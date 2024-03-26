Last month, the actor traveled across the globe to attend various premieres for her film Dune: Part Two. Several of her red carpet looks during this period often included sci-fi elements in line with the film, which is a space western. This included a Mugler "fembot" suit to the London premiere on Feb. 15.
She also wore a Givenchy "electric circuit" set later that month in Seoul on Feb. 22.
Though Dune: Part Two dropped in theaters on March 1, Zendaya hasn't slowed down her sartorial efforts on the red carpet, including a showstopping Armani Privé gown at the Oscars on March 10.
Now, Zendaya appears to be in an entirely new phase as she promotes her next film, Challengers. On March 25, Zendaya attended the film's Australian premiere in an outfit that leaves no question as to which film she's in that's heading to theaters soon.
For the premiere, she wore a green Loewe dress, but it wasn't just any dress.
The skirt featured a silhouette of a tennis player holding a racket.
Fittingly, the bodice fittingly featured the silhouette of a tennis ball.
In Challengers, Zendaya plays a tennis prodigy. Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson notably worked on the costumes for the film, making this red-carpet moment a no-brainer.
Zendaya was joined at the Australian premiere by her costars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. In the film, they play fellow tennis players who develop romantic relationships with Zendaya's character.
Zendaya appears fully in tennis mode as her Australian premiere look comes on the heels of attending the BNP Paribas Open in California on March 17 alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland.
Challengers doesn't hit theaters until April 26, which hopefully means we've got a full month of Zendaya serving (get it?) tennis style.