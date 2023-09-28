    Kerry Washington Posted A Video Of Her Reuniting With Tony Goldwyn, And Everyone's Reactions Are Perfectly Spot-On

    Someone said Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn's chemistry is their Roman Empire, and I'm starting to think it might be mine, too.

    It's safe to say that there are a ton of TV and movie actors who just have incredible chemistry. In fact, I've written several posts in the past about the BEST TV chemistry.

    And, without fail, every single time we have the "who has the best onscreen chemistry" conversation, there are two people who pop up: Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn.

    LIKE, THIS IS FROM THE VERY FIRST EPISODE?!!!

    Of course, Kerry and Tony starred together as Olivia Pope and President Fitz on Shonda Rhimes's hit series Scandal, which ran from 2012 to 2018.

    Over the course of its seven-season run, Scandal gifted us with one of the best love squares (?) between Olivia, Fitz, Mellie (Bellamy Young), and Jake (Scott Foley). But, let's face it, at the end of the day, it was always going to be Olivia and Fitz.

    I mean, c'mon, they had VERMONT, people.

    While the show ended five years ago, the entire cast has stayed close friends, often reuniting whenever they can:

    Anyway, this takes us to yesterday when Kerry and Tony reunited during Kerry's current book tour for her memoir Thicker Than Water, which is described as "an intimate view into both her public and private worlds — as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman."

    Tony moderated a discussion in Washington, DC — yes, they knew exactly what they were doing — and before the event, Kerry shared a video of her walking to Tony's dressing room set to THE Olivia and Fitz music from Scandal.

    The way Kerry walks down the hallway and then the way Tony says, "Hi."

    And don't even get me STARTED on the way they look at each other in the doorway. I am over here giggling and kicking my feet.

    Scott even had a perfect reply in the Instagram comments, LOL:

    Okay, and then at the event, Tony apparently printed out his favorite quotes from Kerry's book to share with her and I just—

    Kerry also posted a series of photos, and based on the chemistry radiating off of them, I apparently would have no objections if they ever rebooted Scandal.

    And I'm not the only one; everyone — and I mean everyone — who watched even a single second of Scandal was floored by Kerry and Tony's chemistry once again:

    And the people in Kerry's comments on both Instagram and TikTok were all thinking the same thing, too:

    Basically, Kerry and Tony have the most amazing chemistry and, in conclusion, this 100% applies to them:

    Shonda Rhimes can even write them a rom-com, I'm just saying.