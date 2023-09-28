It's safe to say that there are a ton of TV and movie actors who just have incredible chemistry. In fact, I've written several posts in the past about the BEST TV chemistry.
And, without fail, every single time we have the "who has the best onscreen chemistry" conversation, there are two people who pop up: Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn.
Of course, Kerry and Tony starred together as Olivia Pope and President Fitz on Shonda Rhimes's hit series Scandal, which ran from 2012 to 2018.
Over the course of its seven-season run, Scandal gifted us with one of the best love squares (?) between Olivia, Fitz, Mellie (Bellamy Young), and Jake (Scott Foley). But, let's face it, at the end of the day, it was always going to be Olivia and Fitz.
While the show ended five years ago, the entire cast has stayed close friends, often reuniting whenever they can:
Anyway, this takes us to yesterday when Kerry and Tony reunited during Kerry's current book tour for her memoir Thicker Than Water, which is described as "an intimate view into both her public and private worlds — as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman."
Tony moderated a discussion in Washington, DC — yes, they knew exactly what they were doing — and before the event, Kerry shared a video of her walking to Tony's dressing room set to THE Olivia and Fitz music from Scandal.
The way Kerry walks down the hallway and then the way Tony says, "Hi."
And don't even get me STARTED on the way they look at each other in the doorway. I am over here giggling and kicking my feet.
Scott even had a perfect reply in the Instagram comments, LOL:
Kerry also posted a series of photos, and based on the chemistry radiating off of them, I apparently would have no objections if they ever rebooted Scandal.
And I'm not the only one; everyone — and I mean everyone — who watched even a single second of Scandal was floored by Kerry and Tony's chemistry once again:
