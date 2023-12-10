50 White Elephant Gifts So Good, Everyone Will Want To Steal Them

1. A buildable Maybelline mascara because it'll define and curl their lashes so they stretch up to the heavens. Plus! This buildable mascara won't flake or smudge!
Promising review: "Heavenly lashes. It truly works. Long lashes and waterproof." —Gloria Ferrer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (available in seven shades).
2. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
3. A Lego bouquet building kit since flowers can cheer up just about anyone (and these don't have the added pressure of needing to be kept alive). Plus, these gorgeous and immortal flowers are a perfect and fun decoration all year long.
Promising review: "These are so gorgeous that people only notice they're Lego when I point it out to them, and they are all universally stunned. This was a very fun build, too. Highly recommend." —Nerdy Reader
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
4. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so they won't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
5. Or a whimsical, squeezable gummy bear night-light to help them keep nasty nightmares away. It creates the perfect amount of ambient glow to usher them to sleep.
Promising review: "My daughter loves this! It was so cute and easy to use. Also, there is a small hole to hang it up :)" —Donna Dreher
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in five colors).
6. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!
Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!
Promising review: "Fun for the whole family! Even my 5-year-old granddaughter learned it with no problem and can win!" —E/A
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Dolphin Hat on Amazon for $9.84.
7. A set of affordable noise-reducing wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are water resistant so they can sweat it up on their next run without worrying about ruining their music-listening experience.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 10 hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Five stars all the way around! I am loving everything about these earbuds! One of the best features about these is NO CORDS!! I have really long, thick hair and my previous Bluetooth earbuds had the wire connecting them and it was constantly getting in the way or tangled in my hair. They look nice, the case is great, they are very comfortable to wear, and the sound quality is fantastic. I can really hear the bass! I like that I can use the earbuds separately as I wear them at work for background music and get a full day out of the batteries by swapping them. I have used them for a couple of calls and the person on the other end had no issues hearing me or with background noise so that's a definite win! The noise cancellation is great, maybe too good; even if I pause my music when talking to someone, I still sometimes have to take the bud out to be able to hear them properly but not a big deal. It's great to drown everyone else out at the gym. My boyfriend was super impressed with them as well when I let him listen. He guessed they were double the price. I am very happy with this purchase!" —Elizabeth Good
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon $25.99+ (available in five colors).
8. A massage gun whose five speed levels and massage heads will help to melt the knots they complain about getting post workouts (or post sleeping-weird).
Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in three colors).
9. An 100% silk eye mask with an adjustable strap so they can comfortably block out any light that might be making it difficult for them to fall asleep.
Promising review: "I have tried many different sleep masks over the years, with varying results. One of my favorites was recently discontinued, so I ordered this one, after reading the reviews. It is HEAVENLY! It's so whisper soft and light that you don't even notice it's there, and it totally blocks all of the light." —Kindle Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $8.89+ (available in five colors/patterns).
10. A geometric dinosaur sculpture perfect for hiding their cookies or candies. Snack time just became a much more ~roaring~ time!
Promising review: "This little dino is very nice and substantial. It is small, we use it to store our keys, and this works quite well. He is much heavier than expected, and the contrasting gold really stands out. He even has little pads on the bottom so he won't scratch whatever you set him on. We ABSOLUTELY LOVE HIM!!!" —Jeremy Szabo
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $59.98 (available in three colors).
11. A whimsical wireless keyboard and mouse set because clickety-clacking away on emails all day can be made a little more fun with this colorful set. It even features typewriter-inspired round keys for a bit of a vintage flair.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "So, I just transitioned to work from home and wanted a cool keyboard for my new workspace. I tried two others, and they worked but I wasn’t 100% happy with the style, shape, nor color. A friend showed me her keyboard, and I fell in love with it. Hers was the pink/colorful option. I immediately went on Amazon and found the purple/lilac color and ordered. I received it today, and I’m so pleased. I love hearing the click-clack sound of keys being hit with my nails, and the weight of the keyboard is nice and heavy — it feels well made. I’m still getting used to the mouse (it’s a wider shape then I’m used to) but it works and matches my keyboard. Now if only I could find a purple monitor, LOL. I highly recommend this keyboard. Happy typing!" —Kimberly Renee
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $28.71+ (available in 12 colors).
12. A reusable notebook that uses AI technology to scan and transfer everything they write or draw right to their phone. Then, they just wipe the pages clean and do it all over again!
It's only compatible with Pilot FriXion pens (one is included with the notebook).
Promising review: "I love it! I will admit that the transition from paper to digital when it comes to notes is not an easy one for me, but this is a fabulous way to sort of split the difference. You still have the action of writing (which I find really important in meetings and brainstorming sessions) but without the consumption of paper and countless notebooks. And, being able to throw things into the cloud makes them accessible no matter where you're working — handy." —Meredith
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in 2 sizes and 16 colors/patterns).
13. Scythe — an engine-building board game where the only way to protect your land is to build armored mechs, go into combat with their friends, and explore "The Factory." PSA: This game takes a little while to set up and at least 90 minutes to play.
Promising review: "It has enough strategy to be engaging, but isn't so heavy or complicated, which means our whole family can play it. My 8- and 10-year-old enjoyed playing it, but their mom and I definitely had the upper hand for being able to think about longer term goals when choosing moves. Once you understand the mechanics, it is really a simple game and the instruction manual covers almost all of the odd edge-case scenarios and is very well written. The quality of the pieces and artwork is above average. Despite being one of the more expensive board games we own, it is probably one of the better values as far as quality and entertainment. I wouldn't go with this if you are new to board games, but if you are looking to expand a new collection, this is a great game!" —OneSeventeen
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $63.99.