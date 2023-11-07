TV and Movies·Posted on Nov 7, 2023Here's An Update On These 23 Child Actors From The '70s, '80s, '90s, And Even '00s SitcomsAll of these kids feel like my younger siblings, like, I care about them so much.by Nora DominickBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. First, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Tommy Solomon on 3rd Rock from the Sun: NBC Joseph Gordon-Levitt now: Phillip Faraone / WireImage / Getty Images What he's up to now: Of course, Joseph has gone on to star in countless movies like 500 Days of Summer, 10 Things I Hate About You, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and more. He's also worked a lot behind the scenes with his online media platform HitRecord. Joseph also made small, hidden cameos in Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. 2. Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado on Modern Family: ABC Rico Rodriguez now: Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images What he's up to now: Since wrapping Modern Family, Rico's taken a much-deserved break from acting. In 2021, he adorably surprised Sofía Vergara during a live episode of America's Got Talent. 3. Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy on Modern Family: ABC Nolan Gould now: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images What he's up to now: Similarly, Nolan has taken a little break from acting since Modern Family wrapped in 2020. He's set to star in the upcoming movie The Nana Project, and he appeared in a Grey's Anatomy episode in 2022. He also recently celebrated his 25th birthday. 4. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on Modern Family: ABC Aubrey Anderson-Emmons now: Gregg Deguire / Getty Images What she's up to now: Aubrey's also taken a break from acting and is living a pretty normal life for a 16-year-old. Recently, Jesse Tyler Ferguson even surprised her by attending her school play. 5. Ashley Johnson as Chrissy Seaver on Growing Pains: ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images Ashley Johnson now: Michael Buckner / Variety / Getty Images What she's up to now: Ashley is known for her voice work on shows like Recess, Teen Titans, and more, as well as starring on Blindspot. And she's won two BAFTA Games Awards for Performer for voicing Ellie in The Last of Us video games. She even appeared as Ellie's mom in The Last of Us TV show this year. Since 2015, she's been a cast member on Critical Role, a D&D web series, playing Pike, Yasha, and Fearne. 6. Tatyana M. Ali as Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: NBC Tatyana M. Ali now: Eric Mccandless / ABC / Getty Images What she's up to now: Tatyana has appeared in shows like Love That Girl! and voicing a role on Fancy Nancy. Recently, she appeared on Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as Mrs. Hughes. 7. Ross Bagley as Nicky Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: NBC Ross Bagley now: Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage / Getty Images What he's up to now: Following The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Ross appeared in shows like Judging Amy as well as Independence Day alongside Will Smith. He's also known for playing Buckwheat in The Little Rascals movie in 1994. 8. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner on Full House: ABC Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen now: Ulra, Rees / Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID What they're up to now: Of course, Mary-Kate and Ashley went on to appear in countless movies like New York Minute, When in Rome, Winning London, and more. In their adult lives, they've moved away from acting and have focused on their fashion careers, even launching their own fashion label, The Row. Ashley also welcomed her first child in 2023. 9. Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner on Full House: ABC Jodie Sweetin now: Matt Winkelmeyer / Variety / Getty Images What she's up to now: Jodie notably reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner in the Netflix reboot series Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. She's also starred in countless holiday movies on Hallmark, Lifetime, and more. 10. Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper on Two and a Half Men: CBS Angus T. Jones now: Mega / GC Images / Getty Images What he's up to now: Angus notably stepped away from acting (and Hollywood overall) following his run on Two and a Half Men. In 2016, he talked about attending college, saying it was something he was "really, really excited about." 11. Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady on The Brady Bunch: CBS Mike Lookinland now: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images What he's up to now: Following The Brady Bunch, Mike mostly stuck to reprising his role of Bobby in various Brady Bunch movies. In 2022, he notably appeared on The Masked Singer alongside Barry Williams and Christopher Knight, who played Greg and Peter Brady. 12. Susan Olsen as Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch: CBS Susan Olsen now: Mark Von Holden / NBC via Getty Images What she's up to now: Similarly, Susan mostly stuck to reprising her role of Cindy in various Brady Bunch movies. She's set to star in the upcoming movie Blending Christmas. 13. David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married... with Children: Fox David Faustino now: Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images What he's up to now: Following Married... with Children, David has done a lot of voice work. Notably he provided the voice for Mako in The Legend of Korra and Helia in the revival of Winx Club. He reunited with Christina Applegate and Katey Sagal when Christina received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he recently took part in the 30th annual Race to Erase MS gala, in honor of Christina. 14. Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show: Carsey-Wener Co / Everett Collection Keshia Knight Pulliam now: Paras Griffin / Getty Images What she's up to now: Keshia notably starred on Tyler Perry's House of Payne as Miranda from 2007 to now. She's appeared on various reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother and more, and she hosted Married at First Sight in 2022. In April 2023, she welcomed her second child. 15. Benjamin Salisbury as Brighton Sheffield on The Nanny: CBS Benjamin Salisbury now: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtu.be What he's up to now: After starring on The Nanny, Benjamin appeared in a few TV shows and movies, like D3: The Mighty Ducks and Numbers, but he mostly stepped away from acting. Benjamin has worked at Universal Studios since around 2014, as Director of Entertainment and Operations for the amusement park in Hollywood. 16. Madeline Zima as Grace Sheffield on The Nanny: CBS Madeline Zima now: Leon Bennett / Getty Images What she's up to now: Madeline went on to star in movies like A Cinderella Story, as well as appearing in TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Heroes, The Vampire Diaries, Betas, You, Good Girls, and more. Recently, she had a recurring role on Doom Patrol. 17. Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller on Friends: NBC Cole Sprouse now: Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images What he's up to now: Of course, Cole went on to star alongside his brother Dylan Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Suite Life on Deck, before landing the role of Jughead Jones on Riverdale. He's also starred in movies like Five Feet Apart and Moonshot, and can be seen in the upcoming film Lisa Frankenstein. 18. Noelle and Cali Sheldon as Emma Geller-Green on Friends: NBC Noelle and Cali Sheldon in 2019: Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images What they're up to now: In 2019, Noelle and Cali notably starred in Jordan Peele's Us alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and more. They're currently students at UCLA, according to their Instagram bios. 19. August Maturo as Marvin W. Eriksen on How I Met Your Mother: CBS August Maturo now: Christopher Polk / Variety / Getty Images What he's up to now: After appearing on How I Met Your Mother, August notably starred on Girl Meets World as Auggie Matthews. He's gone on to appear in shows like Teachers, The Odd Couple, The Conners, and more. 20. Danielle and Rhiannon Rockoff as Ruth on New Girl: Fox Danielle and Rhiannon Rockoff in 2019: View this photo on Instagram Danielle and Rhiannon Rockoff / Instagram / Via Instagram: @rhi_and_d What they're up to now: Danielle and Rhiannon have mostly stepped away from acting after sharing the role of Ruth in the final season of New Girls. 21. Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson on Black-ish: ABC Marsai Martin now: Robin L Marshall / Getty Images for Beautycon What she's up to now: Marsai is literally doing it all. Alongside acting in movies like Little, Fantasy Football, and more, she's also an executive producer. In fact, she became the youngest person to ever produce a movie at 14 years old. 22. Miles Brown as Jack Johnson on Black-ish: ABC Miles Brown now: Christopher Polk / Variety / Getty Images What he's up to now: After Black-ish wrapped in 2022, Miles has gone on to voice young Ekko in Arcane, and he released his debut album We the Future in 2020. 23. And finally, Martin Spanjers as Rory Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules: ABC Martin Spanjers now: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival What he's up to now: After wrapping 8 Simple Rules, Martin appeared on shows like Grey's Anatomy, iCarly, True Blood, Good Luck Charlie, and more. In 2023, he reunited with his 8 Simple Rules costars Kaley Cuoco and Amy Davidson for an event honoring John Ritter.