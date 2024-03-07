Zendaya has been on a never-ending run of unique and high-impact red carpet looks for years, like this Cinderella-esque Tommy Hilfiger gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.
On March 7, Zendaya delivered yet another high impact red carpet look at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
Zendaya wore Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture.
Leave it to Zendaya to make jeans look this high fashion.
Really, though, the highlights of this look are the silver corset...
...and the corresponding silver choker...
...and don't forget about the silver earrings, belts, bracelets, and arm band, too.
Zendaya was far from the only celeb at the awards show to deliver a look. Other standout red carpet moments from the event include Halle Bailey in a two-toned pink gown.
Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey wore a white top with a major cutout and silver cargo pants.
Danielle Brooks wore a gold dress with a matching gold headpiece.
And Andra Day dazzled in a glittering crop top and skirt.