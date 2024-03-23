Skip To Content
Fans Are Reacting To Regina King And Jimmy Kimmel's Emotional Moment On His Late Night Show

"Hearing his voice break and seeing Regina reach for his hand really got me."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Warning: Discussion of suicide.

Regina King and Jimmy Kimmel shared an emotional moment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

Aliah Anderson / WireImage, Frank Micelotta / DISNEY via Getty Images

Regina, 53, is a legendary Academy-Award-winning actor with a career that spans nearly four decades across television and film, from the '80s TV sitcom 227 to critically acclaimed films Ray and If Beale Street Could Talk, the latter of which earned her the Oscar.

Regina King in a one-shoulder beaded gown at an awards event
John Shearer / WireImage

Regina joined the late-night show to promote her new Netflix biopic Shirley, which is about the first Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, in one of her first interviews since the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr.

Woman in striped dress at podium, man smiling behind, both in formal attire, at apparent press event
Glen Wilson/Netflix

Regina's son and only child, Ian, died by suicide in 2022 at the age of 26. Regina had remained out of the spotlight after his death until she recently sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

ABC/Twitter: @GMA

"Grief is a journey, you know?" Regina said to Robin. "I understand that grief is love that has no place to go."

"When it comes to depression, people expect it to look a certain way, and they expect it to look heavy," she added.

Through tears, Regina explained how it felt to witness Ian's struggles and live with his decision and how it's hard for people to relate to because they did not live her or her son's experience. "I was so angry with God. You know, why would that weight be given to Ian?" she said. "With all of the things that we had gone through with the therapy, with psychiatrists, and programs, and Ian was like, 'I'm tired of talking, Mom.'"

"I know that I share this grief with everyone," Regina continued. "But no one else is Ian's mom, you know? Only me. And so it's mine. And the sadness will never go away. It'll always be with me. And I think I saw somewhere, the sadness is a reminder of how much he means to me, you know?"

The four-time Emmy winner's next stop was Jimmy Kimmel Live! — the brief but tender moment shared between the late-night host and Regina, who've shared many interviews over the years, gained a lot of attention from fans.

Three side-by-side photos of Regina King and Jimmy Kimmel posing together on a talk show set
Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images
Regina King reaching over the desk to grab jimmy&#x27;s hand as she says, it&#x27;s good to see you jimmy
ABC

"It's very good to see you," Jimmy said. "How are you doing right now?"

"Right now, I'm good," Regina said, smiling.

"Good, I'm glad to hear that," Jimmy responded, getting choked up. "I know you've been through a lot the last year."

Regina leaned over to Jimmy, grabbed his hand firmly, and said, "It's good to see you, Jimmy." 

This emotional moment truly resonated with audiences and fans of Regina and Jimmy. Here's what they're saying:

Twitter: @ChrisRules_

Twitter: @tylerduran21

Twitter: @cmclymer
Tweet discussing grief&#x27;s unpredictability and Jimmy Kimmel acknowledging Regina King&#x27;s experience with it
x.com

Twitter: @DanaDean369

Twitter: @Tardy4daparty
Tweet by Leslie Gray Streeter discussing the proper way to acknowledge loss, praising Kimmel&#x27;s approach to checking on Ms King&#x27;s well-being in the moment
x.com

Twitter: @DogsDogsMoreDog
Tweet by LEGENDARY LADE commending a poignant gesture, emphasizing the importance of human touch amidst other events
x.com

Twitter: @Jakeyin612

Watch Regina's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

You can watch Regina as Shirley on Netflix now.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.