27 Gifts From Amazon That College Students Will Want To Add To Their Wish List

Promising review: "Here's the main thing you need to know: the noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro is genuinely, alarmingly effective. The first time I put these on and toggled them into noise-cancelling mode it was like the whole world fell away. Like, walking down the street I felt like Anne Hathaway in an early 2010s rom-com because I genuinely could not hear one thing on a busy crowded New York City street except pop music in my ears.



"They're also super comfy and stay put — and I am saying that as someone who wears them pretty much all through my waking hours. I take them on long, absurdly sweaty runs and they don't budge. I have them in my ears all day at work and they never ache. I use them to go delve into Netflix black holes at night, and even after a full human day, my ears feel fine." —Emma Lord, BuzzFeed Staff

For more info, check out the rest of Emma's full review of the AirPods Pro headphones.

Price: $265.69