27 Products That'll Switch Up Your Daily Routine (In A Good Way)

1. A veggie chopper to make quick work of slicing and dicing all kinds of ingredients. Get ready for the quickest, easiest, most delicious chopped salad of all time to become your go-to lunch.
2. A Chuckit! ball launcher for upgrading your fetch game x1,000. Thow further, faster, and overall better, much to Fido's glee.
3. A set of flexible curling wands delivering picture-perfect heatless curls overnight. Reviewers like the one below report they're comfortable to sleep in, too. Waking up with your hair already done? Amazing.
Just so ya know, they vary in size so you can pick which is best for your hair length!
Promising review: "I have thick 4c hair and I love this set. I usually have the smaller rods at the ends of my hair and have the bigger rods at the top of my hair. My hair came out so curly. It really reminded me of the movie star curls, because it has been such a long time since I have seen my hair curl without having to use heat to do it. " —Marisa Fields-Williams
Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $9.95.
Learn more in our Tifara Flexible Foam Curling Rod deep dive here.
4. A Sabatino truffle honey it'll be hard to resist dripping on everything you nosh on from biscuits, sandwiches, pizza, and beyond. Sweet 'n savory for the win, baby.
5. A set of LED under-cabinet lights to create some chic mood lighting in your kitchen. Your commitment to getting cool secondary lighting for every other room is something to be admired — the kitchen is your final boss.
6. An Esarora Ice Roller that cools, depuffs, and just feels dang good, making it a lovely addition to your skincare routine. People with headache and migraine issues also like to use this for a bit of relief.
7. A raised rib draining mat so you can finally get that slightly rusty monstrosity of a wire dish rack off your countertop for good.
8. A Bestool detangler brush — it works particularly well for 3a to 4c hair and makes detangling way less of A Whole Thing, whether your hair is wet or dry.
9. A Luv Scrub mesh body exfoliator to achieve silky smooth skin just by washing your body in the shower. Best of all, it stretches up to 50 inches, making getting at your back no problem at all.
10. A set of three watering funnels that deliver water straight down to the soil so regular waterings don't necessitate a weekly cleanup, too. And I mean, they look like leaves, which is almost too cute to stand.
11. A set of four sophisticated wineglasses so your evening glass of merlot looks just as good as it tastes.
12. Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask formulated with shea butter, berry extract, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump, and smooth your pout as you slumber. Sweet dreams forever, chapped lips!
Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand from Annie Lawless. She makes clean, nontoxic makeup and skincare that doesn't skimp on pigment or coverage. This product is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "As someone who is skeptical about overnight products like this, I was pleasantly shocked and surprised to see results the next morning after my first use! My lips not only felt hydrated and smooth, but definitely looked more plump (without that tingling sensation most plumping products provide which I don't like!)." —JuliaFromPhilly
Get it from Sephora for $22 (available in four shades).
13. A Take-n-Slide medication tracker here to make it much easier to remember if you've taken your daily medication. No more just squinting and looking at the bottle suspiciously trying to remember, hoping it will become sentient and tell you if you already took your morning dose.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
14. A dishwasher-safe silicone strainer so you can drain pasta right from the pot, but much more importantly, avoid storing a huge colander in your teeny-tiny kitchen.
15. An Oxo pour-over coffee maker that, by some miracle, crafts a perfect pour-over for you. All you need to do is add hot water, let the specialized dripper do its thing, and enjoy.
16. A sheet set made of soft, breathable eucalyptus lyocell and — ahhhhh! — has tags in the corners to tell which which one goes where when you're putting them on. Genius!!!!!
17. A universal StopShroom so you can be positive every ounce of bath bomb you spent your hand earned money on stays in the tub as looooong as you want to soak.
18. A shower curtain liner with pockets you can count on to store the vast number of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and face washes you rotate through. Phew, your bathtub ledge needed a break.
19. A four-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" whose two layers of bristles (regular ones, and longer, thinner, flossy ones) work in tandem to give you the cleanest feeling your mouth can imagine. "Ding!" —Your shiny teeth
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
"I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope, and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." —Emma Lord, BuzzFeed Staff
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in two styles).
20. A Pet House room-freshening spray or candle for eliminating stink from your fabrics and home. Pets are great, love a pet, but smells definitely come with the territory.
21. Revlon One-Step Hairdryer and Volumizer Brush so you can continue to skip the blowout bar forever and give yourself a killer style in the comfort of your own home.
Promising reviews: "It's a must-have!!! I'm IN LOVE! I'm kicking myself for not getting one sooner. I have fine, shoulder-length hair that is wavy when it air dries. It's not a pretty wave, more like a frizzy mess, so I always dried and used a straightener. It was time consuming, hair was all over the bathroom, and some days I wasn't happy with the results. It was a vicious cycle. Now my hair is done in half the time, it's smooth and I barely lose any hair in the process. I let my hair air dry a little before I use the One-Step Dryer on low and the results are amazing. I could never master the hair dryer and brush technique so this is a game changer." —A. Kyle
"I have 4c African American kinky-coily hair. This dryer cuts my drying and straightening time to just 20–25 minutes! I part my hair in four sections, apply my heat protectant, and use this dryer, and in no time my hair is straightened! This hairdryer is comfortable and practical to use. Highly recommend for Black/AA or textured hair!" —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $32.41+ (available in nine colors and styles).
22. A set of thick velvet slipcovers that *bam* transform your old couch into a trendier one in the blink of an eye. How wonderful that you can cover old stains and bring some color into the room all at once.
23. An eyebrow soap kit for keeping your brow hairs right where you want 'em all day long with little to no effort. Just fluff and go. Aren't you so happy the natural brow look is back?
And if you're looking for more definition, this goes on *before* your go-to pigmented pencil or gel for a sleek and fuller look! This kit comes with a pack of soap and two wands.
Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
24. A Levoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp because even if you think you don't need this it can probably help you out with your daily cat eye. Pride won't make your wings any sharper, but this stamp sure will!
Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow
Get it from Amazon for $12.72+ (available in three sizes).