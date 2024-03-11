Hot Topic
Zendaya is never not delivering on the red carpet. Most recently, that includes wearing vintage Roberto Cavalli to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 6...
...making jeans high fashion in Jean Paul Gaultier at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 7...
...and simply looking stunning in a Louis Vuitton gown at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner also on March 7.
The actor attended the awards show as a presenter.
And she wore an Armani Privé gown.
The one-shoulder pink dress featured a metallic bodice...
...and corresponding metallic floral detail throughout.
It's a stunner of a look.
And it's one with a major feeling of Old Hollywood glamour.
Which is kind of perfect for the Oscars, don't you think?
