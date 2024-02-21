Kelly Rowland Shut Down An Interviewer For Asking About Beyoncé And Destiny's Child

There's so much that Kelly Rowland could be asked about in an interview.
There's her success as a solo artist with songs like "Motivation," "Kisses Down Low," and her and Nelly's No. 1 hit "Dilemma."
Her impeccable fashion sense.
Her gorgeous family.
I mean, the list goes on.
Unfortunately, many interviews tend to heavily include questions about Beyoncé and Destiny's Child, and in a recent appearance on V-103 Atlanta, it happened again.
Kelly was there discussing her new Netflix thrillerMea Culpa, when, mid-interview, host Big Tigger started asking her about Beyoncé's recent announcement of Act II and the possibility of Act III being a Destiny's Child reunion album.
He said, "Your sis just dropped a whole new couple of songs, and it's my understanding that Renaissance II may or may not be country-based, and then there's a rumor going around that Renaissance III may be rock-based or a DC reunion."
"That is her business to talk about, not mine," Kelly interjected.
Fellow host Jazzy McBee then chimed in to explain why they asked. "I know that you all are tired of answering those questions, but for fans like me...we still gotta ask every time we see you."
"I know, but ask them," Kelly replied. "I'm here talking about Mea Culpa, out Feb. 23. That's what I'm most excited about right now," she continued with a laugh as Tigger applauded her ability to dodge a question.
You can see the moment here around the 9:40 mark and watch Mea Culpa on Netflix on Feb. 23.