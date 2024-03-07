Skip To Content
Zendaya Just Made Jeans The Epitome Of High Fashion In This Hard-To-Describe Red Carpet Look

Only Zendaya has the power to make a look this unique work as well as it did.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Zendaya has been on a never-ending run of unique and high-impact red carpet looks for years, like this Cinderella-esque Tommy Hilfiger gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

Zendaya in a Cinderella-inspired gown that glows with a puffy sleeve and carrying a handbag shaped like a carriage at an event
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

But this year, she's gotten even bolder with her looks, particularly while promoting her new film Dune: Part Two. From wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler "fembot" suit in London on Feb. 15...

Zendaya on the red carpet
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Getty Images

...to matching in Juun.J leather jumpsuits with Timothée Chalamet in Seoul on Feb. 21...

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet stand side by side; both in stylish belted jumpsuits and boots
Han Myung-Gu / WireImage / Getty Images

...Zendaya has stayed delivering unexpected red carpet moments, like her vintage "electric circuit" Givenchy jacket and suit also in Seoul on Feb. 22.

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

On March 7, Zendaya delivered yet another high impact red carpet look at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Zendaya in a metallic corset-style top with a metal choker piece, posing at an event
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE

Zendaya wore Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture.

Model on runway in metallic corset top, cropped jeans, platform heels, and lots of bangles
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Leave it to Zendaya to make jeans look this high fashion.

Closeup of Zendaya
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Really, though, the highlights of this look are the silver corset...

Zendaya in a metallic corset-style top with a sleek updo, posing on the red carpet
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE

...and the corresponding silver choker...

Zendaya wearing a choker necklace and strapless gown on the red carpet
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE

...and don't forget about the silver earrings, belts, bracelets, and arm band, too.

Zendaya in a metallic corset top and jeans at an event
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Zendaya was far from the only celeb at the awards show to deliver a look. Other standout red carpet moments from the event include Halle Bailey in a two-toned pink gown.

Halle Bailey in a pink floor-length gown with a twist halter neckline and a front cut-out at an event
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey wore a white top with a major cutout and silver cargo pants.

Closeup of Chloe Bailey
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks wore a gold dress with a matching gold headpiece.

Danielle Brooks poses in a cut-out sleeveless gown at an event with a halo headpiece
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

And Andra Day dazzled in a glittering crop top and skirt.

Closeup of Andra Day
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images