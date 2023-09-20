    25 Photos That Show These Celebs On Some Of Their Earliest Red Carpets (And Who They Attended With)

    Chris Evans walked his first red carpet alongside Jessica Biel, who he was reportedly dating, in 2001.

    1. Jennifer Garner attended her first red carpet alongside Scott Foley in 1999. At the time, the duo had been dating since 1998 and were eventually married for three years from 2000 to 2003.

    They were attending the 12th annual Kids' Choice Awards.

    2. Pedro Pascal walked his first red carpet alongside Sarah Paulson in 2005. They first met in 1993 while both attending school in NYC and have been friends ever since.

    They were attending the opening night of Absurd Person Singular on Broadway.

    3. Beyoncé attended her first red carpet event in 1998 alongside Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Robertson.

    the 4 wearing similar outfits on the red carpet
    They were attending the 12th annual Soul Train Music Awards, where Destiny's Child was nominated.

    4. Ryan Reynolds attended one of his first red carpet events with Traylor Howard in 1999. At the time, Ryan and Traylor were reportedly dating for a brief period while starring together on the ABC sitcom Two Guys and a Girl.

    closeup of the two dressed casually in jeans
    They were attending the Los Angeles premiere of Election starring Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick.

    5. Samuel L. Jackson attended one of his earliest red carpets with LaTanya Richardson Jackson in 1993. The duo got married in 1980 and have been together ever since.

    closeup of the 2 arriving to an event
    They were attending the Beverly Hills premiere of Menace II Society, which Samuel had a small role in.

    6. Chris Evans attended his first red carpet event alongside Jessica Biel in 2001. The duo reportedly dated for a little while in the early 2000s.

    closeup of the dressed casually on the red carpet
    They were attending the PlayStation 2 anniversary party in Los Angeles.

    7. Julia Roberts walked several of her first red carpets in 1989 alongside Dylan McDermott. The duo dated for a brief period in the late '80s after starring in Steel Magnolias together.

    the two holding hands at the event
    They were attending the Los Angeles premiere of Great Balls of Fire! 

    8. Leonardo DiCaprio walked his first red carpet alongside his mom in 1993.

    closeup of the two
    They were attending the premiere of What's Eating Gilbert Grape, which Leo starred in.

    9. Cher walked one of her first Hollywood red carpets alongside Sonny Bono in 1973. The duo were married from 1964 to 1975.

    closeup of the 2 dressed up for the red carpet
    They were attending the 30th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

    10. Oprah walked her first big red carpet alongside Stedman Graham in 1987. The duo started dating in 1986 and have been together ever since.

    closeup of the couple
    They were attending the 59th annual Academy Awards, where Oprah presented Best Documentary Feature.

    11. Reese Witherspoon walked one of her earliest red carpets alongside Chris O'Donnell in 1993. The two reportedly dated for a few months, but neither ever confirmed the relationship.

    closeup of the 2 dressed nicely for the event
    They were attending the American Museum of the Moving Image's tribute to Al Pacino in New York City.

    12. Jennifer Lopez walked her first movie premiere red carpet in 1995 alongside David Cruz, her then-boyfriend who she had been dating since high school.

    the two holding hands on the red carpet
    They were attending the premiere of My Family, which Jennifer starred in.

    13. Jennifer Aniston attended her first red carpet event in 1990 alongside Charlie Schlatter. They dated while they were starring together on the short-lived sitcom Ferris Bueller.

    closeup of the two dressed in jeans
    They were attending a party for NBC.

    14. Courteney Cox walked the red carpet alongside her then-boyfriend Paul Brown in 1987. They reportedly only dated for about a year.

    closeup of the 2 on the red carpet
    They were attending the 39th annual Emmy Awards.

    15. Christina Applegate attended one of her first red carpet events alongside Matthew Perry in 1988. The duo had just starred together in the TV movie, Dance 'til Dawn.

    closeup of the two
    They were attending an event at Henry Winkler's house to benefit McClaren Home for Abused Children.

    16. Gabrielle Union attended one of her first red carpet events in 1998 alongside Dulé Hill. The duo went on to star in She's All That together in 1999.

    closeup of the two
    They were attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Mighty.

    17. Tom Cruise walked his first notable red carpet alongside Heather Locklear in 1982. In 2013, Heather revealed it was their "first and last" date.

    closeup of the pair
    They were attending a celebration honoring the 100th episode of Entertainment Tonight.

    18. Keanu Reeves attended one of his first red carpets in 1989 alongside Winona Ryder. The duo have been good friends for years and eventually went on to star in countless movies together, starting with Dracula in 1992.

    closeup of the arriving on the carpet
    They were attending the 4th annual Independent Spirit Awards.

    19. Kaley Cuoco attended her first red carpet premiere in 2002 alongside David Gallagher. The duo became friends after Kaley appeared on 7th Heaven.

    closeup of the dressed casually in jeans
    They were attending the Los Angeles premiere of XXX.

    20. Dolly Parton attended her first Hollywood red carpet event alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in 1980.

    the three with their arms around each other
    They were attending the premiere of their movie 9 to 5 in New York City.

    21. Jessica Chastain walked the red carpet alongside Michael Urie in 2007. They had attended Julliard around the same time and starred in a play together in 2003.

    the pair on the red carpet
    They were attending the 13th annual SAG Awards together, where Michael was nominated alongside the cast of Ugly Betty.

    22. Linda Cardellini attended her first red carpet premiere in 1999 alongside Busy Philipps. The duo starred together on the short-lived, but beloved, comedy Freaks and Geeks.

    closeup of the two
    They were attending the premiere of The Story of Us.

    23. Angela Bassett walked her first red carpet alongside Wren T. Brown in 1993. The duo starred together in The Heroes of Desert Storm in 1991 and went on to star in Waiting to Exhale in 1995.

    wren's arm wrapped around angela as they pose
    They were attending the 53rd annual Golden Apple Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel.

    24. Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer walked their first red carpet together in 1979. The duo have been married since 1978.

    closeup of the two
    They were attending the 51st annual Academy Awards, where Meryl was nominated for her work in The Deer Hunter.

    25. And finally, Miley Cyrus attended her first big press event alongside her dad Billy Ray Cyrus in 2006. Of course, they were both starring in Hannah Montana at the time.

    closeup of the two
    They were attending a Disney Channel meet the press day in support of Hannah Montana.