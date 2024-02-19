Skip To Content
    27 Products That'll Switch Up Your Daily Routine (In A Good Way)

    Little improvements that really add up.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A veggie chopper to make quick work of slicing and dicing all kinds of ingredients. Get ready for the quickest, easiest, most delicious chopped salad of all time to become your go-to lunch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98.

    2. A Chuckit! ball launcher for upgrading your fetch game x1,000. Thow further, faster, and overall better, much to Fido's glee.

    The launcher
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this! We now have ordered three! One for each vehicle for when we go to the dog park and one to keep at home! Our dogs love it and I love it because it helps by keeping my shoulder from hurting from throwing a ball. Easy to use and really helps the dogs get exercise and have fun!" —Michelle S

    Get it from Amazon for $9.89 (available in lots of sizes and styles).

    3. A set of flexible curling wands delivering picture-perfect heatless curls overnight. Reviewers like the one below report they're comfortable to sleep in, too. Waking up with your hair already done? Amazing.

    reviewer with whole head of hair wrapped around the curling rods
    same reviewer with short 4C curled hair after using the curling rods
    www.amazon.com

    Just so ya know, they vary in size so you can pick which is best for your hair length!

    Promising review: "I have thick 4c hair and I love this set. I usually have the smaller rods at the ends of my hair and have the bigger rods at the top of my hair. My hair came out so curly. It really reminded me of the movie star curls, because it has been such a long time since I have seen my hair curl without having to use heat to do it. " —Marisa Fields-Williams

    Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $9.95.

    Learn more in our Tifara Flexible Foam Curling Rod deep dive here.

    4. A Sabatino truffle honey it'll be hard to resist dripping on everything you nosh on from biscuits, sandwiches, pizza, and beyond. Sweet 'n savory for the win, baby.

    the honey
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Here's what you do for starters . . . slice a baguette. Add a slice of blue cheese. Toast in the oven or air fryer. Drizzle with this truffle honey to finish and impress your guests. They'll think you're a genius." —T. A.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.85.

    5. A set of LED under-cabinet lights to create some chic mood lighting in your kitchen. Your commitment to getting cool secondary lighting for every other room is something to be admired — the kitchen is your final boss.

    kitchen with plain white stock cabinets with lights underneath them to make it look so much better
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under-cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer, which is buried in a wall, fried and it drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly

    Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80 (available in two colors).

    6. An Esarora Ice Roller that cools, depuffs, and just feels dang good, making it a lovely addition to your skincare routine. People with headache and migraine issues also like to use this for a bit of relief.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this ice roller in my esthetician treatment room after extractions, peels and/or waxing. My clients love it! It drastically reduces inflammation and swelling...thereby leaving the skin in a much healthier state than if I didn't use it. I actually prefer this to my magic globes because of the ease of rolling over the skin. Globes tend to skip/jump if the skin is not properly lubricated with a lot of product. I can apply a calming colloidal oatmeal masque (in powder form) or other setting masque and simply roll right over it. If it is too chilly for your client...simply put a damp esti wipe on the skin as a barrier. Very easy to clean and disinfect between clients." —Chris DeFelice

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    7. A raised rib draining mat so you can finally get that slightly rusty monstrosity of a wire dish rack off your countertop for good.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just moved into a new house without a dishwasher and I am always running out of space on my drying rack. This is super helpful. When I’m not using it I just fold it up and when I do dishes I pull it out and it provides a lot of space to put dishes. Much better than laying out several towels on the counter." —J. Domine

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    8. A Bestool detangler brush — it works particularly well for 3a to 4c hair and makes detangling way less of A Whole Thing, whether your hair is wet or dry.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture with frizzy curls and then defined curls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a holy grail. I have 4c low-porosity hair that is easily tangled and matted at anytime. I’m also tender headed so I dread wash days. I used this to detangle wet hair before my wash and during my conditioning process. I’m amazed! This cut my detangling sessions down from an hour and a half to 20 minutes. I was also able to blow dry my hair to stretch it for styling because it was already so well detangled! Worth every penny." —Trina Marie

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).

    9. A Luv Scrub mesh body exfoliator to achieve silky smooth skin just by washing your body in the shower. Best of all, it stretches up to 50 inches, making getting at your back no problem at all.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Luv Scrub is a Black woman-owned business founded by Caroline Owusu-Ansah, who is introducing people to West African methods of mesh exfoliation one customer at a time. This product is so popular it's often sold out, so go go go!

    "I'm so obsessed with this exfoliator that I'm just choosing to forget all the years I lived without it. First of all, it suds up my body wash like nobody's business — I probably have to use about a quarter as much of it now to get really sudsy good coverage. It's flexible and extendable, which makes it ridiculously easy to reach places all over my body, in particular my shoulders and back. You can bunch it up to your preferred thickness if you want more of a light exfoliation or a deeper one in different places of your body. As someone who has had bumpy and rough skin on my arms, I noticed a MASSIVE difference in the smoothness of my skin from the very first use. I also just love the pop! of pink in my shower, it makes me happy to look at it." —Emma Lord, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from Luv Scrub for $15 (originally $18), and shop all of their colors here.

    10. A set of three watering funnels that deliver water straight down to the soil so regular waterings don't necessitate a weekly cleanup, too. And I mean, they look like leaves, which is almost too cute to stand.

    water being funneled into plant
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Do you have a lot of plants? Are they crowded together and hard to see where on pot begins? Or bushy plants that spread out low and wide? These will help in all of these situations. My plants are happy and my floors are dry." —k gannon

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    11. A set of four sophisticated wineglasses so your evening glass of merlot looks just as good as it tastes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These glasses are very well made, sturdy, and large which is always a plus ;) They are beautiful and unique and add such a fun touch to date night, girls night, or just bingeing Bravo TV on your own -- bought an additional set!!" —Allie Bley

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $38.98.

    12. Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask formulated with shea butter, berry extract, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump, and smooth your pout as you slumber. Sweet dreams forever, chapped lips!

    Jasmin showing chapped lips before applying the mask
    Jasmin the next morning with visibly softer, fuller lips
    Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed

    Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand from Annie Lawless. She makes clean, nontoxic makeup and skincare that doesn't skimp on pigment or coverage. This product is vegan and cruelty-free. 

    Promising review: "As someone who is skeptical about overnight products like this, I was pleasantly shocked and surprised to see results the next morning after my first use! My lips not only felt hydrated and smooth, but definitely looked more plump (without that tingling sensation most plumping products provide which I don't like!)." —JuliaFromPhilly

    Get it from Sephora for $22 (available in four shades).

    13. A Take-n-Slide medication tracker here to make it much easier to remember if you've taken your daily medication. No more just squinting and looking at the bottle suspiciously trying to remember, hoping it will become sentient and tell you if you already took your morning dose. 

    reviewer holding pharmacy pill bottle with device stuck on that has a yes/no slider for each day of the week
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).

    14. A dishwasher-safe silicone strainer so you can drain pasta right from the pot, but much more importantly, avoid storing a huge colander in your teeny-tiny kitchen.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to use! Just clip on the side of any pot, pan, bowl, whatever, and it does all the work for you! Stays put and keeps the solids inside the container while straining out the liquid. Best kitchen gadget I ever purchased for myself." —Carrie Courtney

    Get it from Amazon for $10.49+ (available in five colors).

    15. An Oxo pour-over coffee maker that, by some miracle, crafts a perfect pour-over for you. All you need to do is add hot water, let the specialized dripper do its thing, and enjoy.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best little coffee maker! I was tired of my mediocre Keurig coffee, and was determined to make the best cup of coffee I could enjoy in the morning. This product is so easy to use. If you follow the measurements, you get the perfect cup of coffee every time. I can’t live without this thing!!" —KStar

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    16. A sheet set made of soft, breathable eucalyptus lyocell and — ahhhhh! — has tags in the corners to tell which which one goes where when you're putting them on. Genius!!!!!

    Sheets & Giggles

    Each set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

    Get it from Sheets & Giggles for $89.95+ (originally $119.95+, available in sizes twin–California king and up to 12 colors depending on size).

    17. A universal StopShroom so you can be positive every ounce of bath bomb you spent your hand earned money on stays in the tub as looooong as you want to soak.

    reviewer photo of the blue tub stopper in bath full of water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live this drain topper! I have a Kohler tub with a center drain and the rubber ring on the stopper wasn’t holding a grip. This has solved everything! When finished just press against the inside of the tub and no one can see it. One of my best purchases and cost is so reasonable!" —Lori Ozrech

    Get it from Amazon for $9.43.

    18. A shower curtain liner with pockets you can count on to store the vast number of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and face washes you rotate through. Phew, your bathtub ledge needed a break.

    Elizabeth Lily / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I love this shower curtain. It's very functional. I don't have enough storage space in my bathroom. This curtain is a lifesaver. I use all the pockets, and can keep heavy things in them too. Nothing has ever happened." —svhare

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three colors).

    19. A four-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" whose two layers of bristles (regular ones, and longer, thinner, flossy ones) work in tandem to give you the cleanest feeling your mouth can imagine. "Ding!" —Your shiny teeth

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    "I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope, and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." —Emma Lord, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in two styles). 

    20. A Pet House room-freshening spray or candle for eliminating stink from your fabrics and home. Pets are great, love a pet, but smells definitely come with the territory.

    the spray
    BuzzFeed / AnaMaria Glavan

    "I'm sincerely loving this Pet House spray to pieces. I have a 10-year-old doggo and while I keep him bathed regularly, I still like to spritz his kingdom (read: my room) with something that smells super good. The Sunwashed Cotton scent specifically makes my nose happy. Another perk? My dog and I both have allergies (oh, the odds) and everything else I spray tends to send us both into sneezing fits. This spray doesn't tickle either of our noses and it's kinda unbelievable. Good scent. No itchy noses. Plus, the spray instantly refreshes my room and sticks around a nice little while. 10s across the board with this baby. Next, I want to try the Fresh Citrus scent." —Marquaysa Battle, BuzzFeed Staff

    "If your dog is prone to stinky-ness like mine (he can't help his breed-specific flatulence issues!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) then these candles will actually save your nose." —AnaMaria Glavan

    Get them from Amazon: the spray for $9.99+ (available in six scents and various packs of two) and the candle for $22.99+ (available in a variety of scents and packs of two).

    21. Revlon One-Step Hairdryer and Volumizer Brush so you can continue to skip the blowout bar forever and give yourself a killer style in the comfort of your own home.

    reviewer with 4a hair showing half with natural hair and other half straightened using the brush
    A hand holding the brush that has bristles all around it.
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "It's a must-have!!! I'm IN LOVE! I'm kicking myself for not getting one sooner. I have fine, shoulder-length hair that is wavy when it air dries. It's not a pretty wave, more like a frizzy mess, so I always dried and used a straightener. It was time consuming, hair was all over the bathroom, and some days I wasn't happy with the results. It was a vicious cycle. Now my hair is done in half the time, it's smooth and I barely lose any hair in the process. I let my hair air dry a little before I use the One-Step Dryer on low and the results are amazing. I could never master the hair dryer and brush technique so this is a game changer." —A. Kyle

    "I have 4c African American kinky-coily hair. This dryer cuts my drying and straightening time to just 20–25 minutes! I part my hair in four sections, apply my heat protectant, and use this dryer, and in no time my hair is straightened! This hairdryer is comfortable and practical to use. Highly recommend for Black/AA or textured hair!" —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $32.41+ (available in nine colors and styles).

    22. A set of thick velvet slipcovers that *bam* transform your old couch into a trendier one in the blink of an eye. How wonderful that you can cover old stains and bring some color into the room all at once.

    Reviewer before/after of their couch with the pink velvet slip added. The after pic shows couches that look brand new and completely different.
    amazon.com

    This set even comes with nonslip straps to ensure your new seats ~sit~ perfectly still and stay in place.

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).

    23. An eyebrow soap kit for keeping your brow hairs right where you want 'em all day long with little to no effort. Just fluff and go. Aren't you so happy the natural brow look is back?

    reviewer showing before, after application, and complete with filled-in brows
    www.amazon.com

    And if you're looking for more definition, this goes on *before* your go-to pigmented pencil or gel for a sleek and fuller look! This kit comes with a pack of soap and two wands.

    Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (also available in a two-pack).

    24. Levoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp because even if you think you don't need this it can probably help you out with your daily cat eye. Pride won't make your wings any sharper, but this stamp sure will!

    reviewer showing both the stamp and pen ends eyeliner
    reviewer showing their perfectly winged eyeliner
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow

    Get it from Amazon for $12.72+ (available in three sizes).

    25. A squeegee broom here to make cleaning easier by wrangling hidden hair from carpets, no problem. Surprise! You've been walking on a giant hairball for years and years.