Here Are The Best Dressed Women From The 2024 Oscars

Lupita Nyong’o's feather-covered peplum is S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G.

Raven Ishak
by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night's 2024 Academy Awards did not disappoint when it came to fashion. While some of the top celebrities, actors, and directors came together to celebrate the biggest movies of 2023, these women who walked the red carpet deserve a golden statue for their best-dressed looks. From bigger-than-life peplums to all-black ensembles, here are the best-dressed women from the 2024 Oscars.

1. America Ferrera in Versace

America Ferrera in a shimmering sleeveless gown, standing on the red carpet with a floral backdrop
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Jewelry designer — Pomellato

America Ferrera wearing a sparkling sleeveless gown with a statement necklace
Variety / Variety via Getty Images
2. Zendaya in Armani Privé

Zendaya on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jewelry designer — Bulgari

Zendaya in a beaded gown at an event. She poses for side-profile with red carpet backdrop
John Shearer / WireImage

3. Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton

Da’Vine in a sequined gown with tulle sleeves on the red carpet
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Jewelry designer — Moussaieff

Closeup of Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

4. Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma in elegant strapless gown with an peplum waist and long skirt at the Oscars
John Shearer / WireImage

Jewelry designer — Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone in a bejeweled necklace
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

5. Celine Song in Loewe

Celine Song on the red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Jewelry designer — Cartier

Closeup of Celine Song
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

6. Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga

Carey Mulligan on the red carpet
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jewelry designer — Fred Leighton

Carey Mulligan smiles over her shoulder wearing a black sleeveless dress and diamond earrings
John Shearer / WireImage

7. Lupita Nyong’o in Armani Privé

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o on the red carpet
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jewelry designer — De Beers

Closeup of Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

8. Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet
John Shearer / WireImage

Jewelry designer — Tiffany & Co.

closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy
John Shearer / WireImage

9. Lily Gladstone in Gucci x Ironhorse Quillwork

Lily Gladstone on the red carpet
John Shearer / WireImage

Jewelry designer — Bulgari

Closeup of Lily Gladstone
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

10. Greta Lee in Loewe

Greta Lee on the red carpet
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jewelry designer — Tiffany & Co.

Closeup of Greta Lee
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

11. Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

Michelle Yeoh on the red carpet
John Shearer / WireImage

Jewelry designer — Cindy Chao

Closeup of Michelle Yeoh
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

12. Kirsten Dunst in Gucci

Kirsten Dunst on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jewelry designer — Fred Leighton

Kirsten Dunst at an event, wearing a sleek strapless dress, her hair styled to one side
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

13. Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera

Gabrielle Union on the red carpet
John Shearer / WireImage

Jewelry designer — Tiffany & Co.

Closeup of Gabrielle Union
John Shearer / WireImage

