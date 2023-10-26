According to the official press release from Netflix about the first part of the final season, "In their first Summer as a divorced couple, Prince Charles and Princess Diana share very different holidays with their sons. Diana is being courted by the Fayeds in the South of France, giving the young Princes a taste of luxury yachts, video games and movie nights. Charles is sticking to tradition in Balmoral. The comparisons play out in the press, fueled by a fervent paparazzi, and some of the Royal press team."