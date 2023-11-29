Skip To Content
    27 Gifts From Amazon That College Students Will Want To Add To Their Wish List

    Nothing better than taking pics of your college pals with your new Polaroid.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A Porter Bowl so you can easily take lunches on the go (and maybe sneak a bowl of pasta out of the dining hall when nobody is looking...I won't tell).

      View in list

    • A set of cascading hangers, because you knew the dorm closet was gonna be small, but still overpacked anyway. It's a tale as old as time, but these will help.

      View in list

    • A weighted blanket to help you snooze in peace. A ton of folks find that the weight relaxes them, making their sleep deeper and more restful. I think we could all use deeper sleep, especially in college, don't you?

      View in list

    1. A Polaroid Now camera and film set to capture precious memories with new friends and hold them right in your hands straightaway. Any party with a Polaroid is a fun one in my book! I maintain that this is one of the best gifts I've ever been given, so of course, I recommend asking for it for yourself.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I'm not a techy person, and I have a bad memory, so it stands to reason that the Polaroid is for me! I love bringing it to parties to snap candids of my friends, and when I'm feeling *extra* generous, I even give a few pictures away once in a while. Film can be kind of pricey, so I do ration it, but honestly, it makes me more mindful of what I'm photographing in a way that I like. I've had this for a few years, and the photos I've taken are my prized possessions. Highly recommend.

    Promising review: "Excellent camera, the quality of the pictures is great, and there's a certain special feeling of having a bunch of pictures in a scrapbook. Planning on taking this with me as I do a tour of several national parks and make the next year one to remember." —Xovan

    Price: $111.11+ (available in various colors and bundles)

    2. A bag of Death Wish Coffee if weak dining hall coffee just hasn't been cutting it for you. Brew up some of this super-strong java and watch as those term papers practically write themselves.

    reviewer&#x27;s bag of coffee with a skull and crossbones on it
    amazon.com

    Folks who normally rely on constant refills of normal roasts find themselves only having a cup or two of this with the same results. Be sure to warn the giftee! Death Wish coffee is fair trade and organic.

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband, who is a huge coffee drinker, and I figured he would be able to distinguish if this was a winner or not. Thankfully, the birthday gift was a hit! The flavor is really delicious and the smell and freshness when you open the bag is powerful! Will definitely purchase again! And the packaging alone is great marketing and makes it fun to give as a gift!" —lascanio

    Price: $11.16

    Learn more in our full Death Wish Coffee write-up.

    3. A clip-on reading light that has two brightness levels and two light temperature settings so you always have the perfect amount of light. Reading without risking your roomie being mad at you? Incredible.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product because I'm a college student and need good lighting and with this I am able to clip it right to my desk and it works perfectly. With four different settings, I always have the perfect lighting for any activity. Late at night when I want to read but my roommate is asleep, I turn it on the dim setting and clip it to my bed and read without interrupting her sleep at all. The only thing that is slightly inconvenient about this product is that it has to be plugged in but other than that, I give it 5 stars because it is absolutely amazing!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $11.96+ (available in three colors)

    4. A pair of fluffy open-toe slippers because padding to the shared hall bathroom before your 8 a.m. class feels so much better when you're wearing trendy, comfy footwear.

    Reviewer with feet propped up on outdoor chair wearing the brown fluffy slippers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best slippers I’ve had in the last 10 years. Bunions, foot surgery, and walking 8 miles a day! I come home to foot heaven. Runs a little large." —Kimberley

    Price: $17.90+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors — not all sizes available in all colors)

    5. An trendy JW Pei Gabbi handbag whose scrunched handle, vegan leather, and rad selection of colors made it a cult-fave. I mean...look at it! Just plain cool.

    buzzfeed editor&#x27;s bag in orange
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable vegan materials.

    Promising review: "When I started seeing this new 'it bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux-suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!" —Kayla Boyd, BuzzFeed Staff

    Price: $63.99+ (available in 34 colors)

    6. A string light curtain to help jazz up the white cinder block shoebox affectionately known as a "dorm" you now spend all of your time in. One semester with no decorations was enough!

    reviewer&#x27;s yellow-toned string light curtain behind their bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these for my dorm, and I really like them. The light is just enough to light the room, and they were easy to put together. They are not Christmas lights, which is nice because they do not put off any heat. They have different settings, but I prefer the solid light. I keep them on for a majority of the day, and they are very nice to look at." —shilscher

    Price: $17.74+ (available in 11 colors and two styles)

    7. A desktop shelf and organizer so you can keep your desk tidy *and* display cute pictures and keepsakes at the same time. We love a practical gift around here.

    the light wood desk organizer holding various knickknacks on a desk with notebooks
    amazon.com

    The shelf comes in two parts that are easy to assemble, as well as adjustable to fit your space perfectly.

    Promising review: "I got this to put on my desk in my dorm to provide more storage and I was blown away by the quality. It held all my notebooks and textbooks no problem. I've had a full-sized fern in a terra-cotta pot on it and it hasn't bellowed or buckled. It has many different slots so I could keep all my sticky notes, note cards, paper clips, etc. in arm's reach. It was very easy to assemble and even came with the screwdriver to put it together. I highly recommend it especially if you're a college student or work at a desk frequently." —Breanna Jones

    Price: $20.79+ (available in seven colors)

    8. A Fjallraven Kanken backpack if you're in need of an impressively chic daypack that's suited for class and off-campus adventures alike.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "A great backpack for college students. Even with a Macbook, three books, and school supplies in this backpack, the backpack still feels weightless!" —Ruby

    Price: $60.97+ (available in 30 colors)

    9. A weighted blanket to help you snooze in peace. A ton of folks find that the weight relaxes them, making their sleep deeper and more restful. I think we could all use deeper sleep, especially in college, don't you?

    reviewer under a grey weighted blanket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my wife a few weeks ago — she was very skeptical when she opened the box and took it out, but since then she has used it every night and she absolutely loves it! It does help her relax and sleep better." —MaxG

    Price: $44.99+ (available in 17 weights/sizes and 22 colors and patterns)

    10. A cold brew pitcher so you can save a little money by making your own chilled bean juice right in your mini fridge. All you'll need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, let it sit overnight, and enjoy.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I was going to assemble my own cold brew system but this was a lot more convenient and less expensive. It works perfectly for my roommates and I (college students) we save money by making our own coffee." —Alexander

    Price: $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    11. A pair of AirPods Pro headphones, because wireless noise-cancelling headphones will be *chef's kiss* when your neighbor in the library isn't taking the sacred "be quiet in the stacks" rule seriously. 

    buzzfeed editor emma lord holding the airpods pro headphones in her hand
    emma lord wearing the airpods pro headphones while going for a run
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Here's the main thing you need to know: the noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro is genuinely, alarmingly effective. The first time I put these on and toggled them into noise-cancelling mode it was like the whole world fell away. Like, walking down the street I felt like Anne Hathaway in an early 2010s rom-com because I genuinely could not hear one thing on a busy crowded New York City street except pop music in my ears.

    "They're also super comfy and stay put — and I am saying that as someone who wears them pretty much all through my waking hours. I take them on long, absurdly sweaty runs and they don't budge. I have them in my ears all day at work and they never ache. I use them to go delve into Netflix black holes at night, and even after a full human day, my ears feel fine." —Emma Lord, BuzzFeed Staff

    For more info, check out the rest of Emma's full review of the AirPods Pro headphones.

    Price: $265.69

    12. Or pair of wireless Marshall Major IV headphones if you're interested in a non-noise-cancelling, on-ear option that have 80 — yes, 80 — hours of playtime on a single charge. I'll say it: These are the greatest headphones I have ever used. I am constantly listening to something, so only having to charge these every few weeks is amazing. And because they're Marshall brand, the sound quality is top-notch. I can barely think of one downside to these, so they're 100% worth a spot on the wish list.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    If you're going to invest in a pair of everyday on-ear headphones, in my humble opinion, these are The Ones. The 80 hours of playtime per charge is no lie. I turn these on at least once a day for a few hours and sometimes go a full month without having to charge them. As someone who is constantly forgetting to charge all of my electronics, but is tired of corded headphones, that is an enormous plus. Marshall is known for their amps and speakers, so it should come as no surprise how great the sound quality on these things are — every note is crystal clear. They're not actively noise cancelling, but the padding on the ears definitely helps keep out external noise and ups the sound quality — I really prefer these kind of headphones, however, since noise cancelling ones can make things a little too quiet for me.

    The headphones have one nifty button for turning them on and off, pausing music, and skipping tracks, which works swimmingly. They're pretty dang comfortable for on-ear headphones. My ears start to get a *little* sore if I wear these for four-plus hours but I've yet to find any headphones that don't do that. In a pinch I've even worn these on jogs and they've stayed comfortably on, even in a light drizzle! I also think that these just look cool. A lot of headphones in this style are too modern and sleek for my taste, but these are unassuming, minimally branded, and look plain sweet. After using these almost every day for over two years, I could not recommend these headphones more.

    Price: $99.99 (available in two colors)

    13. A cute moon phase garland to hang above your desk so the moon can keep you company as you work on late-night homework.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pretty nervous ordering this because there weren't a ton of reviews on the gold moon phase. When this arrived, I thought I would have to assemble it, but it was already put together and nicely packaged so the chains didn't tangle! The quality is so much better than I expected and you can see in my pictures (above) the moons are pretty thick/heavy. They gave me gold matching screws to hang it, but I just used a thumbtack instead. Love this!" —Holly Grote

    Price: $13.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes)

    14. A handheld milk frother for anyone who wants to be their own barista and add a nice little dab of foam to their DIY coffee. Yum!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's battery-operated, so be sure to hand wash it!

    Promising review: "Love this little thing! I have everything you can think of at home for making coffee and espresso... Well, I love the Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew with foam. I set out to make my own. Well, I can now make cold foam thanks to this little tool. Love it!" —Krose

    Price: $6.99+ (available in eight colors)

    15. A set of 72 high-quality Prismacolor colored pencils, because you've been working hard and deserve to flex your creative muscles and relax. Prismacolor pencils are a joy to play around with — they're super smooth and pigmented and are just plain nice.

    reviewers set of 72 colored pencils in their storage trays
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you've never used these then you really don't know what you're missing. I first encountered these in my art classes in college about 14 years ago. Basically these are 'color pencils' that almost seem like you're using a marker (without leaving moisture on the paper). They make a brilliant color and are a great addition to any artist's collection. Don't be scared by the price, there is definitely a reason they are higher than normal pencils." —ahoffoss

    Price: $52.49

    16. A Porter Bowl so you can easily take lunches on the go (and maybe sneak a bowl of pasta out of the dining hall when nobody is looking...I won't tell).

    green porter bowl full salad
    Amazon

    I used to use my Porter Bowl basically every time I brought my lunch to work, and now that I work from home, I use it all the time to store leftovers so they're already portioned out. The lid vacuum seals tightly, and I've never had a problem with leaks. It's both microwavable and dishwasher safe which is obviously a huge win in my book. And it just feels nice to eat lunch out of a real piece of dishware, rather than flimsy plastic. I have the ceramic version and haven't had any problems with scratching. It's rubber-coated, so it's easy to travel with and doesn't slide around. A few years ago I gave one to everyone in my family as what I called an "Oprah Gift" — you get a Porter Bowl! You get a Porter Bowl! Everyone gets a Porter Bowl!

    Price$20+ (available in six colors in plastic and ceramic versions)

    17. The Voting Game, a card game that makes fun out of intimately knowing your friends' personalities. My roommate and I called this "The Friendship Ender," but still broke it out every time we had people over. What's college without some playful DRAMA?!

    the game&#x27;s prompt cards and voting cards laid out
    Amazon

    For each round, a question card is drawn, such as "Who gives the most awkward hugs?" and everyone anonymously votes for someone in the group. But the real fun starts when the winner has to guess who voted for them. Meant for five to ten players ages 17+.

    Promising review: "Bought this game as an office white elephant gift. After lunch and a few drinks, a group of nine of us played. We had an absolute blast. There are questions that make you squirm and laugh and cringe. A few questions seem geared more toward single people (all but one of us is married), but it was still a riot (especially with alcohol). Cards are well made and very high quality. Can't wait to play again." —K. Brock

    Price: $13.99

    18. An Amazon-famous thickened-down jacket for anyone who goes to school in a wintery town and is sick and tired of shivering as they scurry from class to class. 

    buzzfeed editor maitland quitmeyer wearing the coat in green captioned
    maitland wearing the coat with her hands in the pockets captioned
    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Be sure to check out our write-up of this reviewer-loved coat!

    Promising review: "Very warm and cute. I am actually obsessed with this jacket. I stopped a woman on the street to asked her where she got hers. I immediately ordered one. I wasn't sure what size to get so I ordered the small and medium. I am smaller on the top so actually the small was better because I could open up the zippers on the side." —Susan Alexander

    Price: $89.99+ (available in seven colors and sizes XXS–5XL)

    19. A wireless karaoke mic to liven up any party you bring it to. There's no way your rendition of "Everywhere" by Michelle Branch won't make you a few new friends for life. 

    a reviewer holding the yellow karaoke mic
    www.amazon.com

    Checkout our write-up of this super-fun karaoke mic!

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh, I love this! I got mine in the mail yesterday and ended up playing with it for about five hours last night LOL. It connects via Bluetooth so you can connect it to your phone — the music and your singing comes out of the microphone's speaker. It has a volume control for your voice and for the music and also an echo feature. You can put an SD card into the bottom of it and record yourself, or connect it with an audio out to record on one of those karaoke apps on your phone. Between this and being able to find just about any song on karaoke via YouTube, you could easily have your own karaoke parties at home!" —Ferretocious

    Price: $25.49+ (available in 15 colors)

    20. A tube of Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen that makes wearing daily SPF less of a greasy inconvenience. It's nearly weightless and is great on its own or acts as a lovely primer if you want to layer makeup over it. Sunscreen is an essential skincare step, and this splurge-worthy option is perfect to ask for as a gift.

    buzzfeed editor holding the 1.7oz bottle with dab of translucent sunscreen captioned &quot;perfect makeup primer, smooth, invisible finish, as non-greasy as sunscreen gets&quot;
    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I have oily, acne-prone skin and use a prescription retinol to control things, which means I MUST use sunscreen on my face everyday. (Even if you don't use a retinol though, wearing sunscreen everyday is incredibly good for the longevity of your skin.) For the first few years I was using said retinol, though, I stubbornly insisted that I should be able to find a decent, nongreasy sunscreen option at the drugstore. And while I still hold that I shouuuld be able to find such a thing, I tried four or five different formulas — even ones that were supposed to be matte or nongreasy — and all of them left me with an oil-slick face by the end of the day. Finally my mom, who had been using this Supergoop stuff the whole time, got me a bottle of this cult-favorite for Christmas last year (moms do know best sometimes!!). 

    "I couldn't be happier with it! A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease central, like sunscreen usually is. It does pill if I put it on too soon after my morning topical acne prescription, but as long as I give that script about five minutes to sink in I have no issues. I've worn makeup maybe a grand total of seven or eight times over the past year, but every time I have, I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it. When this bottle runs out — which, despite using it every single day (and sometimes twice a day if I head out into the sun in the afternoon) for about four months now, it still hasn't come close — I absolutely won't mind treating myself to a new one." —Natalie Brown, BuzzFeed Staff

    Price: $18+ (available in five sizes and in a matte version)

    21. A set of custom stickers if you've really been missing your pets or best friends from home. Now they can tag along with you on your laptop, water bottle, binder, anything!

    hand holding a small sticker of a dog&#x27;s face with a full sheet of the same sticker under it
    Amazon

    And all your gifter will have to do is click "Customize Now" and then upload a well-lit image!

    Promising review: "I think this might be one of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. I bought one sheet for my mom for Christmas, and they just came. She hasn't seen them, but I know they'll crack her up. They look fantastic. I'll definitely buy more!!" —Claudia

    Price: $15.99

    22. A set of cascading hangers, because you knew the dorm closet was gonna be small, but still overpacked anyway. It's a tale as old as time, but these will help.

    reviewer&#x27;s clothes hung vertically using the cascading hangers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I brought waaaayyyyy too many clothes to college (Fashion merchandising major. Sue me.) and these were the ONLY way to get all my clothes to fit in the limited closet space provided in a college dorm. It's certainly not as nice as having all your clothes hung on the rack normally because you lose some visibility and clothes on the bottom can be slightly difficult to access, but if you're desperate for space they are a true lifesaver. They're super sturdy and I never had any issues with them breaking in all four years of college." —Danielle Healy, BuzzFeed Staff

    Price: $13.99 for a 12-pack (available in two colors and a 20-pack)

    23. A pair of soft Bluetooth headphones that doubles as a sleep mask to help you fall asleep listening to music or a podcast while also blocking out the light your roommate is stubbornly keeping on. Good shut-eye is the ultimate gift.

    reviewer wearing the headphones across their ears and eyes to sleep
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing has changed my life. Completely blocks light, super comfortable and useful. Makes it so easy to fall asleep in a dorm room." —Gab

    Price: $18.37

    24. A supportive back pillow, because when a Twin XL bed is one of the only pieces of furniture you have, it's important to make it as versatile as possible.

    the pillow with two slight arm rests in blue and grey
    Amazon

    Promising review: "As a college student and an avid reader, I spend a lot of time on the couch or in bed reading or writing on my laptop. I've always had difficulty finding a comfortable position to sit and relax that didn't force me to either sit straight up or lay all the way down. For me, this pillow provides a nice liminal stage for ultimate comfort. The pillow comes compressed, and when it first expanded, I was a little surprised at how small it was. However, when I was using it, I found that the size of the pillow wasn't a problem (I ordered the standard size). It's very soft, and although the shape looks very structured in the photo, in real life, it maintains its shape while also being soft and adjustable." —Alyssa Witbeck

    Price: $31.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors)

    25. An 18-pack (!!!) of colorful pens, perfect for note taking or journaling. You're a "grownup" now, and that means taking detailed notes about advanced subjects in rainbow colors if you want to.

    the set of pens
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my second time purchasing these pens. They are my absolute favorite to take notes with. I used them about two years ago and then decided to purchase them again for college. I like color-coding notes and such and find these to be the easiest to write with. I love the variety of colors as well. They don’t feel cheap when you hold them, compared to some other pens I have used in the past. They do, however, tend to bleed through if you press down or color in something. They also seem to last forever! My previous set lasted a good year before I lost them." —Sarah Overman

    Price: $6.99 for an 18-pack

    26. A Nalgene water bottle, because reusable water bottles are a must while schlepping across campus and sitting in class all day. These are virtually indestructible, super fun to put stickers on, and are my personal bottle of choice.

    reviewer&#x27;s orange 32-ounce Nalgene with a wide screw-top lid
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this water bottle! I used to have a Hydro Flask, but I lost it and was out $40! As a college student who didn’t want to buy another expensive bottle, I turned to Amazon. Little did I know I could get a water bottle with durability for such a low price, so I am very satisfied with my purchase. The only flaw with this bottle is that the plastic ring around the lid sometimes slips off when the cap is unscrewed, so be aware of that. But I am definitely happy with this purchase and would buy again." —Trevor Haumschlit

    Price: $16.95+ (available in eight colors)

    For more on why this bottle rocks, check out our full Nalgene review.

    27. A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker so you can whip up a quick cup of java in the dead of night while studying or in the morning to avoid the crowded dining hall.

    reviewer&#x27;s slim light blue keurig on their counter
    amazon.com

    Need some coffee to go with? Try this variety pack of 60 K-Cups ($37.99) or these reusable K-Cups ($13.95) for a low-waste option.

    Promising review: "It’s the PERFECT size for my dorm room. Super pretty color and super cute. Nothing bad to say about this product. Shipped quickly and works great. Can’t wait for my 2 a.m. essay coffees with this bad boy!" —Mary

    Price: $49.99 (available in six colors)

    Mmmk, hope you had fun reading this...now get back to studying for finals!

    Comedy Central

