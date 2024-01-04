I Genuinely Can't Watch "Saltburn" The Same After Learning These 13 Surprising Facts

The movie was directed by Emerald Fennell, whose previous film was the Oscar winner Promising Young Woman in 2020. Saltburn follows Oliver (Barry Keoghan) as he enters into his classmate Felix's (Jacob Elordi) ostentatious and ultra-wealthy aristocratic home life during one mid-aughts summer at the English countryside estate of Felix's family.
Saltburn, which was released in theaters in November, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and more people than ever are witness to the film's shocking scenes and impressive performances.
So whether you've just seen the film or can't stop thinking about it months later, here are 13 fascinating facts about Saltburn that might just surprise you more than the movie itself:
🚨 Warning: This post contains major spoilers. 🚨