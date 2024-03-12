Hot Topic
Last night's 2024 Academy Awards did not disappoint when it came to fashion. While some of the top celebrities, actors, and directors came together to celebrate the biggest movies of 2023, these women who walked the red carpet deserve a golden statue for their best-dressed looks. From bigger-than-life peplums to all-black ensembles, here are the best-dressed women from the 2024 Oscars.
Jewelry designer — Pomellato
2. Zendaya in Armani Privé
Jewelry designer — Bulgari
3. Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton
Jewelry designer — Moussaieff
Jewelry designer — Louis Vuitton
Jewelry designer — Cartier
Jewelry designer — Fred Leighton
7. Lupita Nyong’o in Armani Privé
Jewelry designer — De Beers
Jewelry designer — Tiffany & Co.
Jewelry designer — Bulgari
10. Greta Lee in Loewe
Jewelry designer — Tiffany & Co.
11. Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga
Jewelry designer — Cindy Chao
12. Kirsten Dunst in Gucci
Jewelry designer — Fred Leighton
13. Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera
Jewelry designer — Tiffany & Co.
