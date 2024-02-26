Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Zendaya's Latest "Dune: Part Two" Red Carpet Look Featured Some Major Twists On A Classic Gown

    Her Dune: Part Two costars also brought their best to the New York City red carpet.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Dune: Part Two global premiere tour is in full swing, meaning Zendaya has been delivering look after look on red carpets around the globe.

    Zendaya in a futuristic metallic bodysuit stands with hands on hips
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Standouts (among an entire series of standout looks) include a "fembot" suit from the Thierry Mugler 1995–1996 ready-to-wear Fall/Winter collection in London on Feb. 15.

    Zendaya in a futuristic metallic bodysuit with sleek hairstyle, posing against an orange backdrop
    Wiktor Szymanowicz / Future Publishing via Getty Images

    She and her Dune: Part Two costar Timothée Chalamet also wore matching pink and blue Juun J leather jumpsuits in Seoul on Feb. 21.

    Zendaya and Timothée posing, she in a pink jumpsuit and he in a gray outfit and boots
    Han Myung-Gu / WireImage / Getty Images

    There's also the Givenchy 1999 Autumn/Winter collection "electric circuit" jacket and skirt she also wore in Seoul, on Feb. 22. Notably, designer Alexander McQueen was working at Givenchy at the time of the 1999 collection.

    Zendaya in a patterned jacket and skirt at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with imagery
    Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

    And, as evidenced by what she wore to the premiere in New York City on Feb. 25, she isn't slowing down on delivering memorable ensembles anytime soon.

    Zendaya in a stylish white outfit posing at an event
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    For the event, which was held at Lincoln Center, Zendaya arrived in a Stéphane Rolland dress from the Spring/Summer haute couture 2024 collection.

    Zendaya in a long-sleeved white gown with gold accents at the hem, posing at a premiere
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    Notably, the white dress featured some major elements: an angular cutout down the middle and gold embellishments at the hem.

    Zendaya in a white gown with gold details, posing at the Dune: Part Two event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    The look definitely fits within the sci-fi themes of both Dune: Part Two and Zendaya's many looks during the press tour.

    Zendaya in a long white gown with gold accents at the bottom, posing at the Dune film premiere
    Arturo Holmes / GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    As has been the case at many of the Dune premieres this year, Zendaya was far from the only star of the film to turn a look at the NYC red carpet. Timothée wore what appeared to be a brown leather top and black leather pants.

    Timothée posing with his hands on hips, wearing dark sunglasses, a tan top, black leather pants, and boots on a themed backdrop
    Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

    Florence Pugh donned a Valentino dress made of silk jersey.

    Florence at the Dune premiere red carpet in a draped, halter-neck gown
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Rebecca Furgeson wore nearly all black with many sheer elements.

    Rebecca in a black lace outfit with layered necklaces standing against an orange backdrop with text and logos
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Anya Taylor-Joy attended in a Maison Margiela gown from the 2024 Artisanal Collection.

    Anya in a tiered sheer dress with metallic accents, standing on event carpet
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    Finally, Austin Butler kept it classic in a white jacket and black pants.

    Austin in a white blazer and black trousers at a Dune: Part Two event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    As did Josh Brolin, who wore a black suit.

    Josh in a sleek black suit and dress shoes posing at a Dune 2 event
    Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty Images