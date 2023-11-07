Skip To Content
Here's An Update On These 23 Child Actors From The '70s, '80s, '90s, And Even '00s Sitcoms

All of these kids feel like my younger siblings, like, I care about them so much.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

1. First, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Tommy Solomon on 3rd Rock from the Sun:

Screenshot from &quot;3rd Rock from the Sun&quot;
NBC

Joseph Gordon-Levitt now:

Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Phillip Faraone / WireImage / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Of course, Joseph has gone on to star in countless movies like 500 Days of Summer, 10 Things I Hate About You, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and more. He's also worked a lot behind the scenes with his online media platform HitRecord. Joseph also made small, hidden cameos in Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

2. Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado on Modern Family:

Screenshot from &quot;Modern Family&quot;
ABC

Rico Rodriguez now:

Rico Rodriguez
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

What he's up to now: Since wrapping Modern Family, Rico's taken a much-deserved break from acting. In 2021, he adorably surprised Sofía Vergara during a live episode of America's Got Talent.

3. Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy on Modern Family:

Luke in &quot;Modern Family&quot;
ABC

Nolan Gould now:

Nolan Gould
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Similarly, Nolan has taken a little break from acting since Modern Family wrapped in 2020. He's set to star in the upcoming movie The Nana Project, and he appeared in a Grey's Anatomy episode in 2022. He also recently celebrated his 25th birthday.

4. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on Modern Family:

Screenshot from &quot;Modern Family&quot;
ABC

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons now:

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Aubrey's also taken a break from acting and is living a pretty normal life for a 16-year-old. Recently, Jesse Tyler Ferguson even surprised her by attending her school play.

5. Ashley Johnson as Chrissy Seaver on Growing Pains:

Screenshot from &quot;Growing Pains&quot;
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images

Ashley Johnson now:

Ashley Johnson
Michael Buckner / Variety / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Ashley is known for her voice work on shows like Recess, Teen Titans, and more, as well as starring on Blindspot. And she's won two BAFTA Games Awards for Performer for voicing Ellie in The Last of Us video games. She even appeared as Ellie's mom in The Last of Us TV show this year. Since 2015, she's been a cast member on Critical Role, a D&D web series, playing Pike, Yasha, and Fearne.

6. Tatyana M. Ali as Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:

Screenshot from &quot;Fresh Prince&quot;
NBC

Tatyana M. Ali now:

Tatyana M. Ali
Eric Mccandless / ABC / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Tatyana has appeared in shows like Love That Girl! and voicing a role on Fancy Nancy. Recently, she appeared on Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as Mrs. Hughes.

7. Ross Bagley as Nicky Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:

Nicky Banks
NBC

Ross Bagley now:

Ross Bagley
Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Following The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Ross appeared in shows like Judging Amy as well as Independence Day alongside Will Smith. He's also known for playing Buckwheat in The Little Rascals movie in 1994.

8. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner on Full House:

Closeup of Michelle Tanner
ABC

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen now:

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Ulra, Rees / Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

What they're up to now: Of course, Mary-Kate and Ashley went on to appear in countless movies like New York Minute, When in Rome, Winning London, and more. In their adult lives, they've moved away from acting and have focused on their fashion careers, even launching their own fashion label, The Row. Ashley also welcomed her first child in 2023.

9. Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner on Full House:

Screenshot from &quot;Full House&quot;
ABC

Jodie Sweetin now:

Jodie Sweetin
Matt Winkelmeyer / Variety / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Jodie notably reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner in the Netflix reboot series Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. She's also starred in countless holiday movies on Hallmark, Lifetime, and more.

10. Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper on Two and a Half Men:

Screenshot from &quot;Two and a Half Men&quot;
CBS

Angus T. Jones now:

Angus T. Jones
Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Angus notably stepped away from acting (and Hollywood overall) following his run on Two and a Half Men. In 2016, he talked about attending college, saying it was something he was "really, really excited about."

11. Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady on The Brady Bunch:

Bobby Brady
CBS

Mike Lookinland now:

Mike Lookinland
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Following The Brady Bunch, Mike mostly stuck to reprising his role of Bobby in various Brady Bunch movies. In 2022, he notably appeared on The Masked Singer alongside Barry Williams and Christopher Knight, who played Greg and Peter Brady.

12. Susan Olsen as Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch:

Cindy Brady
CBS

Susan Olsen now:

Susan Olsen
Mark Von Holden / NBC via Getty Images

What she's up to now: Similarly, Susan mostly stuck to reprising her role of Cindy in various Brady Bunch movies. She's set to star in the upcoming movie Blending Christmas

13. David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married... with Children:

Screenshot from &quot;Married... with Children&quot;
Fox

David Faustino now:

David Faustino
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Following Married... with Children, David has done a lot of voice work. Notably he provided the voice for Mako in The Legend of Korra and Helia in the revival of Winx Club. He reunited with Christina Applegate and Katey Sagal when Christina received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he recently took part in the 30th annual Race to Erase MS gala, in honor of Christina. 

14. Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show:

Closeup of Rudy
Carsey-Wener Co / Everett Collection

Keshia Knight Pulliam now:

Keshia Knight Pulliam
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Keshia notably starred on Tyler Perry's House of Payne as Miranda from 2007 to now. She's appeared on various reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother and more, and she hosted Married at First Sight in 2022. In April 2023, she welcomed her second child.

15. Benjamin Salisbury as Brighton Sheffield on The Nanny:

Screenshot from &quot;The Nanny&quot;
CBS

Benjamin Salisbury now:

Benjamin Salisbury
Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtu.be

What he's up to now: After starring on The Nanny, Benjamin appeared in a few TV shows and movies, like D3: The Mighty Ducks and Numbers, but he mostly stepped away from acting. Benjamin has worked at Universal Studios since around 2014, as Director of Entertainment and Operations for the amusement park in Hollywood. 

16. Madeline Zima as Grace Sheffield on The Nanny:

Screenshot from &quot;The Nanny&quot;
CBS

Madeline Zima now:

Madeline Zima
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Madeline went on to star in movies like A Cinderella Story, as well as appearing in TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Heroes, The Vampire Diaries, Betas, You, Good Girls, and more. Recently, she had a recurring role on Doom Patrol.

17. Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller on Friends:

Screenshot from &quot;Friends&quot;
NBC

Cole Sprouse now:

Cole Sprouse
Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Of course, Cole went on to star alongside his brother Dylan Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Suite Life on Deck, before landing the role of Jughead Jones on Riverdale. He's also starred in movies like Five Feet Apart and Moonshot, and can be seen in the upcoming film Lisa Frankenstein.

18. Noelle and Cali Sheldon as Emma Geller-Green on Friends:

Screenshot from &quot;Friends&quot;
NBC

Noelle and Cali Sheldon in 2019:

Noelle and Cali Sheldon
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What they're up to now: In 2019, Noelle and Cali notably starred in Jordan Peele's Us alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and more. They're currently students at UCLA, according to their Instagram bios.

19. August Maturo as Marvin W. Eriksen on How I Met Your Mother:

Screenshot from &quot;How I Met Your Mother&quot;
CBS

August Maturo now:

August Maturo
Christopher Polk / Variety / Getty Images

What he's up to now: After appearing on How I Met Your Mother, August notably starred on Girl Meets World as Auggie Matthews. He's gone on to appear in shows like Teachers, The Odd Couple, The Conners, and more. 

20. Danielle and Rhiannon Rockoff as Ruth on New Girl:

Screenshot from &quot;New Girl&quot;
Fox

Danielle and Rhiannon Rockoff in 2019:

21. Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson on Black-ish:

Screenshot from &quot;Black-ish&quot;
ABC

Marsai Martin now:

Marsai Martin
Robin L Marshall / Getty Images for Beautycon

What she's up to now: Marsai is literally doing it all. Alongside acting in movies like Little, Fantasy Football, and more, she's also an executive producer. In fact, she became the youngest person to ever produce a movie at 14 years old.

22. Miles Brown as Jack Johnson on Black-ish:

Screenshot from &quot;Black-ish&quot;
ABC

Miles Brown now:

Miles Brown
Christopher Polk / Variety / Getty Images

What he's up to now: After Black-ish wrapped in 2022, Miles has gone on to voice young Ekko in Arcane, and he released his debut album We the Future in 2020.

23. And finally, Martin Spanjers as Rory Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules:

Screenshot from &quot;8 Simple Rules&quot;
ABC

Martin Spanjers now:

Martin Spanjers
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

What he's up to now: After wrapping 8 Simple Rules, Martin appeared on shows like Grey's Anatomy, iCarly, True Blood, Good Luck Charlie, and more. In 2023, he reunited with his 8 Simple Rules costars Kaley Cuoco and Amy Davidson for an event honoring John Ritter.