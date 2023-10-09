It's no secret that The Crown has been one of the biggest Netflix shows. The series has received critical acclaim since it debuted in 2016 and earned Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and others Emmy Awards for their work.
The show depicting Queen Elizabeth II's reign started with her ascension to the throne in 1952, and now we are about to enter the sixth and final season of the hit series.
This final season will cover events from 1997 through 2005, thus covering some of the most notable recent moments in the monarchy's history, like Princess Diana's death in 1997, the Golden Jubilee of Elizabeth II in 2002, and Princess Margaret's death, also in 2002.
Today, Netflix announced that The Crown Season 6 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 debuting Nov. 16 and Part 2 following a month later on Dec. 14.
According to the official press release from Netflix, Part 1 will consist of four episodes and depict "a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences."
Honestly, I think it's a great move to have a pause in the show after Princess Diana's death before we move into the final episodes of the series in Part 2.
The Crown Season 6, Part 2 will consist of six episodes, according to Netflix. These final episodes will follow Prince William as he tries to integrate back into life at Eton following his mother's death.
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee will take place as "the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."
In Part 2, the roles of Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton will be played by Ed McVey, Luther Ford, and Meg Bellamy, respectively. The Crown marks debut roles for all three actors.
Alongside the new cast, Imelda, Elizabeth, Dominic West (Prince Charles), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) will reprise their respective roles from Season 5.
The Crown also dropped a little teaser trailer, which honestly made me emotional as I watched it take us through the seasons of the show's history.
The teaser features both Claire and Olivia playing the Queen before it ends with Imelda preparing to step onto the balcony as Queen Elizabeth II during the final season.
And it looks as if this is Queen Elizabeth II preparing to address the crowd during her Golden Jubilee, just based on the outfit.
As someone who has been watching The Crown since day 1 — I consider "Hyde Park Corner" from Season 1 one of my favorite TV episodes of all time — I'm excited (and sad) to watch this final season, and am curious to see how they depict everything.
You can watch the new teaser trailer below:
Are YOU excited for The Crown Season 6? Tell us everything in the comments below!