In 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels were not the box office hits it was hoped they'd be, with both also receiving less-than-great reviews. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proved to be the biggest success for the MCU last year, and Loki Season 2 received critical acclaim.



After years of several movies and TV shows being released, the only live-action MCU projects on the slate for the rest of 2024 are Deadpool & Wolverine and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.



Echo dropped in January 2024, and the animated X-Men '97 series is currently airing on Disney+.