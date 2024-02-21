Skip To Content
    Kelly Rowland Shut Down An Interviewer For Asking About Beyoncé And Destiny's Child

    I don't blame her.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's so much that Kelly Rowland could be asked about in an interview.

    Closeup of Kelly Rowland
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    There's her success as a solo artist with songs like "Motivation," "Kisses Down Low," and her and Nelly's No. 1 hit "Dilemma."

    Patti LaBelle, Kelly Rowland, and Nelly
    Markus Cuff / Corbis via Getty Images

    Her impeccable fashion sense.

    Victor Boyko / Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

    Her gorgeous family.

    Kelly Rowland with her family
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

    I mean, the list goes on.

    Closeup of Kelly Rowland and her accolades
    Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

    Unfortunately, many interviews tend to heavily include questions about Beyoncé and Destiny's Child, and in a recent appearance on V-103 Atlanta, it happened again.

    Kelly Rowland in a white blazer, speaking into a microphone during a radio interview
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    Kelly was there discussing her new Netflix thriller Mea Culpa, when, mid-interview, host Big Tigger started asking her about Beyoncé's recent announcement of Act II and the possibility of Act III being a Destiny's Child reunion album.

    Kelly Rowland with the hosts of V-103 Atlanta
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    He said, "Your sis just dropped a whole new couple of songs, and it's my understanding that Renaissance II may or may not be country-based, and then there's a rumor going around that Renaissance III may be rock-based or a DC reunion."

    Closeup of Beyoncé
    James Devaney / GC Images

    "That is her business to talk about, not mine," Kelly interjected.

    Kelly Rowland in a radio studio, wearing a white blazer, speaking into a microphone
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    Fellow host Jazzy McBee then chimed in to explain why they asked. "I know that you all are tired of answering those questions, but for fans like me...we still gotta ask every time we see you."

    Destiny&#x27;s Child performing and saluting onstage
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella

    "I know, but ask them," Kelly replied. "I'm here talking about Mea Culpa, out Feb. 23. That's what I'm most excited about right now," she continued with a laugh as Tigger applauded her ability to dodge a question.

    You can see the moment here around the 9:40 mark and watch Mea Culpa on Netflix on Feb. 23.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com