Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Zendaya Just Wore A Dress With A Major Nod To Her New Film, And You Simply Have To See It

Zendaya simply can't miss on the red carpet!

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

A new Zendaya red carpet era is upon on.

Zendaya in a glittery green dress posing on the red carpet
James Gourley / Getty Images

Last month, the actor traveled across the globe to attend various premieres for her film Dune: Part Two. Several of her red carpet looks during this period often included sci-fi elements in line with the film, which is a space western. This included a Mugler "fembot" suit to the London premiere on Feb. 15.

Zendaya in a futuristic metallic bodysuit with sculptural elements and matching boots
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

She also wore a Givenchy "electric circuit" set later that month in Seoul on Feb. 22.

Person in patterned dress with jacket standing on event stage
Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Though Dune: Part Two dropped in theaters on March 1, Zendaya hasn't slowed down her sartorial efforts on the red carpet, including a showstopping Armani Privé gown at the Oscars on March 10.

zendaya in a long glittery evening gown with leaf patterns, posing on red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Now, Zendaya appears to be in an entirely new phase as she promotes her next film, Challengers. On March 25, Zendaya attended the film's Australian premiere in an outfit that leaves no question as to which film she's in that's heading to theaters soon.

Zendaya smiles in a glittery green dress with sleek earrings at a celebrity event
James Gourley / Getty Images

For the premiere, she wore a green Loewe dress, but it wasn't just any dress.

Zendaya smiles in a glittery green gown with a plunging neckline at a celebrity event
James Gourley / Getty Images

The skirt featured a silhouette of a tennis player holding a racket.

zendaya on the red carpet, with the silhouette of a person serving in tennis shown on her long gown
James Gourley / Getty Images

Fittingly, the bodice fittingly featured the silhouette of a tennis ball.

closeup of her in the dress
James Gourley / Getty Images

In Challengers, Zendaya plays a tennis prodigy. Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson notably worked on the costumes for the film, making this red-carpet moment a no-brainer.

James Gourley / Getty Images

Zendaya was joined at the Australian premiere by her costars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. In the film, they play fellow tennis players who develop romantic relationships with Zendaya's character.

the three posing on the red carpet
Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Zendaya appears fully in tennis mode as her Australian premiere look comes on the heels of attending the BNP Paribas Open in California on March 17 alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and a third person sit side by side at an outdoor event, appearing attentive
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Challengers doesn't hit theaters until April 26, which hopefully means we've got a full month of Zendaya serving (get it?) tennis style.

zendaya on the red carpet for the premiere
Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images