Here's What Zendaya Wore To The 2024 Oscars, And It's A Truly Stunning Gown

Now that is an Oscars gown!

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Zendaya is never not delivering on the red carpet. Most recently, that includes wearing vintage Roberto Cavalli to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 6...

Zendaya stands on the red carpet in an elegant, fringe-detailed gown
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

...making jeans high fashion in Jean Paul Gaultier at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 7...

Zendaya in a strapless metallic top and boyfriend jeans at an event
Unique Nicole / FilmMagic / Getty Images

...and simply looking stunning in a Louis Vuitton gown at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner also on March 7.

Closeup of Zendaya
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for W Magazine
Well, the Oscars aired on March 10, and of course Zendaya delivered.

Zendaya in a backless gown, looking over her shoulder. She&#x27;s also wearing hoop earrings
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The actor attended the awards show as a presenter.

Zendaya on the red carpet
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

And she wore an Armani Privé gown.

Closeup of Zendaya
John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

The one-shoulder pink dress featured a metallic bodice...

Closeup of Zendaya
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

...and corresponding metallic floral detail throughout.

Zendaya on the red carpet
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It's a stunner of a look.

Zendaya on the red carpet at the Oscars
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

And it's one with a major feeling of Old Hollywood glamour.

Zendaya in a sequined gown posing on the red carpet
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Which is kind of perfect for the Oscars, don't you think?

Zendaya on the red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

