14.

As alluded to in, Tony Blair and president Bill Clinton were very good friends. So much so that in 2016, Clinton's presidential library released "532 pages of transcripts" that documented phone calls and/or in-person meetings between the two. The transcripts revealed they spoke about Iraq, Russia, peace in Ireland, Princess Diana's death, and more. Absent from the transcripts was any mention of Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky, which many were looking for while reading them.