Fans Are Reacting To Regina King And Jimmy Kimmel's Emotional Moment On His Late Night Show

Through tears, Regina explained how it felt to witness Ian's struggles and live with his decision and how it's hard for people to relate to because they did not live her or her son's experience. "I was so angry with God. You know, why would that weight be given to Ian?" she said. "With all of the things that we had gone through with the therapy, with psychiatrists, and programs, and Ian was like, 'I'm tired of talking, Mom.'"

"I know that I share this grief with everyone," Regina continued. "But no one else is Ian's mom, you know? Only me. And so it's mine. And the sadness will never go away. It'll always be with me. And I think I saw somewhere, the sadness is a reminder of how much he means to me, you know?"

