry and a white headband.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    During the Paris press conference at Hotel Crillon, she wore a matching tennis ball-green version of the satin shirt and pants designed for Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs from the 1999 archives.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    She paired the second sophisticated look with Bulgari jewelry as well.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    The third look from Paris at the UGC Normandie cinema was a custom Louis Vuitton dress with a defined bodice by Nicolas Ghesquiére and a low-rise leather belt that separated the sheer chiffon skirt.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    Of course, she complemented this look with Bulgari diamonds because the fashionista is consistent if anything.

    Zendaya at an event wearing a sleek white dress and a sparkling necklace
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    With the Challengers press tour still underway and the Met Gala around the corner, I can't wait to see what else Zendaya has planned for the red carpet.

    Screenshot from &quot;Challengers&quot;
    / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Challengers hits theaters on April 26.